FedEx driver dies after running stop sign into path of oncoming train, Georgia cops say

A FedEx box truck driver was killed after running a stop sign and crashing into an oncoming train, Georgia state troopers said.

The deadly collision happened around 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, in Haralson County, according to Georgia State Patrol and Amtrak officials.

Investigators said the truck driver was heading south on J. Davis Road and blew past a stop sign for the railroad tracks. An oncoming Amtrak train hit the driver’s side of the vehicle, pushing it a half-mile down the tracks before coming to a stop, troopers said and news outlets reported .

The train was traveling from New York to New Orleans with 55 passengers on board, Amtrak officials said. No one else was hurt.

The box truck driver, who wasn’t publicly identified, died at the scene, according to the Haralson County coroner.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the team member involved in this accident,” a FedEx spokesperson said in a statement. “Safety is our highest priority and we are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities at this time.”

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation.

Haralson County is about 55 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

