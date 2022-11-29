ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Detroit Free Press

'Not a good look'

Good morning! It is finally Friday! Let's get to the news ... Michigan Wolverines football player Mazi Smith was arraigned on a felony gun charge Thursday in Washtenaw County court. However, Smith will not be suspended from the team and is scheduled to play in the Big Ten championship game Saturday. ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
echo-pilot.com

Mazi Smith gun charge is a sudden pothole in Michigan football’s ride to perfection | Opinion

Not a good look. Admit that much. Even if you are a Maize and Blue maniac, your star football co-captain being arrested on a gun possession felony in early October, being allowed to play for Michigan football the very next day, not being charged for the next seven weeks while he continues to play Saturday after Saturday and he and his school say absolutely nothing, then finally, with the Ohio State game finished and won, being formally charged yet immediately allowed to leave the state for the Big Ten championship — all of this under a prosecutor who is a Michigan grad, teaches at the law school and dismisses the whole thing as “wholly unremarkable” — well, come on.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Emergency Rooms across Michigan at capacity

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hospitals across Michigan are sending out a warning as emergency departments reach full capacity. And the situation is only getting worse as flu activity picks up. Doctors said it’s the worst they’ve seen in months. As of Friday, McLaren Greater Lansing has about 110...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

13 Lansing schools not meeting educational standards

13 Lansing schools not meeting educational standards. 13 Lansing schools not meeting educational standards. Koji Vroom ready to begin first season coaching Williamston, …. Koji Vroom ready to begin first season coaching Williamston, the defending state champions. State lawmakers reflect on changes to gun safety …. State lawmakers reflect on...
LANSING, MI
beltmag.com

An Auto Plant Becomes a State Park

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced earlier this year that a record $450 million is being invested in state and local parks as part of the Building Michigan Together Plan. This investment will help create and improve parks large and small, including creating a new state park in Flint on the site of an old GM plant and funding a 27-mile greenway in Detroit. Major investments in parks and green spaces in both Flint and Detroit are revitalizing former industrial sites and vacant lots, and helping both cities to recover from decades of economic decline.
DETROIT, MI
wlen.com

ReLeaf Michigan Contest Found Biggest Trees; Lenawee’s Largest Found in Tecumseh

Adrian, MI – ReLeaf Michigan, a state-wide non-profit tree planting and education organization, recently celebrated the conclusion of its 15th biennial Michigan Big Tree Hunt contest with an awards ceremony at the Chippewa Nature Center in Midland. The contest, which awards participants for identifying the biggest trees in Michigan, began in the spring of 2020 and concluded at the end of the summer of 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Lansing JW Sexton High School new mascot now J-Dubbs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - JW Sexton High School has a new mascot again. The Lansing School Board of Education voted Thursday to make J-Dubbs the new Sexton mascot and team name. The vote comes three weeks after they voted unanimously to approve changing the J.W. Sexton High School mascot name to the Scorpions.
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Recount sought of numerous Michigan precincts for 2 ballot proposals

Lansing — An Oakland County man, working with groups that have previously spread unproven election fraud claims, filed paperwork and paid a hefty financial deposit in pursuit of a recount of the votes on an abortion rights ballot proposal in more than 500 Michigan precincts. Jerome Jay Allen of...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Former Ann Arbor Pioneer baseball standout commits to Michigan State

Sam Bassett-Kennedy has chosen to take his talents to East Lansing. The former Ann Arbor Pioneer baseball standout and Kellogg Community College left-handed pitcher committed to Michigan State on Tuesday via his Twitter account. After a successful prep career with the Pioneers, Bassett-Kennedy spent the previous year at KCC in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Wolverines RB Blake Corum’s Girlfriend, Activist Makiah Shipp

Football fans and analysts have been projecting that Michigan Wolverines running back, Blake Corum, has a promising future beyond collegiate athletics. Since his season-ending injury this year, Michigan fans are not only speculating when Corum will make a comeback, but they’re also intrigued about his love life. Blake Corum’s girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, is a youth advocate and social justice activist. The city of Detroit acknowledged Shipp for her amazing work at a young age. We give a little glimpse into some of her accomplishments in this Makiah Shipp wiki.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Former director of Lansing Diocese St. Francis Retreat Center facing charges

LANSING, Mich., (CBS DETROIT) - Criminal charges have been filed against a 70-year-old priest accused of bilking several priests out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel Thursday announced criminal charges have been filed against Father David Rosenberg, former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center, for allegedly embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from three fellow priests. Rosenberg, of Dewitt, was arraigned Thursday before Magistrate Nikki Maneval in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County. He was given a $25,000 personal recognizance bond with conditions that he is prohibited from acting as a fiduciary...
DEWITT, MI
WLUC

Sheetz restaurant, convenience chain to open in Michigan

ALTOONA, Penn. (WLUC) - Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, has announced its expansion into Michigan. According to a Tuesday press release, the first Michigan location is projected to begin in 2025 and will start in the Detroit market. Named a Best Regional Fast Food Chain by USA TODAY, Sheetz’s locations will offer its award-winning Made-to-Order (MTO®) menu where local residents can order any of Sheetz’s customized specialty drinks or food items around the clock.
MICHIGAN STATE

