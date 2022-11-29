ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NH

Madison County Journal

Richardson Light Show

The Richardson Light Show is back in Madison after two years of cancelations for people to view and enjoy. Now that nearby road construction is complete, the show has opened back up to the public. The display is at 219 Sundial Road which viewers must access from Tisdale Road off...
MADISON, MS
97.5 WOKQ

$7.4M Fairytale Property in Meredith, New Hampshire, is a ‘Resort-Like Retreat’

Who doesn't love peeking inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's a fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see the grandiosity of these homes. For some of these properties, their appeal lies not only in the overall elegance, but the architectural aesthetic. Enter Eventyr Lodge, an exquisite Meredith, New Hampshire, home on Lake Winnipesaukee that was recently listed by Kara Chase with Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains/Laconia.
MEREDITH, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Mainers Come to Total Stranger’s Rescue in Portland, Maine

It's said repeatedly and probably will be until the end of time -- Mainers are some of the best humans on the planet. Hell, it was less than two weeks ago that a total stranger invited a South Portland woman to his family's Thanksgiving after she asked about places to get a meal from since her husband was working and cooking an entire dinner would be too much in her third trimester.
PORTLAND, ME
ourmshome.com

“Monarch”, country star Trace Adkins in Jackson Saturday

Country music veteran Trace Adkins will headline a concert in Jackson this weekend and he’s bringing a few friends along for the ride. The Adkins show will take place Saturday night at The Mississippi Coliseum, and is the centerpiece event of a weekend full of happenings in conjunction with the 100th-anniversary celebration of the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation’s annual convention. Clay Walker and Drake White will join Adkins for the show beginning at 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Condemned hotel site of Thursday stabbing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police and emergency medical personnel responded Thursday afternoon to a stabbing inside an abandoned hotel on the I-55 Frontage Road. Police say the subject was uncooperative, refused medical help, and did not want to press charges against his attacker. He was one of several people seen occupying the former Olive Tree Hotel.
JACKSON, MS
97.5 WOKQ

New Hampshire State College Tuition Stays Frozen for 5th Year

Here's one expense that's not going up in New Hampshire: the cost of a public college education. The University System of New Hampshire Board of Trustees voted to freeze tuition for the fifth year in a row at the University of New Hampshire, Keene State College, Plymouth State University, and Granite State College.
KEENE, NH
WAPT

Results released in Hinds County runoff races

JACKSON, Miss. — A runoff election was held Tuesday in Hinds County in two judicial races. According to unofficial numbers, Debra Gibbs edged out Wendy Wilson-White with 53% of the votes to take the Hinds County Circuit Court judge seat. Temetrice Hodges defeated Gayla Carpenter-Sanders with nearly 70% of...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Arrest made in fatal delivery driver shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An arrest has been made in the February shooting death of a Louisiana businessman. Jacob Collins, 27, was arrested Saturday by Jackson Police on an outstanding murder warrant. He is being held on a $500,000 bond. Tarik Domino of Baton Rouge had been delivering produce from...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

17-year-old gas station employee killed in Crystal Springs

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Police in Crystal Springs are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a gas station just before midnight on Monday. Investigators say 17-year-old Bashar Ali Abublla Mohamed was working behind the counter at the new Exxon gas station on Highway 51. Mohamed’s family reportedly owns...
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS
WAPT

Man sentenced in shooting that injured 2, including off-duty police officer

JACKSON, Miss. — A man accused of shooting two men, including an off-duty police officer, has pleaded guilty. Jaqwone Allen was charged with two counts of aggravated assault in connection with a December 2020 shooting that injured Eric Williams and Vicksburg police officer Eddie Colbert, who was working security outside a downtown Jackson business. An argument between the men preceded the shooting, according to investigators.
JACKSON, MS
WKRG News 5

Driver was allegedly under the influence during car crash that injured Tallulah police officer, officials say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/30/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, officials issued an update on the November 27, 2022, accident that left a Tallulah police officer injured. According to officials, the driver of the second vehicle was allegedly under the influence during the incident. Authorities confirmed that […]
TALLULAH, LA
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

