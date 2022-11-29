Read full article on original website
SEC Five-Star Recruit Plans To Enter Transfer Portal
College football's transfer portal was busy this week. With the regular season coming to a close, hundreds of college athletes have made the decision to change programs in search for a fresh start. Tunmise Adeleye, a former five-star Texas A&M recruit, has reportedly joined the growing ...
Vigil held for slain North Miami HS football QB Mekhi Stevenson
MIAMI - Family and friends shared their sorrow Friday night as more than 100 gathered at Sierra Park to honor the life of a high school football player shot and killed earlier in the week. Mekhi Stevenson tragically died while hanging out with a group of friends. "All I keep replaying in my mind is how my child died," shared his mom, Sonya Stevenson. "This wasn't his fate."Her heartbreak was visible as she wept, watching memories of her son play on screen at the park. Mekhi was a football standout at North Miami High. And one of his great...
Report: Deion Sanders 'Preparing' To Take Head Coach Position At Power Five School
Primetime is ready to take on the challenge out west.
Oklahoma Class 2A football: Washington smokes Jones, advances to state title game
For the third straight season, Washington will be in the Class 2A state title game. The Class 2A top-ranked Warriors beat No. 3 Jones 49-14 in the semifinals Friday night at Putnam City, advancing to a matchup against No. 2 Millwood. ...
Deion Sanders seems set on taking head coaching job at Colorado
Prime Time is getting things in order for a move to Boulder, Colorado, per an ESPN report on Friday. Deion Sanders is preparing for the SWAC Championship with Jackson State on Saturday but according to Pete Thamel, he also has been spending his week making plans for a move to Colorado.
