WNEM
Police stop drivers going 99 mph on I-75
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police troopers stopped a driver traveling 99 miles per hour on I-75 in Saginaw County Friday morning. This comes a day after the state announced a statewide crackdown on speeding. “Troopers will be working overtime to enforce speed limits through the holidays. Don’t...
WILX-TV
Semi truck driver loses consciousness, crashes in Livingston County
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A semi truck left the road in Livingston County and knocked a utility pole down Thursday morning. The incident happened at about 4 a.m. According to authorities, the driver was on southbound US-23 in Tyrone Township when they blacked out or fell asleep, which caused the truck to leave the road, drive into a ditch, cross Old US-23 and strike the utility pole.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
MSP: Oakland County car crash claims Caro man’s life
Michigan State Troopers declared a Caro man dead at the scene of a one-vehicle accident in Oakland County. Troopers received a call shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, reporting a vehicle in a ditch along Grange Hall Road in Groveland Township. Responding to the scene, officers found the 33-year-old driver still in the cold vehicle, having passed away overnight.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Grand Blanc Township (Grand Blanc Township, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Grand Blanc Township. The crash happened at the Dort Highway intersection on I-75 at around 7:40 a.m. The early-30s driver rear-ended a car, drove around it, crossed all three lanes of traffic, and rolled over into the median as he entered southbound I-75.
Midland police officer injured in crash arraigned on super drunk charge
MIDLAND, MI — A Midland police officer has been arraigned on charges that he crashed his personal vehicle while being super drunk. Jason J. Gatrell, 46, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, appeared before Midland County District Magistrate Gerald Ladwig for arraignment on single counts of operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.17 or higher, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and possessing a firearm while under the influence.
1 dead in St. Clair Shores after police say driver went up embankment on I-94, crashed into tree
A major freeway in Macomb County was shut down for several hours Thursday evening following a fatal crash that claimed the life of one driver.
fox2detroit.com
Man dead after driving off Oakland County road, uprooting tree during crash
GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man's body was found inside a crashed vehicle Tuesday morning in Oakland County. According to police, a driver in Groveland Township saw a vehicle in the ditch in the 200 block of Grange Hall Road just after 8:30 a.m. The driver checked on the vehicle, which was cold, and saw a person inside.
Car crashes through overpass onto I-75 early Tuesday morning
Police say a metro Detroit driver is okay after driving over an overpass and crashing onto I-75 Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 2 a.m. at the Brush Street overpass in Wayne County.
Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County offers $2,500 reward in unsolved Flint homicide
FLINT, MI – Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved homicide from earlier this year. Jaymes “Saint” Wright was killed late Saturday, Nov. 5, and his homicide remains unsolved, according to Crime...
WB I-696 completely closed, 2 EB lanes blocked after semi truck slams into median wall, scatters load across freeway
Michigan State Police said it best: “Hate to start the morning like this but….” a semi truck crash is causing major traffic troubles for drivers heading east, but especially going west on I-696 in Southfield Wednesday morning.
Passerby finds wrecked vehicle in ditch in Northern Oakland County, driver dead inside
A man from Michigan’s Thumb region has died after a crash overnight in Oakland County, but the wrecked car wasn’t discovered until morning.
WNEM
Caro man killed in Oakland Co. crash
OAKLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are investigating a rural Oakland County crash where a 33-year-old Caro man was found dead in the driver’s seat. Investigators said troopers received reports of a car in a ditch along Grand Hall Road in Groveland Township about 8:35 a.m. on Tuesday.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday evening, Dec. 1
The goal of the Empty the Shelters event going on right now in mid-Michigan is to help four-legged friends find forever homes. Motorists in Bridgeport who are looking to fuel up can find it at $3 a gallon. Emergency shelter for young girls opens in Saginaw. Updated: 7 hours ago.
‘Nothing more evil’, judge says before sentencing man in 7-year-old Flint girl’s death
FLINT, MI – Zaniyah Burns would’ve been 11 years old Friday, the day her family spent the morning in a Genesee County courtroom. But instead of being at school, making friends, and playing games, Zaniyah has become a memory to those who knew her. Despite this, her presence was visible in the courtroom of Genesee County Circuit Judge David J. Newblatt Friday; her smiling face adorned the shirts worn by many in her family. Along with her picture, her name was spelled out in big letters.
Midland man accused of killing Bay County motorcyclist in crash takes plea
BAY CITY, MI — A Midland man accused of drunkenly crashing into a motorcycle, killing its driver and injuring its passenger in the process, has accepted a plea deal. Roy G. Trumble, 71, in late October appeared before Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran and pleaded no contest to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing serious injury. The former is a 15-year felony, while the latter is punishable by up to five years in prison.
thelivingstonpost.com
Police ID driver in Sunday’s fatal crash on Oak Grove Road
The driver in the Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, single-vehicle fatal crash on Oak Grove Road in Cohoctah Township has been identified as Michael Scott Gricius, 31, of Flushing. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Gricius was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Oak Grove Road south of Cohoctah Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree before bursting into flames. At approximately 9:16 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the single-vehicle crash; at the time deputies arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed.
Driver killed in fiery Livingston County crash
The crash occurred around 9:16 a.m., with Livingston Co. deputies arriving at a lone car crash.
The Oakland Press
Future lights up for old Summit Place Mall
Summit Place Mall has been vacant for close to a decade and until recent building demotions, was an eyesore. But there’s a light on the horizon signaling redevelopment at the 1.4 million-square-foot former mall, which includes nearly 75 acres of land. On Nov. 7, DTE broke ground on one...
fox2detroit.com
I-94 lanes, ramps closing for bridge work in Macomb County
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Bridge work in Macomb County will lead to I-94 lane and ramp closures through late December. The Martin Road bridge repairs will require closures in multiple locations on I-94 between I-696 and 12 Mile Road beginning Monday, Nov. 28. Lane and ramp closures:. Eastbound...
WNEM
Gas price disparities in mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Motorists looking to fuel up can do so for $3 a gallon in Saginaw County’s Bridgeport Township. It’s been reported that gas prices are about 60 cents to 90 cents higher in other parts of mid-Michigan. TV5 spoke with motorists on both ends of the spectrum.
