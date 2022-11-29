Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Naruto Cosplay Resurrects Sasuke's Shippuden Look
Naruto has seen the former anti-hero, Sasuke Uchiha, come a long way over the course of the series, originally dedicating himself only to revenge but eventually coming to the realization that his true purpose was to protect his fellow ninjas in the Hidden Leaf Village. Along with his changes in personality, so to did the Sharingan-wielder change his overall look, with one cosplayer deciding to take us back to the time when he was learning from none other than Orochimaru and was willing to do anything to get revenge against his brother.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Creator Addresses the Anime's Timeline
Dragon Ball has been around for decades at this point, and honestly? It is a challenge just to keep the story's timeline straight. Over the years, so much has happened, and its many sequels have blurred the story's chronology. Of course, there is one person keeping track of the timeline, and that happens to be creator Akira Toriyama. So obviously, fans tuned in recently when the artist addressed the timeline in a rare new statement.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Genderbends Zoro's Wano Fit
When the Straw Hat Pirates entered Wano Country, the One Piece stars found themselves taking on new attire in an effort to blend in before they could come face to face with Kaido and his Beast Pirates to free the denizens of this isolated nation. While some of the Straw Hats received serious glow-ups in the build-up to the final battle, perhaps none saw more changes than Zoro, who was given the sword of Wano to attempt to free the country and one cosplayer has given him a fresh look.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Shares New Art Courtesy of Katekyo Hitman Reborn Creator
The Dragon Ball franchise is preparing to celebrate its fortieth anniversary, with major manga artists taking the opportunity to take us back to the early days where Goku was a toddler but still had some serious strength backing him up. While no new anime projects have been announced that will revisit Son's earliest adventures, the manga artist behind Katekyo Hitman Reborn has taken the opportunity to share their take on the Saiyan warrior long before he could leverage the Super Saiyan transformation.
ComicBook
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts Shares First-Look at Optimus Primal, Cheetor, and More
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts has just released a new trailer and with it, fans of the Cybertronians are given the first look at some returning Autobots along with familiar faces that first made landfall in Generation One and Beast Wars. With plenty of Transformers appearing in the new video for the movie that arrives next year, we tried to compile all the new characters that arrive in the crossover film that will bring the Maximals in to the live-action universe.
ComicBook
James Gunn Angers Fans After Revealing How Nebula Gets Bucky's Arm in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has arrived on Disney+, giving fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe another Christmas-centric entry to watch during the holidays. The Special Presentation itself also gave watchers and Rocket Raccoon alike the best Christmas present a fan could ask for. During the special's closing moments, Nebula (Karen Gillan) gifts Rocket the arm of one Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).
ComicBook
Fairy Tail Cliffhanger Introduces Erza's First Child
Fairy Tail is going on strong right now, and creator Hiro Mashima is doing whatever he wants in its action-packed sequel. While work on its anime continues behind the scenes, the team is working on Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest as usual for print. This month, all eyes were on the series as it put fans on edge about Erza's family, and Fairy Tail took everyone by surprise by introducing the woman's first child out of nowhere.
ComicBook
Blue Lock is Teasing a Shonen Jump Announcement
Blue Lock has been a major contender for one of the biggest new anime to arrive this year, and with the anime's creator having a hand in designing the uniforms of Japan's World Cup team. With the first season of the anime already releasing a handful of episodes, it seems that the series is preparing to release a major announcement thanks to Weekly Shonen Jump. This sports anime sets up dire stakes for those players involved in the "Blue Lock program", which adds an interesting wrinkle to the series.
ComicBook
PS3 and Xbox 360 Classic Being Made Free
A classic from the PS3 and Xbox 360 era will soon be free. A ton of great series got their start during this generation, which many believe is one of the best console generations to date. One fairly notable series that got its start during this time was Saints Row, which was originally exclusive to Xbox 360 but eventually went multi-platform. The golden era for the crime series was undeniably the first two games, but the third and fourth games have their fans. While the recent 2022 reboot may have spoiled the series for many, the fact is it was a staple of the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation. And one of these games is being made free.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans finally find a legitimate reason to hate Captain Marvel
For whatever reason (and generally, that reason is sexism and misogyny) Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers has always incited a bizarre kind of hatred from certain corners of the Marvel “fandom” that leaves those of us who don’t feel that way thoroughly mystified. Well, for once, the internet has found a legitimate excuse to dunk on Captain Marvel, by reminding us of the character’s worst-ever comic book moment that we’re desperately hoping is never brought to the MCU.
ComicBook
New Dragon Ball Games Event Announced
Dragon Ball fans have another event to look forward to soon with a new Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour broadcast set to take place in just the next couple of days. It'll take place on December 3rd, Bandai Namco announced this week, with a few games already confirmed to be taking part in the event. More details are set to be revealed closer to the time of the presentation, but if past years' events are anything to go off of, people will have to tune into the event itself to catch some surprises, too.
Before Groot, Vin Diesel Played Another Larger-Than-Life Character
When he's not driving fast cars, Vin Diesel voices Groot in the MCU. But the actor has played another, similar character before.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds’ most underrated movie is a jet-black horror where he plays against type, and that’s not a coincidence
We’re not here to argue with the methods behind Ryan Reynolds‘ success, and we’re not even talking about the business empire that’s seen him spread his wings into soccer team, mobile service provider, gin, and marketing company ownership. No, we’re referring to the well-known fact the actor and producer has a habit of playing himself almost every time you see him onscreen.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer Reveals Will Poulter's Adam Warlock
Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer Will Poulter is golden in Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer. Disney dropped the first footage from the third installment of James Gunn's trilogy at CCXP in Brazil, revealing the golden-skinned Adam Warlock (Poulter), a.k.a. Adam Magus. The cosmic character was teased during a post-credits scene ending 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, where the Sovereign's Golden High Priestess Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) created the cacooned figure she named Adam. So said the golden gal: "The next step in our evolution — more powerful, more beautiful, more capable of destroying the Guardians of the Galaxy."
ComicBook
Fire Force Cosplay Warms Up for Season 3 With Tamaki
Fire Force will soon be coming back for a third round of the anime in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is keeping the fires warm with Tamaki Kotatsu! The original run of Atsushi Okubo's manga series came to an end earlier this year, but thankfully it was far from the end of the franchise as a whole. While the second season of the anime wrapped up its run some time ago without any tease about the potential future of the anime, the end of the manga's run came with the major announcement that the anime would be returning for a third season.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Asked HR Experts to Rank How Awful Frieza Would Be As a Boss
It is no secret that Frieza is a terrifying guy. From the day the character was introduced, Dragon Ball has emphasized the villain's worst traits. Tyrannical and coldhearted, Frieza embodies some of the worst traits a person can have, and they only become worse when you remember Frieza is the boss to thousands of warriors. Those soldiers may have the galaxy's worst boss, and to confirm as much, the team behind Dragon Ball asked an HR expert to weigh in.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Season 6 Promo Previews Episode 10
At last, My Hero Academia is back at the top of its game, and it won't be long before season six rolls out a new episode. Last week, the anime put everyone on edge as Bakugo Katsuki delivered his most intense cliffhanger yet. It's about time to figure out how the hero is doing following his sacrifice his Izuku, and luckily, My Hero Academia just dropped a new promo for episode 10 to whet our appetites.
wegotthiscovered.com
In bad news for haters, ‘She-Hulk’ star planning to stick around the MCU until she ‘looks like a ball sack’
So far, Loki remains the one and only Marvel Cinematic Universe series to be renewed for a second season on Disney Plus, with the comic book company playing its cards very close to the chest regarding the rest of the franchise’s episodic output. The jury remains out on whether or not She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will return, then, but one star is hoping to hang around for a long time.
ComicBook
Nintendo Releases Second Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer
A second trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie was released today during a new Nintendo Direct presentation. The trailer gives fans a closer look at what to expect from the film when it releases in April, including a chance to hear Anya-Taylor Joy's take on Princess Peach, and see Donkey Kong. Nintendo had teased the trailer with a glimpse inside Peach's Castle yesterday, leading many to suspect that the princess of the Mushroom Kingdom would take center stage in today's trailer. We did get to see just that, as well as a glimpse at several other elements, including Tanooki Mario, the presence of Mario Karts, and even a whole bunch of Yoshis! The new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie can be found at the top of this page.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Marvels’ star is shooting for a ‘spicy’ romance with the MCU’s most powerful Black hero
While it’s still unclear whether Carol Danvers’s love life could be explored in next year’s The Marvels, one of Brie Larson’s co-stars in her upcoming sequel as the Avengers’ biggest gun has already made it known that she would love to embark on a “spicy” romance with one of the most powerful heroes in Marvel lore, who fans are hoping is about to enter the MCU themselves very soon.
