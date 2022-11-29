Woman identified after being found shot to death at west Phoenix hotel; police ask public for help

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AZFamily
Man’s body found burned in downtown Phoenix, detectives ask for help
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man’s body was found in downtown Phoenix with severe burns late Thursday afternoon, according to police. Sgt. Brian Bower says that an officer first spotted smoke from an apparent fire that was burning near 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street, just south of Jefferson Street, around 3 p.m. As the fire was put out, they discovered the body of a man severely burned. Phoenix fire paramedics say the man died from his injuries. Homicide detectives are investigating what led up to the fire and the man’s death, but no other information has been released.
AZFamily
Man dead after shooting in north Phoenix home, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man was shot to death in a north Phoenix home Thursday afternoon. Phoenix police responded to a shooting call around 3:30 p.m. in a neighborhood near Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive. Officers arrived at the house and found 38-year-old David Chavez with an apparent gunshot. Paramedics said Chavez died from his injuries at the home.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect arrested in Phoenix crash that left man dead
PHOENIX - Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to a crash earlier this year that left a man dead. Phoenix Police say the crash happened during the early-morning hours of June 1 near 31st and Northern Avenues. When officers got to the scene, they learned that an...
AZFamily
Man dead after drive-by shooting at west Phoenix bus stop
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after being shot at west Phoenix bus stop late Thursday night. Phoenix police tell Arizona’s Family that officers were called out just before midnight to 67th Avenue and McDowell. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. At this time investigators believe someone drove by in a car and shot the man. The man, who has only been identified as a 34-year-old, was rushed to the hospital where he later died. Detectives are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting, and no other information has been released. It’s unclear if police are actively looking for a suspect.
fox10phoenix.com
Person dies after being set on fire in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a death near downtown Phoenix after a person was reportedly set on fire. Phoenix Police say officers on Dec. 1 saw what appeared to be smoke from a fire near Ninth Avenue and Buchanan Street. Officers found the fire and after putting it out, they...
12news.com
Reward increases in homicide 12 years after Phoenix roommates found dead in their home
PHOENIX — Time doesn't heal all wounds. Rachel Glass, unfortunately, knows. It's been twelve years since her daughter, Nicole Glass, and Nicole's pregnant roommate, Melissa Mason, were killed. “I loved her with my whole heart," Rachel said. “She was outgoing and just had everything going for her. Taken away...
AZFamily
Police find woman shot to death inside west Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after firefighters discovered a woman dead at a home in the city’s westside Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a call at a home on Cypress Street, near 67th and McDowell avenues, around 3:15 p.m. Fire crews were first dispatched to the home on a medical call but when they arrived, they found 37-year-old Jamie Bryant, who had been shot to death. Officers say there were signs of trauma and asked homicide detectives to respond to the scene.
ABC 15 News
Police investigating homicide after woman found dead in home near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road
PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a Phoenix home Wednesday morning. Officers were called to a home near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 a.m. where a woman was found dead. Police say the woman showed signs of trauma, which was possibly...
KTAR.com
Man killed in Phoenix drive-by shooting, suspect at large
PHOENIX — Detectives are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a man dead in Phoenix, authorities said. Police responded to the area of 67th Avenue and McDowell Road late Thursday night and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Police seeking answers after burned body found in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A grizzly discovery in Phoenix has homicide detectives searching for answers Friday. On Thursday around 3 p.m., Phoenix police officers in the area of 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street saw smoke from a fire. When they arrived on scene, they located the fire and put it out, according to the Phoenix Police Department,
AZFamily
Reward increased for information in 2010 unsolved double murder of Phoenix roommates
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Twelve years later – the unsolved double murder of two Phoenix friends and roommates has police increasing reward money for any answers that can lead to an arrest. Nicole Glass and Melissa Mason were found dead in their home in December 2010 near 42nd St and Thomas Road. Melissa was newly pregnant at the time.
AZFamily
No suspect found after reports of armed person sends north Scottsdale schools into lockdown
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cactus Shadow High School and nearby Black Canyon Elementary went into lockdown early Friday morning. According to Scottsdale police, there were reports of an armed person entering the high school campus just after 8 a.m. Both schools are located near Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway. Both schools are run by Cave Creek Unified School District, which didn’t immediately respond to a statement. Aerial video shows an extensive police presence as officers worked to secure the campus. Lockdowns were lifted just before 10:30 a.m. after an initial search revealed that there were no suspects matching the description given of a school-aged boy with a firearm.
AZFamily
Young girl, man hospitalized after ATV accident at east Phoenix apartment
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people, including a 5-year-old girl, were rushed to the hospital after an apparent ATV accident at a Phoenix apartment complex Friday morning. Initial reports of a single-vehicle crash near 48th Street and McDowell Road came in around 9:30 a.m. Phoenix fire crews say three people were injured, including a man in his 60s who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. A woman in her 60s and a five-year-old girl were hospitalized but in stable condition. Details on what led up to the crash are still under investigation, but authorities say they don’t believe any of them were wearing helmets when the accident happened.
AZFamily
Man shot, killed himself after pursuit led to officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police the man involved in an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix earlier this week died after shooting himself. According to police, 34-year-old Enrique Alcarez shot and killed himself before police found him inside a stolen car on Tuesday. Just before 11 p.m., officers found Alcarez and 27-year-old...
1 Person Injured In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Phoenix Police department reported a hit-and-run crash in Phoenix on Tuesday night. The accident happened near Baseline Rd and 51st Avenue at around 7:30 p.m. When police arrived, they found a man lying in the road.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix ambush: Police officer injured in shooting speaks out
Officer Austin Peru, along with several others, were injured during a police incident in February 2022 that included an ambush of officers. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
AZFamily
Police seek witnesses after deadly hit-and-run in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are asking for the public’s help after a deadly hit and run in the city’s southside late Tuesday evening. Officers were called out to 51st Avenue and Baseline Road after a man, later identified as 55-year-old John Benson Franklin, was trying to cross Baseline when he was hit by a car headed west just after 6:30 p.m. The driver took off and the victim was rushed to the hospital where he later died. It’s unclear if Franklin was in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash.
AZFamily
2 cows euthanized; another dead after cattle herd escapes onto Loop 101 in West Valley
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Two cows had to be euthanized and another died early Friday morning after a scary crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Loop 101 freeway in the West Valley. A herd of loose cattle shut down the Loop 101 near Glendale Avenue just after 4...
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect fatally shot by police outside Mesa 7-Eleven store
MESA, Ariz. - Mesa police shot and killed a suspect outside a 7-Eleven near Dobson Road and 8th Avenue, officials confirmed early Wednesday morning. Officers said it all started when a store employee called 911 to report a car parked in front of the store with a man inside. "The...
fox10phoenix.com
Pedestrian killed in Laveen hit-and-run crash
PHOENIX - A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash near 51st Avenue and Baseline Tuesday evening, Phoenix police said. First responders were called at around 6:37 p.m. on Nov. 29 for reports that a man had been hit by a car. John Franklin, 55, was found severely...
