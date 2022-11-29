Social media fitness influencer Liver King, who’s made a name for himself with his “ancestral” way of living and raw meat diet, has responded—kind of—to allegations he juices with steroids to achieve his physique. OutKick tweeted allegedly leaked emails Tuesday in which Liver King purportedly revealed he takes three injections of pharmaceutical HGH per day, as well as IGF, CJC, Omnitrope, Decca, and Winstrol. “In a weird way, I’m grateful for the recent events that have shed light on this complicated-as-fuck topic,” Liver King said in a statement to The Daily Beast. He followed up by “humbly requesting” that a mainstream podcast has him on to discuss his lifestyle. “I model, teach and preach a simple, elegant solution called ‘Ancestral Living’—The 9 Ancestral Tenets—so our people no longer have to suffer... so we can collectively express our highest and most dominant form! This is my fight!” he said.Read more at The Daily Beast.

2 DAYS AGO