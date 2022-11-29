ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Houston Chronicle

Britain saves 'grandparent' of all modern skyscrapers, built in 1796

SHREWSBURY, England - For years, the old ghostly factory sat in quiet ruin, forlorn, moldering, home to pigeons and rats. But there was something remarkable hidden inside - and so in a feat of restoration, British conservationists have saved what they consider the "grandparent" of all modern skyscrapers. Five stories...
Houston Chronicle

Spain: Prosecutors close probe into racist soccer chants

MADRID (AP) — Spanish state prosecutors have closed a probe into the racist verbal abuse that Real Madrid player Vinícius Júnior was subjected to by rival fans after a derby against Atlético Madrid. The incident occurred on Sept. 18 when a large group of Atlético fans...
The Associated Press

Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider

PALMDALE , Calif. (AP) — America’s newest nuclear stealth bomber made its debut Friday after years of secret development and as part of the Pentagon’s answer to rising concerns over a future conflict with China. The B-21 Raider is the first new American bomber aircraft in more than 30 years. Almost every aspect of the program is classified. As evening fell over the Air Force’s Plant 42 in Palmdale, the public got its first glimpse of the Raider in a tightly controlled ceremony. It started with a flyover of the three bombers still in service: the B-52 Stratofortress, the B-1 Lancer and the B-2 Spirit. Then the hangar doors slowly opened and the B-21 was towed partially out of the building. “This isn’t just another airplane,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said. “It’s the embodiment of America’s determination to defend the republic that we all love.”
PALMDALE, CA
Houston Chronicle

Russia and Ukraine are fighting the first full-scale drone war

KHARKIV, Ukraine - A war that began with Russian tanks rolling across Ukraine's borders, World War I-style trenches carved into the earth and Soviet-made artillery pounding the landscape now has a more modern dimension: soldiers observing the battlefield on a small satellite-linked monitor while their palm-size drone hovers out of sight.

