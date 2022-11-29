Read full article on original website
Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connectedLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Mayor Frey wants Minneapolis earmarked as a haven for those wanting gender-affirming healthcareEdy ZooMinneapolis, MN
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Packers star Aaron Rodgers drops shocking injury status update ahead of Week 13 vs. Bears
For anyone and everyone who still has doubts about Aaron Rodgers’ toughness, then this recent development is for you. There was doubt surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s status for Sunday’s matchup against the Chicago Bears after Rodgers suffered a rib injury in their Week 12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Well, Rodgers himself has erased any and all doubt after declaring himself fit for their upcoming game.
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Our Staff Prediction for Jets at Vikings
The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the New York Jets is ready. The Vikings can hit a 10-2 record this weekend for the first time since 2017. The franchise has started with a 9-2 record or better on eight occasions — 1969, 1970, 1973, 1975, 1998, 2000, 2009, and 2017. Minnesota is 3-8 (.272) all-time versus New York.
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Former Vikings QB Done for the Year
Back in 2018, the Minnesota Vikings were looking for a backup to Kirk Cousins during his first year as a starter in purple. Coming over from Washington, Cousins was a veteran that would be unlikely to cede snaps. Trevor Siemian was the designated talent, but he never got into action. Now he won’t for the rest of 2022, either.
Here’s How the Minnesota Vikings Can Earn #1 Seed in Playoffs
It's been a fun season to be a Vikings fan thus far. Whether you're thinking they can go all the way or that they've been a fluky 9-2 thus far this season, the #1 overall seed in the NFC playoffs is still in reach. We'll let you in on how...
Minnesota OL, member of 2021 recruiting class, latest to announce decision on transfer portal
The transfer portal continues to turn in the world of college football. The latest occurrence comes out of Minnesota. Offensive lineman Cameron James announced his intentions to leave the Golden Gophers and head coach P.J. Fleck. James was a part of Minnesota’s 2021 recruiting class. The 6-foot-8, 305-pound offensive lineman...
Packers running back AJ Dillon and wife Gabrielle announce they're expecting their first child
Packers' popular third-year running back AJ Dillon and his wife Gabrielle announced Wednesday that they are expecting the birth of their first child.
Our expert NFL picks for Week 13 of 2022
Welcome to our NFL Picks for Week 13. I hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving, and have now properly disposed of your leftovers — because eating week-old fridge turkey is gonna get you sick. Speaking of sick, this week I had the honor of writing a tweet for Michael...
Analyst says Packers should rebuild with Aaron Rodgers trade haul
The Aaron Rodgers era in Green Bay may be coming to an end, but two-time Super Bowl champion and defensive end-turned-NFL analyst Chris Long believes that may not necessarily be a bad thing. On a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Long made the case for Green Bay to...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: Replace Joe Barry as Defensive Coordinator?
The Green Bay Packers gave up 40 points in Sunday night's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Why have the Bears played 34 more NFL games than the Packers?
How is it that the Bears have played 34 more games in the NFL than the Packers? The Packers joined the league one year after the Bears. There was no set league schedule in the early years. Teams scheduled their own games, and it was basically easier for the Bears to do so because other teams could make more money playing in Chicago than in Green Bay or at home in some cases against an opponent other than Green Bay.
OfficeGate, Justin Jefferson, and the Former Coach
ESPN published an article this week about Justin Jefferson’s rise to power, and the generalized takeaway pertained to Mike Zimmer’s office. Broadly, the piece describes Jefferson’s ascent in the NFL, personality, and prominence within the Vikings organization, a fascinating piece of journalism from Tim Keown. But check...
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback John Hadl, part of an infamous 1974 trade, dies at 82
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback John Hadl, who became the unfortunate centerpiece of an epic failed trade in 1974, died Wednesday at age 82, according to his alma mater the University of Kansas. Hadl's career included six Pro Bowl selections, but Green Bay fans remember him as the player Packers coach Dan...
Former NFL Exec Calls Vikings ‘Frauds’
NFL brains have spent 12 weeks trying to figure out the 2022 Minnesota Vikings, a 9-2 team holding the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Some have accepted the record with Bill Parcells’ slogan, “You are what your record says you are,” while the Vikings success genuinely flummoxes others. One such man is Joe Banner, the general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles from 1995 to 2012.
Has Vikings 2nd-Round Pick Turned into a Catastrophe?
The Minnesota Vikings used to employ a head coach that was set on being able to coach up secondary defenders. He was let go while his defense fell apart, and ultimately he stopped having that ability. Needing to fix it, new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah selected Andrew Booth Jr. with a 2nd round pick in 2022. Boy, has that gone poorly.
Will the Chicago Bears have yet another QB face the Green Bay Packers? Here are 12 eye-catching numbers entering the Week 13 game.
The Chicago Bears will welcome the Green Bay Packers to Soldier Field on Sunday in a clash between struggling NFC North rivals. With Aaron Rodgers vowing to continue playing through injuries to his ribs and right thumb and Justin Fields working back from a left shoulder issue, there’s reason to remain intrigued by the matchup. In the lead-up to Sunday’s game, here are a dozen eye-catching ...
SEC Five-Star Recruit Plans To Enter Transfer Portal
College football's transfer portal was busy this week. With the regular season coming to a close, hundreds of college athletes have made the decision to change programs in search for a fresh start. Tunmise Adeleye, a former five-star Texas A&M recruit, has reportedly joined the growing ...
Minnesota DE officially announces he will enter transfer portal
The Gophers will be losing one of their DEs to the transfer portal. On Thursday, Austin Booker announced via Twitter that he would be officially be entering the transfer portal. The DE thanked his teammates and coaches before breaking the news. Booker also provided a highlight reel, featuring words of praise from head coach PJ Fleck and noting his 3.1 GPA and 4 years of eligibility remaining.
Sauce, Quinnen Key Jets Players at Vikings
The New York Jets are the latest team to visit Minnesota and will end a run of three home games for the Vikings. It also ends a five-game run of the Vikings taking on some of the NFL’s best defenses. Before the New York teams visit, the Vikings have played Washington, Buffalo, Dallas, and New England, assembling an impressive 3-1 record.
