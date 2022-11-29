Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Michigan is getting another new Cookies dispensary
The California-based cannabis company will open its newest location in Jackson
Detroit News
5 more Michigan State football players arraigned; lawyers, judge spar over bond conditions
Five Michigan State players were arraigned Friday on misdemeanor assault charges stemming from an altercation in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following the Michigan-Michigan State game in late October. The players, redshirt sophomore Itayvion Brown, junior Angelo Grose, redshirt junior Justin White, senior Brandon Wright and freshman Zion Young, each received...
'Not a good look'
Good morning! It is finally Friday! Let's get to the news ... Michigan Wolverines football player Mazi Smith was arraigned on a felony gun charge Thursday in Washtenaw County court. However, Smith will not be suspended from the team and is scheduled to play in the Big Ten championship game Saturday. ...
echo-pilot.com
Mazi Smith gun charge is a sudden pothole in Michigan football’s ride to perfection | Opinion
Not a good look. Admit that much. Even if you are a Maize and Blue maniac, your star football co-captain being arrested on a gun possession felony in early October, being allowed to play for Michigan football the very next day, not being charged for the next seven weeks while he continues to play Saturday after Saturday and he and his school say absolutely nothing, then finally, with the Ohio State game finished and won, being formally charged yet immediately allowed to leave the state for the Big Ten championship — all of this under a prosecutor who is a Michigan grad, teaches at the law school and dismisses the whole thing as “wholly unremarkable” — well, come on.
Did You Know NCG Cinemas Was Founded in This Small Michigan Town?
Did you know that NCG Cinemas is actually a Michigan company?. Over the last 10 to 20 years, NCG Cinemas have been popping up all over Michigan. However, the company has been around a lot longer than that and got its start in good ole Owosso, Michigan. A man by...
WNEM
Did you see it? Reports of fireball in Genesee County & SE Michigan
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Reports of a fireball streaking across the sky have surfaced in Genesee County, and other parts of southeast Michigan. The reports in Genesee County occurred around 7:30 PM to 7:35 PM. Both reports indicated it was greenish in color, and lasted about 1-3 seconds. If...
WILX-TV
Emergency Rooms across Michigan at capacity
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hospitals across Michigan are sending out a warning as emergency departments reach full capacity. And the situation is only getting worse as flu activity picks up. Doctors said it’s the worst they’ve seen in months. As of Friday, McLaren Greater Lansing has about 110...
WLNS
13 Lansing schools not meeting educational standards
13 Lansing schools not meeting educational standards. 13 Lansing schools not meeting educational standards. Koji Vroom ready to begin first season coaching Williamston, …. Koji Vroom ready to begin first season coaching Williamston, the defending state champions. State lawmakers reflect on changes to gun safety …. State lawmakers reflect on...
beltmag.com
An Auto Plant Becomes a State Park
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced earlier this year that a record $450 million is being invested in state and local parks as part of the Building Michigan Together Plan. This investment will help create and improve parks large and small, including creating a new state park in Flint on the site of an old GM plant and funding a 27-mile greenway in Detroit. Major investments in parks and green spaces in both Flint and Detroit are revitalizing former industrial sites and vacant lots, and helping both cities to recover from decades of economic decline.
wlen.com
ReLeaf Michigan Contest Found Biggest Trees; Lenawee’s Largest Found in Tecumseh
Adrian, MI – ReLeaf Michigan, a state-wide non-profit tree planting and education organization, recently celebrated the conclusion of its 15th biennial Michigan Big Tree Hunt contest with an awards ceremony at the Chippewa Nature Center in Midland. The contest, which awards participants for identifying the biggest trees in Michigan, began in the spring of 2020 and concluded at the end of the summer of 2022.
WILX-TV
Lansing JW Sexton High School new mascot now J-Dubbs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - JW Sexton High School has a new mascot again. The Lansing School Board of Education voted Thursday to make J-Dubbs the new Sexton mascot and team name. The vote comes three weeks after they voted unanimously to approve changing the J.W. Sexton High School mascot name to the Scorpions.
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Michigan Report
This is certainly not what Michigan football needed heading into its biggest game of the season to date. The Wolverines are set to play Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday. On Thursday, a Michigan football star is facing a serious felony weapons charge. Michigan senior Mazi Smith...
Detroit News
Recount sought of numerous Michigan precincts for 2 ballot proposals
Lansing — An Oakland County man, working with groups that have previously spread unproven election fraud claims, filed paperwork and paid a hefty financial deposit in pursuit of a recount of the votes on an abortion rights ballot proposal in more than 500 Michigan precincts. Jerome Jay Allen of...
Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3
Updated, 8:43 a.m. with more details from the Secretary of State’s office The votes in more than 600 precincts across Michigan will be recounted after an Oakland County man filed paperwork Wednesday alleging “fraud or error” in balloting for voting and abortion rights proposals that were approved by voters on Nov. 8. The petitions, signed […] The post Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MLive.com
Former Ann Arbor Pioneer baseball standout commits to Michigan State
Sam Bassett-Kennedy has chosen to take his talents to East Lansing. The former Ann Arbor Pioneer baseball standout and Kellogg Community College left-handed pitcher committed to Michigan State on Tuesday via his Twitter account. After a successful prep career with the Pioneers, Bassett-Kennedy spent the previous year at KCC in...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Wolverines RB Blake Corum’s Girlfriend, Activist Makiah Shipp
Football fans and analysts have been projecting that Michigan Wolverines running back, Blake Corum, has a promising future beyond collegiate athletics. Since his season-ending injury this year, Michigan fans are not only speculating when Corum will make a comeback, but they’re also intrigued about his love life. Blake Corum’s girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, is a youth advocate and social justice activist. The city of Detroit acknowledged Shipp for her amazing work at a young age. We give a little glimpse into some of her accomplishments in this Makiah Shipp wiki.
bridgemi.com
Michigan hunters say 252,000 deer killed in firearms season with new rules
Michigan hunters have killed nearly 252,000 deer so far this fall. New mandatory reporting requirements provide better, faster data on Michigan’s deer hunt. State officials say the data will help them manage deer herds, but some hunters have chafed at the new rules. It’s been a storybook hunting season...
Former director of Lansing Diocese St. Francis Retreat Center facing charges
LANSING, Mich., (CBS DETROIT) - Criminal charges have been filed against a 70-year-old priest accused of bilking several priests out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel Thursday announced criminal charges have been filed against Father David Rosenberg, former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center, for allegedly embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from three fellow priests. Rosenberg, of Dewitt, was arraigned Thursday before Magistrate Nikki Maneval in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County. He was given a $25,000 personal recognizance bond with conditions that he is prohibited from acting as a fiduciary...
Michigan family seeks living donor for dying father
That includes one family from west Michigan looking for a living donor for their father, who is dying.
WLUC
Sheetz restaurant, convenience chain to open in Michigan
ALTOONA, Penn. (WLUC) - Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, has announced its expansion into Michigan. According to a Tuesday press release, the first Michigan location is projected to begin in 2025 and will start in the Detroit market. Named a Best Regional Fast Food Chain by USA TODAY, Sheetz’s locations will offer its award-winning Made-to-Order (MTO®) menu where local residents can order any of Sheetz’s customized specialty drinks or food items around the clock.
