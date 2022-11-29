Read full article on original website
Packers.com
Why have the Bears played 34 more NFL games than the Packers?
How is it that the Bears have played 34 more games in the NFL than the Packers? The Packers joined the league one year after the Bears. There was no set league schedule in the early years. Teams scheduled their own games, and it was basically easier for the Bears to do so because other teams could make more money playing in Chicago than in Green Bay or at home in some cases against an opponent other than Green Bay.
Packers.com
Feeling better, Aaron Rodgers has sights set on Sunday
GREEN BAY – So far, so good for Aaron Rodgers and the rib injury the Packers quarterback sustained on Sunday in Philadelphia. Rodgers told reporters on Wednesday he is feeling better, an admittedly "positive surprise" after the NFL's reigning MVP exited in the third quarter against the Eagles and did not return.
Packers.com
Inbox: That's the bottom line
So can we expect a Prospect Primer on Johnny Przybylski from Little Chute?. Of the endless Johnny P. follow-ups submitted, this was the best. Great effort by all. And yeah, the video crew is on it. Brandon from Summerville, SC. Well, the schedule-makers were right after all in regard to...
Packers.com
Packers WR Christian Watson named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for November
GREEN BAY – Christian Watson has another accolade to help commemorate his unforgettable November. On Thursday, the Packers receiver was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for November after catching 14 passes for 289 yards and six touchdowns in a span of four games. He has caught at least one touchdown pass in each of his last three games, becoming the first Packers rookie to accomplish that feat since Billy Howton in 1952.
Packers.com
Packers T David Bakhtiari undergoes appendectomy, out vs. Bears | Week 13 Injury Report
GREEN BAY – The Packers have listed linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee) and receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) as questionable and ruled out tackle David Bakhtiari (knee/illness) for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. Safety Darnell Savage (foot) is doubtful after leaving Sunday's game against Philadelphia and not practicing this week.
Packers.com
Packers Unscripted: Bracing for the Bears
Mike and Wes preview the game in Chicago, beginning with the historical implications (:25) and the quarterback situations for both teams (1:52). They also examine the Bears' running game (3:20) and struggling defense (8:11), as well as the Packers' keys to victory (12:46) and other key games around the NFL in Week 13 (19:47).
Packers.com
Packers' rookie receiving duo might finally play together again
GREEN BAY – There were sporadic stretches the first two games of the season, then the first half in London, one series at Buffalo, and finally just a single snap at Detroit. That's the extent of the playing time Packers rookie receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs have gotten together in 2022, so far. Their limited on-field partnership is set to resume and potentially expand now that Doubs returned to practice Wednesday from the ankle injury sustained on that first play in Detroit.
Packers.com
Packers following Christian Watson's lead to the end zone
GREEN BAY – Christian Watson was wrapping up his morning workout on Thursday when the impromptu announcement was made inside the Packers' weight room. The second-round draft pick was informed he'd just been named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month following a breakthrough November in which Watson caught 14 passes for 289 yards and six touchdowns.
Packers.com
Total Packers with Matt LaFleur: Jon Runyan
Join Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur and analyst Larry McCarren as they recap the Packers' Week 12 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. This week's guest is Jon Runyan.
Packers.com
Packers vs. Bears | How to watch, stream & listen | Week 13
FOX Sports, now in its 29th season as an NFL network television partner, will broadcast the game. Play-by-play man Adam Amin joins analyst Mark Schlereth and sideline reporter Kristina Pink. DIRECTV subscribers can watch the game with NFL Sunday Ticket on Channel 709. How can I listen to the Packers...
