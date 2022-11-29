Read full article on original website
westorlandonews.com
Deputy-Involved Shooting in Polk County Ends with Suspect Arrested
Two deputies responding to a suspicious person call near Lakeland last weekend were struck by the suspect’s vehicle, forcing them to fire their handguns upon the suspect. Neither one of the deputies were seriously hurt, and the suspect was arrested a short time later, also uninjured. The suspect was identified as 27-year old Carina Holder of Davenport.
plantcityobserver.com
Cops Corner 12.1.22
This week on Cops Corner, Plant City Police investigate a sleeping driver, a stolen trailer and a suspicious vehicle. 1200 block of W. Grant St. Simple battery / aggravated assault: Officers responded to the business at the listed location and met with the victim who stated that he was jumped by four unknown individuals for no reason.
Polk County man attacks victim with bat before hitting him with car, police say
A Polk County man attacked another man with a bat at a gas station on Tuesday morning, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.
Man found dead in Polk County lake days after going swimming, police say
A Tennessee man's body was found Friday after he disappeared whiles swimming with friends at Lake Wales' Crystal Lake, police said.
WESH
Deputies take suspect barricaded in Kissimmee into custody
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — There was a large police presence in Kissimmee Friday afternoon as deputies responded to a report of a barricaded subject. Authorities surrounded the scene at Michigan Avenue. Deputies said the subject was found unconscious inside a residence with cuts to his body. He was taken to...
Osceola deputies make arrest in deadly road-rage shooting
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County deputies announced the arrest of a man they say shot and killed another driver during a road rage incident in October. Investigators said they arrested 20-year-old Brandon Singh of Kissimmee in connection with the shooting death of 41-year-old Clifford Tavares along Simpson Road on Oct. 23.
Pasco County Man Convicted After Trafficking Fentanyl Causing Fatal Overdose
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A federal jury has found Justin Kelly, 35, New Port Richey, guilty of conspiracy to distribute 40 grams of fentanyl resulting in death, distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, three counts of possession/distribution of fentanyl, and possessing a firearm as
WESH
Osceola County sheriff: Suspect arrested after alleged road rage shooting leaves 1 man dead
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested following a deadly shooting and crash in Osceola County. Investigators said Brandon Singh, 20, shot a driver, who ended up crashing into multiple vehicles. The crash occurred in October in the area of Simpson Road and Buenaventura Boulevard in Kissimmee.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough deputies: Robbery victim shot in Tampa neighborhood; 3 suspects fled
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies said they are trying to track down three suspects who fled after shooting and robbing a man in a Tampa neighborhood. The shooting occurred Thursday night in the 5600 block of Paddock Trail Drive. According to the sheriff's office, the agency received multiple calls about hearing shots fired and someone calling for help in the area.
‘Help catch a killer’: Murder suspect captured on surveillance in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s investigators are asking the public to help them identify a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Orlando. Images captured on surveillance video could be instrumental in figuring out who he is, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. The video,...
Body found in search for missing 73-year-old man, Osceola County sheriff says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A body has been found during the search for a missing 73-year-old man last seen on Thanksgiving, the Osceola County sheriff announced Thursday afternoon. Sheriff Marcos Lopez said the body was found in a swampy area near state Road 429 along with items of clothing...
Brandon Man Killed In Crash With Tractor-Trailer
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 51-year-old Brandon man was killed in a crash that happened on Wednesday around 7:20 pm, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to troopers, a tractor-trailer driven by a 47-year-old Odessa man was traveling northbound on US-301 in the left
Man shot, robbed by 3 masked suspects in Carrollwood, deputies say
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting and robbery that happened Thursday night in Carrollwood.
Florida police officer stabbed in face during gas station struggle
A Daytona Beach police officer was stabbed in the face Thursday while attempting to speak with a man accused of trespassing according to authorities.
WESH
Police: Chevron customer beaten with bat, run over by suspect in Winter Haven
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A newly released video from Winter Haven police shows an attack at a Chevron station. Jose Padilla Torres, 44, and Aracelis Hernandez Santiago, 44, have been arrested in the incident. Torres is charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and criminal...
Body cam footage shows Tampa police chief using position to get out of traffic violation
"I'm the police chief from Tampa, I'm hoping that you'll just let us go tonight."
A 9-year-old Boy was discovered dead in a Polk County lake.
According to deputies, the child fell from a watercraft into Lake Annie on Saturday. A 9-year-old child was discovered dead in a Polk County lake.Photo bypolk county sheriff's office.
positivelyosceola.com
One woman killed, one woman injured in Kissimmee domestic violence stabbing, Osceola Sheriff Lopez says
A man was arrested after one woman was found dead on the living room floor and another injured at a Kissimmee home, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Marcos Lopez said during a news briefing on Tuesday that Osceola deputies received a call about a stabbing at a Kissimmee home and found a woman with cuts on her hands and another woman dead with apparent stab wounds.
Father charged in fatal hit-and-run after son drives without license
A father has been charged after he allowed his son to drive without a license, resulting in a fatal hit-and-run crash last Saturday.
Woman held captive in Dover rescued; man arrested, deputies say
The agency said it received multiple calls about a woman who was being held against her will at a home in the 1300 block of Wilkinson Drive.
