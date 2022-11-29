MIAMI - Family and friends shared their sorrow Friday night as more than 100 gathered at Sierra Park to honor the life of a high school football player shot and killed earlier in the week. Mekhi Stevenson tragically died while hanging out with a group of friends. "All I keep replaying in my mind is how my child died," shared his mom, Sonya Stevenson. "This wasn't his fate."Her heartbreak was visible as she wept, watching memories of her son play on screen at the park. Mekhi was a football standout at North Miami High. And one of his great...

NORTH MIAMI, FL ・ 49 MINUTES AGO