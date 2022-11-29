Read full article on original website
Out of a Magazine: New Hampshire Treehouse Overlooking Lake for Sale for Over $2M
This home is likely my favorite home in New England. I know, that seems like a bold statement, but I mean it fully. When you see the below pictures of this place, you will understand why this is the best house in New Hampshire, if not all of New England.
Warm Fall? Portland and Augusta, Maine, Hit Record-Breaking November Temps
November has come and gone, and the temperatures only continue to inch their way colder and colder in December. The present chill in the air makes it almost hard to believe that real warm weather hit fall barely a few weeks ago, and in the case of Portland and Augusta, Maine, they broke their temperature records for the month of November.
Madison County Journal
Richardson Light Show
The Richardson Light Show is back in Madison after two years of cancelations for people to view and enjoy. Now that nearby road construction is complete, the show has opened back up to the public. The display is at 219 Sundial Road which viewers must access from Tisdale Road off...
$7.4M Fairytale Property in Meredith, New Hampshire, is a ‘Resort-Like Retreat’
Who doesn't love peeking inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's a fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see the grandiosity of these homes. For some of these properties, their appeal lies not only in the overall elegance, but the architectural aesthetic. Enter Eventyr Lodge, an exquisite Meredith, New Hampshire, home on Lake Winnipesaukee that was recently listed by Kara Chase with Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains/Laconia.
Mainers Come to Total Stranger’s Rescue in Portland, Maine
It's said repeatedly and probably will be until the end of time -- Mainers are some of the best humans on the planet. Hell, it was less than two weeks ago that a total stranger invited a South Portland woman to his family's Thanksgiving after she asked about places to get a meal from since her husband was working and cooking an entire dinner would be too much in her third trimester.
Woah! At Night This Hannaford in Maine Looks Wicked Purple
I guess I hadn't been to the Back Cove Hannaford in the dark in a while and it totally took me by surprise!. I instantly thought that I had entered some sort of crazy black light dance club! It was purple! Kinda purple-blue!. You can see that some of the...
Jackson Free Press
BRAVO! Remodeling, Jesse Houston at Fine & Dandy, Two Sister's Closes and Rankin on the Move
BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar will close from Aug. 28 through Sept. 25 for building repair and renovation. The restaurant (4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 244) will celebrate the coming renovations with a party called "The Closer" on Saturday, Aug. 12, that starts at 6 p.m. The Closer will feature...
Whole Foods Maine Lobster Boycott is an Attack on a Great State
I love shopping at Whole Foods. It's a great grocery store. It has wonderful produce, an outstanding butchery, great prepared foods, and a vast selection of healthy and organic choices. It was also a huge benefit to have it during the pandemic when it offered free delivery, even to us...
ourmshome.com
“Monarch”, country star Trace Adkins in Jackson Saturday
Country music veteran Trace Adkins will headline a concert in Jackson this weekend and he’s bringing a few friends along for the ride. The Adkins show will take place Saturday night at The Mississippi Coliseum, and is the centerpiece event of a weekend full of happenings in conjunction with the 100th-anniversary celebration of the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation’s annual convention. Clay Walker and Drake White will join Adkins for the show beginning at 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com.
WLBT
Condemned hotel site of Thursday stabbing
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police and emergency medical personnel responded Thursday afternoon to a stabbing inside an abandoned hotel on the I-55 Frontage Road. Police say the subject was uncooperative, refused medical help, and did not want to press charges against his attacker. He was one of several people seen occupying the former Olive Tree Hotel.
New Hampshire State College Tuition Stays Frozen for 5th Year
Here's one expense that's not going up in New Hampshire: the cost of a public college education. The University System of New Hampshire Board of Trustees voted to freeze tuition for the fifth year in a row at the University of New Hampshire, Keene State College, Plymouth State University, and Granite State College.
WAPT
Results released in Hinds County runoff races
JACKSON, Miss. — A runoff election was held Tuesday in Hinds County in two judicial races. According to unofficial numbers, Debra Gibbs edged out Wendy Wilson-White with 53% of the votes to take the Hinds County Circuit Court judge seat. Temetrice Hodges defeated Gayla Carpenter-Sanders with nearly 70% of...
darkhorsepressnow.com
MARL Saves Two Bulldogs Seized By Ridgeland Police In Deplorable Condition
MARL shared a story on their Facebook page about two English bulldogs who were seized and brought to their facility by Ridgeland Police. A concerned citizen called the Ridgeland Police Department on May 13th about two dogs in very poor condition and in distress from the heat. When the officer...
WLBT
Arrest made in fatal delivery driver shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An arrest has been made in the February shooting death of a Louisiana businessman. Jacob Collins, 27, was arrested Saturday by Jackson Police on an outstanding murder warrant. He is being held on a $500,000 bond. Tarik Domino of Baton Rouge had been delivering produce from...
WLBT
‘Some things just aren’t replaceable’: Woman heartbroken after late husband’s belongings, apartment was robbed
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brianna Davis says she is heartbroken after coming home Tuesday evening to her apartment broken into and some of her husband’s belongings, who passed away in October, stolen. “It just makes me sick to my stomach, obviously. Some things just aren’t replaceable,” Davis said. “I...
WLBT
17-year-old gas station employee killed in Crystal Springs
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Police in Crystal Springs are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a gas station just before midnight on Monday. Investigators say 17-year-old Bashar Ali Abublla Mohamed was working behind the counter at the new Exxon gas station on Highway 51. Mohamed’s family reportedly owns...
WAPT
Man sentenced in shooting that injured 2, including off-duty police officer
JACKSON, Miss. — A man accused of shooting two men, including an off-duty police officer, has pleaded guilty. Jaqwone Allen was charged with two counts of aggravated assault in connection with a December 2020 shooting that injured Eric Williams and Vicksburg police officer Eddie Colbert, who was working security outside a downtown Jackson business. An argument between the men preceded the shooting, according to investigators.
Driver was allegedly under the influence during car crash that injured Tallulah police officer, officials say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/30/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, officials issued an update on the November 27, 2022, accident that left a Tallulah police officer injured. According to officials, the driver of the second vehicle was allegedly under the influence during the incident. Authorities confirmed that […]
