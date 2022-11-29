ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Packers.com

Why have the Bears played 34 more NFL games than the Packers?

How is it that the Bears have played 34 more games in the NFL than the Packers? The Packers joined the league one year after the Bears. There was no set league schedule in the early years. Teams scheduled their own games, and it was basically easier for the Bears to do so because other teams could make more money playing in Chicago than in Green Bay or at home in some cases against an opponent other than Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Feeling better, Aaron Rodgers has sights set on Sunday

GREEN BAY – So far, so good for Aaron Rodgers and the rib injury the Packers quarterback sustained on Sunday in Philadelphia. Rodgers told reporters on Wednesday he is feeling better, an admittedly "positive surprise" after the NFL's reigning MVP exited in the third quarter against the Eagles and did not return.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Inbox: That's the bottom line

So can we expect a Prospect Primer on Johnny Przybylski from Little Chute?. Of the endless Johnny P. follow-ups submitted, this was the best. Great effort by all. And yeah, the video crew is on it. Brandon from Summerville, SC. Well, the schedule-makers were right after all in regard to...
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Packers WR Christian Watson named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for November

GREEN BAY – Christian Watson has another accolade to help commemorate his unforgettable November. On Thursday, the Packers receiver was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for November after catching 14 passes for 289 yards and six touchdowns in a span of four games. He has caught at least one touchdown pass in each of his last three games, becoming the first Packers rookie to accomplish that feat since Billy Howton in 1952.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Packers Unscripted: Bracing for the Bears

Mike and Wes preview the game in Chicago, beginning with the historical implications (:25) and the quarterback situations for both teams (1:52). They also examine the Bears' running game (3:20) and struggling defense (8:11), as well as the Packers' keys to victory (12:46) and other key games around the NFL in Week 13 (19:47).
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Packers' rookie receiving duo might finally play together again

GREEN BAY – There were sporadic stretches the first two games of the season, then the first half in London, one series at Buffalo, and finally just a single snap at Detroit. That's the extent of the playing time Packers rookie receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs have gotten together in 2022, so far. Their limited on-field partnership is set to resume and potentially expand now that Doubs returned to practice Wednesday from the ankle injury sustained on that first play in Detroit.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Packers following Christian Watson's lead to the end zone

GREEN BAY – Christian Watson was wrapping up his morning workout on Thursday when the impromptu announcement was made inside the Packers' weight room. The second-round draft pick was informed he'd just been named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month following a breakthrough November in which Watson caught 14 passes for 289 yards and six touchdowns.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Packers vs. Bears | How to watch, stream & listen | Week 13

FOX Sports, now in its 29th season as an NFL network television partner, will broadcast the game. Play-by-play man Adam Amin joins analyst Mark Schlereth and sideline reporter Kristina Pink. DIRECTV subscribers can watch the game with NFL Sunday Ticket on Channel 709. How can I listen to the Packers...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy