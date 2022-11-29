ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
westorlandonews.com

Deputy-Involved Shooting in Polk County Ends with Suspect Arrested

Two deputies responding to a suspicious person call near Lakeland last weekend were struck by the suspect’s vehicle, forcing them to fire their handguns upon the suspect. Neither one of the deputies were seriously hurt, and the suspect was arrested a short time later, also uninjured. The suspect was identified as 27-year old Carina Holder of Davenport.
POLK COUNTY, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Cops Corner 12.1.22

This week on Cops Corner, Plant City Police investigate a sleeping driver, a stolen trailer and a suspicious vehicle. 1200 block of W. Grant St. Simple battery / aggravated assault: Officers responded to the business at the listed location and met with the victim who stated that he was jumped by four unknown individuals for no reason.
PLANT CITY, FL
WESH

Deputies take suspect barricaded in Kissimmee into custody

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — There was a large police presence in Kissimmee Friday afternoon as deputies responded to a report of a barricaded subject. Authorities surrounded the scene at Michigan Avenue. Deputies said the subject was found unconscious inside a residence with cuts to his body. He was taken to...
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox13news.com

Hillsborough deputies: Robbery victim shot in Tampa neighborhood; 3 suspects fled

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies said they are trying to track down three suspects who fled after shooting and robbing a man in a Tampa neighborhood. The shooting occurred Thursday night in the 5600 block of Paddock Trail Drive. According to the sheriff's office, the agency received multiple calls about hearing shots fired and someone calling for help in the area.
TAMPA, FL
positivelyosceola.com

One woman killed, one woman injured in Kissimmee domestic violence stabbing, Osceola Sheriff Lopez says

A man was arrested after one woman was found dead on the living room floor and another injured at a Kissimmee home, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Marcos Lopez said during a news briefing on Tuesday that Osceola deputies received a call about a stabbing at a Kissimmee home and found a woman with cuts on her hands and another woman dead with apparent stab wounds.
KISSIMMEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy