Read full article on original website
Related
Impeach Aileen Cannon Calls Grow as Trump Judge 'Eviscerated' by Court
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit reversed Cannon's decision to appoint a special master in the Mar-a-Lago documents case.
iheart.com
Glenn: Kanye West is experiencing a mental health BREAKDOWN
Kanye West is a ‘lost soul,’ Glenn says. But that doesn’t excuse or explain away the horrible things he’s said recently about the Holocaust and Jewish people. Ye is likely in the midst of a mental health breakdown, what he’s saying is INSANE, and the beliefs he has recently expressed are BEYOND wrong. But, Glenn says, Jesus would still give him compassion — even if that’s something WE feel unable to do ourselves…
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo
Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1. Nancy, who stepped down as the Democratic House Speaker last month, wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. She was joined by her daughter, Emmy-nominated journalist Alexandra Pelosi, 52, who wore an elegant, plunging black gown. Nancy and Alexandra stepped out together over one month after the politician’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of a home invasion attack.
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
CNN axes prominent talent as network cuts hundreds of jobs
CNN chief Chris Licht executed massive layoffs at the network on Thursday and announced that he was ending live programming on sister network HLN.Licht gave pink slips to a number of notable correspondents and production staff, including editor-at-large Chris Cillizza.In a memo shared with the employees, Licht said: “The changes we are making today are necessary and will make us stronger and better positioned to place big bets going forward without fear of failure.” However, the move was criticised by many on social media as uncertainty and layoffs impact journalists’ livelihoods and mental health.CNN also fired Alison Kosik, Alexandra Field,...
Popculture
CNN's Ana Cabrera Reportedly Leaving Network for Rival
CNN viewers won't be seeing Ana Cabrera on the network anymore. Deadline reports that the CNN Newsroom is expected to depart the network and take on a new role with NBCUniversal, potentially MSNBC. NBCUniversal didn't respond to the media outlet's request for comment. Her exit comes amid the announcement that Robin Meade, and CNN correspondents Alison Kosik, Martin Savidge, Alex Field, Mary Ann Fox, and Chris Cillizza are reportedly are among the list of those let go on Dec. 1. Cabrera has anchored CNN Newsroom's 1 p.m. weekday hour since 2021. She was previously a CNN weekend anchor for four years after joining the network as a Denver correspondent in 2013.
Comments / 0