William and Kate seek to end US trip on positive note after turbulent week
Prince’s Earthshot prize ceremony will round off week in which royal family has again faced accusations of institutional racism
Did Putin Fall Down the Stairs and Soil Himself? What We Know
Speculation about the Russian president's health has been widely circulated since the start of the war, alleging he suffers from cancer and other disorders.
Russia Suffering 'Colossal' Military Losses in Intense Battle: Ukraine
Russia has recently made marginal gains around Bakhmut, which it has been trying to capture for months without success.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Houston Chronicle
Britain saves 'grandparent' of all modern skyscrapers, built in 1796
SHREWSBURY, England - For years, the old ghostly factory sat in quiet ruin, forlorn, moldering, home to pigeons and rats. But there was something remarkable hidden inside - and so in a feat of restoration, British conservationists have saved what they consider the "grandparent" of all modern skyscrapers. Five stories...
Houston Chronicle
Spain: Prosecutors close probe into racist soccer chants
MADRID (AP) — Spanish state prosecutors have closed a probe into the racist verbal abuse that Real Madrid player Vinícius Júnior was subjected to by rival fans after a derby against Atlético Madrid. The incident occurred on Sept. 18 when a large group of Atlético fans...
Air Force's newest stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, unveiled in Palmdale
The nation's newest and most high-tech stealth bomber, Northrop Grumman's B-21 Raider, was unveiled in Palmdale.
Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider
PALMDALE , Calif. (AP) — America’s newest nuclear stealth bomber made its debut Friday after years of secret development and as part of the Pentagon’s answer to rising concerns over a future conflict with China. The B-21 Raider is the first new American bomber aircraft in more than 30 years. Almost every aspect of the program is classified. As evening fell over the Air Force’s Plant 42 in Palmdale, the public got its first glimpse of the Raider in a tightly controlled ceremony. It started with a flyover of the three bombers still in service: the B-52 Stratofortress, the B-1 Lancer and the B-2 Spirit. Then the hangar doors slowly opened and the B-21 was towed partially out of the building. “This isn’t just another airplane,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said. “It’s the embodiment of America’s determination to defend the republic that we all love.”
Houston Chronicle
Russia and Ukraine are fighting the first full-scale drone war
KHARKIV, Ukraine - A war that began with Russian tanks rolling across Ukraine's borders, World War I-style trenches carved into the earth and Soviet-made artillery pounding the landscape now has a more modern dimension: soldiers observing the battlefield on a small satellite-linked monitor while their palm-size drone hovers out of sight.
