ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

Police stop drivers going 99 mph on I-75

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police troopers stopped a driver traveling 99 miles per hour on I-75 in Saginaw County Friday morning. This comes a day after the state announced a statewide crackdown on speeding. “Troopers will be working overtime to enforce speed limits through the holidays. Don’t...
WILX-TV

Semi truck driver loses consciousness, crashes in Livingston County

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A semi truck left the road in Livingston County and knocked a utility pole down Thursday morning. The incident happened at about 4 a.m. According to authorities, the driver was on southbound US-23 in Tyrone Township when they blacked out or fell asleep, which caused the truck to leave the road, drive into a ditch, cross Old US-23 and strike the utility pole.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

MSP: Oakland County car crash claims Caro man’s life

Michigan State Troopers declared a Caro man dead at the scene of a one-vehicle accident in Oakland County. Troopers received a call shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, reporting a vehicle in a ditch along Grange Hall Road in Groveland Township. Responding to the scene, officers found the 33-year-old driver still in the cold vehicle, having passed away overnight.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
MLive

Midland police officer injured in crash arraigned on super drunk charge

MIDLAND, MI — A Midland police officer has been arraigned on charges that he crashed his personal vehicle while being super drunk. Jason J. Gatrell, 46, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, appeared before Midland County District Magistrate Gerald Ladwig for arraignment on single counts of operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.17 or higher, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and possessing a firearm while under the influence.
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Caro man killed in Oakland Co. crash

OAKLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are investigating a rural Oakland County crash where a 33-year-old Caro man was found dead in the driver’s seat. Investigators said troopers received reports of a car in a ditch along Grand Hall Road in Groveland Township about 8:35 a.m. on Tuesday.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday evening, Dec. 1

The goal of the Empty the Shelters event going on right now in mid-Michigan is to help four-legged friends find forever homes. Motorists in Bridgeport who are looking to fuel up can find it at $3 a gallon. Emergency shelter for young girls opens in Saginaw. Updated: 7 hours ago.
BRIDGEPORT, MI
The Flint Journal

‘Nothing more evil’, judge says before sentencing man in 7-year-old Flint girl’s death

FLINT, MI – Zaniyah Burns would’ve been 11 years old Friday, the day her family spent the morning in a Genesee County courtroom. But instead of being at school, making friends, and playing games, Zaniyah has become a memory to those who knew her. Despite this, her presence was visible in the courtroom of Genesee County Circuit Judge David J. Newblatt Friday; her smiling face adorned the shirts worn by many in her family. Along with her picture, her name was spelled out in big letters.
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Midland man accused of killing Bay County motorcyclist in crash takes plea

BAY CITY, MI — A Midland man accused of drunkenly crashing into a motorcycle, killing its driver and injuring its passenger in the process, has accepted a plea deal. Roy G. Trumble, 71, in late October appeared before Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran and pleaded no contest to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing serious injury. The former is a 15-year felony, while the latter is punishable by up to five years in prison.
BAY CITY, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Police ID driver in Sunday’s fatal crash on Oak Grove Road

The driver in the Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, single-vehicle fatal crash on Oak Grove Road in Cohoctah Township has been identified as Michael Scott Gricius, 31, of Flushing. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Gricius was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Oak Grove Road south of Cohoctah Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree before bursting into flames. At approximately 9:16 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the single-vehicle crash; at the time deputies arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Future lights up for old Summit Place Mall

Summit Place Mall has been vacant for close to a decade and until recent building demotions, was an eyesore. But there’s a light on the horizon signaling redevelopment at the 1.4 million-square-foot former mall, which includes nearly 75 acres of land. On Nov. 7, DTE broke ground on one...
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

I-94 lanes, ramps closing for bridge work in Macomb County

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Bridge work in Macomb County will lead to I-94 lane and ramp closures through late December. The Martin Road bridge repairs will require closures in multiple locations on I-94 between I-696 and 12 Mile Road beginning Monday, Nov. 28. Lane and ramp closures:. Eastbound...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Gas price disparities in mid-Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Motorists looking to fuel up can do so for $3 a gallon in Saginaw County’s Bridgeport Township. It’s been reported that gas prices are about 60 cents to 90 cents higher in other parts of mid-Michigan. TV5 spoke with motorists on both ends of the spectrum.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy