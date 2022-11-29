Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Jimmie Carolyn Hite
Jimmie W Hite, age 79, passed away on Saturday November 26th, in Ocala Florida after a brief illness. Jimmie was born in Waynesville, NC on June 26, 1943. She was the daughter of the late James P White and Ruth Leatherwood. She married James Bernhard (Jimmy) Hite from Nashville, Tennessee...
ocala-news.com
James Marcus Smith
James Marcus Smith, 91, of Ocala, FL, passed at home on November 24, 2022. James was retired from General Motors, where he worked as a Machine Operator. He was a faithful member of the Wings of Faith Fellowship Church in Ocala, FL. Survived by his wife, Juanita Smith, and children, Sherry Brennan of Ocala, FL, Mike Smith of Swartz Creek, MI, Lisa Smith of Ocala, FL, and Angie Couch of Belleville, MI, nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 1 great, great, grandchild, sisters Jo Ann.
ocala-news.com
Palm Tree With Sunset In Ocala
Check out this beautiful photo of a palm tree and sunset taken before going under the bridge while on SR 200 in Ocala. Thanks to Courtney Dasilva for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Mary Ann Spears
Mary Ann Spears, 75, of Ocala, Florida, passed away in Ocala on November 19, 2022. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to her parents Edward and Mary (Ricciardelli) Wazeneggar. She was employed as a secretary / book keeper in Community Corrections. A Memorial Service will held on Saturday, December 3,...
ocala-news.com
Julia Elizabeth Diehl
Julia Elizabeth Diehl, age 75, of Ocala, Florida passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022. Julia was born in Fawn River, Michigan on June 4, 1947 to the late Cecil and Ada June (Unger) Diehl. Julia was Methodist by faith and was crazy about her collection of roosters and chickens...
ocala-news.com
Owen M. Newman
Owen M. Newman, age 50, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on November 9, 2022, at Hospice, Cates House. Owen was born on March 13, 1972, to his parents, James Owen Newman, and Laura Lynn Newman (Crum) in Alliance, Ohio. Owen Attended Vanguard High School. Owen worked as a Welder-Assembler at...
ocala-news.com
Colorful Reflections At The Royal Oaks Golf Gourse At Oak Run Country Club In Ocala
Enjoy the colorful reflections at sunset at the Royal Oaks Golf Course at Oak Run Country Club in Ocala. Thanks to Maria Criscuolo for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Sandhill Cranes At Juliet Falls Golf Club In Dunnellon
These two sandhill cranes were enjoying the afternoon sun on the number nine green at Juliet Falls Golf Club in Dunnellon. Thanks to Ann Snowden for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Susan Jeanette (Davis) Freeze
Susan Jeanette (Davis) Freeze, age 86, of Ocala, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2022. She was born on November 26, 1935 in Daytona Beach a daughter to the late Oliver Lee and Sarah Bell (Sikes) Davis. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by a daughter Linda Sue Switzer.
ocala-news.com
‘Bring the Harvest Home’ culminates this Friday on Ocala Downtown Square
For the past several weeks, public agencies, businesses, and residents throughout Marion County have partnered to collect donations for local families in need, and those efforts will culminate on Friday, December 2 with a holiday food drive on the Ocala Downtown Square. Residents and businesses wishing to take part in...
ocala-news.com
Early Learning Coalition of Marion County collects over 100,000 diapers during donation drive
The Early Learning Coalition of Marion County has announced that over 100,000 diapers were donated by generous members of the community during the nonprofit organization’s countywide diaper drive, which was held from October 15 through November 5. During the diaper drive, Marion County residents dropped off unopened packages of...
ocala-news.com
Humane Society of Marion County looking for volunteers
The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC), a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the care and protection of the county’s animals, is currently seeking volunteers who are 14 years of age or older. According to HSMC, volunteers lend a hand throughout the organization by walking dogs, socializing with...
ocala-news.com
Utility lines damaged by fallen tree in northwest Ocala
Ocala Electric Utility crews responded to northwest Ocala on Wednesday afternoon after receiving reports of utility lines in the area that were impacted by a fallen tree. Upon arrival, crew members assessed the damage caused by the tree and immediately began work to restore power. In a social media post, OEU shared several photos of the fallen tree and downed utility lines.
ocala-news.com
DOH-Marion to observe World AIDS Day with outreach event at Paddock Mall
Each year on December 1, World AIDS Day is observed around the globe to serve as a memorial for those lost to HIV, as well as an opportunity to make people aware of enhanced HIV prevention and treatment options. The theme of this year’s World AIDS Day is “Putting Ourselves...
ocala-news.com
MCSO Master Corporal passes away after lengthy cancer battle
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced this afternoon that an MCSO Master Corporal has sadly passed away after a lengthy and hard-fought battle with cancer. “It is with broken hearts that we inform you of the death of Marion County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Edward Tillis,” stated the sheriff’s office in a social media post. “He will be severely missed by all who knew him.”
ocala-news.com
Ocala Skate Park closed for maintenance
The City of Ocala has announced that the skate park located at 517 NE 9th Street will be closed for maintenance effective immediately, and it will remain closed until further notice. The Ocala Skate Park is a recreational park that includes murals, benches, and plenty of surfaces for skateboarders, in-line...
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says traffic on SW 66th Street is ‘out of control’
I understand that you can’t stop progress, but the traffic problem is getting out of control. We live on SW 66th Street and the traffic is definitely out of control. Just trying to make a left turn out of our driveway between 7:30 am to 8:30 a.m. is impossible. SW 66th Street backs up to the I-75 overpass. And you no longer need an alarm clock because the volume of big trucks engine braking, along with the sounds of other cars, automatically wakes you up. Also, coming back down SW 27th Avenue at 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. is no better. Both of those roads need to be at least four lanes. It’s out of control and they still keep on building. I’m fed up with SW 66th Street.
ocala-news.com
‘Symphony Under the Lights’ concert returns to Reilly Arts Center this Friday
The Ocala Symphony Orchestra’s popular “Symphony Under the Lights” concert will return to the Reilly Arts Center’s outdoor stage on Friday, December 2, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. During the festive two-hour concert at the Jenkins Open Air Theatre, which is located at 500 NE...
ocala-news.com
Fort King to host groundbreaking ceremony for blacksmith shop
The Fort King National Historic Landmark, in coordination with the Fort King Heritage Foundation and Dinkins Construction, will host a groundbreaking ceremony next week for the construction of a blacksmith shop. The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 9 at the Fort King National Historic Landmark,...
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident wants increased police presence on SW 49th Avenue to catch speeders
Letter about traffic on SW 66th Avenue. Yes, it’s horrible, but I live on SW 49th Avenue, and the traffic is even worse because I can’t get out of my driveway. People are speeding all the time, and the SW 49th Avenue corridor has become so dangerous to pull out of your driveway because the people from Marion Oaks commute through this two-way lane. The sheriff’s department has been notified, but they never post up to catch those who are speeding on this road. There have been so many accidents and still nothing has been done.
