CNN viewers won't be seeing Ana Cabrera on the network anymore. Deadline reports that the CNN Newsroom is expected to depart the network and take on a new role with NBCUniversal, potentially MSNBC. NBCUniversal didn't respond to the media outlet's request for comment. Her exit comes amid the announcement that Robin Meade, and CNN correspondents Alison Kosik, Martin Savidge, Alex Field, Mary Ann Fox, and Chris Cillizza are reportedly are among the list of those let go on Dec. 1. Cabrera has anchored CNN Newsroom's 1 p.m. weekday hour since 2021. She was previously a CNN weekend anchor for four years after joining the network as a Denver correspondent in 2013.

1 DAY AGO