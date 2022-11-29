Read full article on original website
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Tufts prepares for various outcomes in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts Daily
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Watertown News
Concert Focuses on Stories, Struggles, Triumphs of Immigrants
The following information was provided by Dinosaur Annex Music Ensemble:. On Friday, December 9, 2022 at 7:30 p.m., Boston-based Dinosaur Annex Music Ensemble kicks off its 48th season with Sonic Migrations, the third cycle of Hub of the Musiverse, a concert series which centers the stories, struggles, and triumphs of immigrants through new music.
Watertown News
See What’s Going on at the Watertown Library in December
Live music, Democracy Talks, Dungeons & Dragons and the improved Library of Things. See this and other things going on at the Watertown Free Public Library in December. The Watertown Library provided the following information:. Holiday Closures. Christmas Closed Saturday, December 24, 2022 Closed Sunday, December 25, 2022 Open Monday,...
worcestermag.com
Home & Garden: Cozy Mountainside Bakery & Café restores a piece of Princeton history
The 119-year-old Superintendent’s House, its visage as distinguished as its name, sits along Mountain Drive in Princeton. The 12-room Shingle Style Dutch Colonial, pine green with cream trim, is particularly striking in winter when it stands out amidst the snow-covered hillside. The stateliness of the house today is a...
Watertown News
Watertown Holding Household Sharps Disposal & Collection Day
The Watertown Health Department will be collecting needles, syringes and other household sharps on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon at City Hall. The Health Department provided the following information. Syringes may be discarded by bringing them to the Household Sharps Collection days. Follow these tips (PDF) while...
Watertown News
LETTER: Former Councilor’s Shares Letter on Development from 2016
SHADOWS FROM THE PAST – 12/14/2016. For many years; many of us have been advocating for: “…balance…for viable development that will blend with less consequence on our community and its residents.” Although some of the then proposed site specifics for Arsenal Yards have changed; the location remains: “a city within a city with amenities galore for its prospective residents.”
GoLocalProv
NEW: Danielle North Leaving WPRI-12
One of the Providence-TV market's favorite anchors is leaving. Danielle North’s co-host, Patrick Little, posted to social media on Friday that she is leaving the station, WPRI-12. “This is a really sad/bittersweet day I have spent more time with Danielle North over the last 28 years or so than...
Flashbak
Photos of The Biggest Family in 1920s Boston – 13 Children And Counting
In 1920s Boston, the average American family was a mother, father and 2.3 children. When news broke of a family of 13 children, Boston Herald-Traveler (a newspaper born in 1846) photographer Leslie Jones (1886-1967) went to see them. Big deal, say the sprits of Mr and Mrs Feodor Vassilyev from...
Watertown News
Developers Have Vision for Site at Pleasant St. & Rosedale Ave.
A project has been envisioned for a major parcel on Pleasant Street that would add a life science building, retail and a parking garage. Broder and CBT seek a Site Plan Review application for a project on the former Cannistraro property (and the former home of the Plumbing Museum) at the corner of Pleasant Street and Rosedale Ave. The project includes multiple parcels: 275 & 313 Pleasant St., 80 Rosedale Road and 60 Acton St.
WATCH: Massachusetts Boy Dressed As Royal Guard Hand Flowers To Will, Kate
A young boy from Brookline got to his own audience with British Royalty, thanks to his fantastic fashion sense, reports said. Henry Dynov-Teixeira, age 8, dressed as a member of the British Royal Guard as Prince William and Princess Catherine left Greentown Labs in Somerville on Thursday, Dec.…
Watertown News
City Councilor Caroline Bays Invites Public to Annual Meeting
As part of the changes to the Watertown Charter all City Councilors must have an annual meeting to meet with the public. City Councilor At-Large Caroline Bays announced the date of her meeting. See info below. Caroline Bays will hold her annual meeting in the Council Chambers on the second...
Boston Magazine
Eight Destination-Worthy Brunch Spots beyond Boston
Tuck into midday meals starring seafood, ube-coconut pancakes, and more—just a short drive from the city. Brunch is basically a vacation of a meal. When else can you bury your normal-life woes and worries under a stack of caramelized-banana-topped pancakes and the horseradish pulp at the bottom of your bloody mary? With that “escaping the everyday grind” in mind, now’s your chance to hit up these destination-worthy brunch spots. Since they’re all a quick jaunt from Boston, you won’t even need to pack luggage.
‘Upscale thrift’ store Concrete Collection to open in Worcester’s Midtown Mall next month
William Daughtry, a collector of vintage and secondhand clothing, has noticed a problem: even secondhand stores often charge high prices for fashionable pieces. With Concrete Collective, a new secondhand store Daughtry is opening in December with his brother Matt at 22 Front St. in Worcester, he aims to fix that. He described the store as “upscale thrift,” saying that while they to stock high-quality pieces including vintage and designer clothing, customers won’t need to break the bank.
WCVB
Longtime Boston North End restaurant to close doors after Christmas
BOSTON — A longtime North End restaurant announced plans to close at the end of this year. Ristorante Fiore, the popular Hanover Street Italian restaurant with a spacious dining room and roof deck, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. "For the past 40+ years, it has truly...
vanyaland.com
Pour one out for Good Life as the beloved Boston venue drops its final beat
We’re quickly approaching the end of the year, but a new calendar unexpectedly materialized this week that suddenly approaches the end of an era. Good Life, the beloved and respected downtown Boston bar and nightclub at 28 Kingston St., which merged hip-hop and dance music like few other spots in the city, will permanently close on December 17.
4 North End rentals around or below the typical price
The costs in this quaint Boston neighborhood have eased a little bit. Boston’s North End is a desirable neighborhood, according to Niche, which it ranked as the ninth “best neighborhood to live in Boston.” But rental prices here are high compared with other Boston neighborhoods, according to the latest numbers from Apartment Advisor. But, take heart. The average November rent for a one-bedroom unit ($3,475 a month) and a two-bed apartment ($3,600) in the North End reflect decreases of 3.5% and 12.1%, respectively. These prices are calculated based on listings on the website, and a deeper dive indicates that you could rent a two-bedroom apartment here in November for what it cost for a one-bedroom in October.
a-z-animals.com
9 Adorable Puppies in Boston To Adopt for Christmas
Editor’s note: Adopting a puppy or dog, at any time, is a long-term commitment for the life of the animal. It’s adding a new family member, so please do not make your decision to do so lightly or on a whim. It can get lonely over the holidays,...
What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?
A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
Prince and Princess of Wales get first-hand look at challenges facing Boston Harbor
EAST BOSTON - On the second day of their trip to Boston, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, made their way to Piers Park for a first-hand look at the climate challenges facing Boston Harbor. From its origins as a hub for immigrants coming to America, to a leading port for commerce and industry, East Boston has changed drastically over the years but the challenges of maintaining its shoreline are nothing new. "A third of our city is built on fill. So, land that we are standing on right now used to be islands," said Kathy Abbott CEO of...
This Massachusetts Lake Has The Longest Name Ever
We all remember the first time we heard the word supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Ahh yes, one of the most memorable parts of the iconic movie "Mary Poppins". The made up word the kids loved to say back in the day was 34 letters long. What Is The Longest Word In The English...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River, New Bedford, Taunton, Cape Cod and Attleboro residents to receive Marian Medal
FALL RIVER — Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha, S.D.V., will award the Marian Medal to 66 members of parishes from throughout the Fall River Diocese at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 4, at the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption, 327 Second Street, Fall River. First presented in...
