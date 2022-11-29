Read full article on original website
Still Looking for A.W. Steed
36 years ago, Rains County businessman A.W. Steed went missing from his Sulphur Springs home, never to be heard from again. His family is still searching for answers. Jennifer Steed Adams wants to remind residents that a Sulphur Springs citizen is missing. Her grandfather, A.W. Steed, has not been seen since Aug. 31, 1986.
Thomas Mathew McLemore
Funeral services for Thomas Mathew McLemore, Jr., age 98, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Shane Carrington officiating. Military graveside Honors by the Hopkins County Military Coalition will follow at Mahoney Cemetery with Gary Tubbs, Greg Scott, Mitch Ramsey, Mike Misse, Casey Phillips, Josh Davis and Heath McCraw serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Bob Parker, Joe Douglas, Durwood Smith, Merle Spence and the South Side Church of Christ Elders. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home.
Larry Joe Landers
Larry graduated Sulphur Springs High School in 1964. In 1967, he joined the Army, where he became a decorated marksman after 12 years of general active duty service. Larry completed his remaining service obligation in the Army National Guard of Texas and, later, retired as Captain from The United States Army National Guard.
Snowflake Campaign Is A Flurry of Activity
Sulphur Springs, Texas – Mid-November marked the start of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s annual snowflake campaign which runs through the first week of January. If a snowflake tribute gift is intended as a Christmas present, it is recommended that donations be sent soon in order for the acknowledgements to be mailed to the designated contacts and received by December 25.
Golden Ager Tree Needs More Angels
December 1st, 2022 – The Adopt a Golden Ager tree at the Sulphur Springs Senior Center still has around 30 people that still need to be adopted. The majority of applications have been sent and returned, but more trickle in each day. Examples of requests for the Seniors run from deodorant to ‘take me fishing’.
Ricklan Holmes resigns as head football coach at Tyler High School
TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD and Tyler High head football coach Ricklan Holmes have parted ways. Holmes' resignation was confirmed by CBS19 on Friday and will be effective at the end of the contract year, per Tyler ISD. Tyler ISD Athletics would like to thank Coach Holmes for his...
The Rains and Hunt County Sheriff’s Office found human skeletal remains in Rains County on Wednesday and sent their findings to the University of North Texas for identification. Despite social media speculation of it being a Quinlan man, officials have not received dental or DNA records results. The Texas Rangers are also helping in the investigation. A man out on a hike in Rains County discovered an old bicycle and bones that could belong to a former Dallas firefighter reported missing five years ago. They found the remains near where they tracked the cell phone of former Dallas firefighter Michael Chambers on the day he disappeared.
Hopkins-Rains Retired School Personnel December 13, 2022
You don’t want to miss the December 13 gathering of the Hopkins-Rains Retired School Personnel. We are excited to have Johanna Hicks, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent, join us for “A Cup of Christmas Tea”. Through her fun and heartwarming presentation, we are reminded that small acts...
Human remains located in Rains County
On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the Rains County Sheriff’s Office received a report about presumed human skeletal remains being found on a property in Rains County. The Texas Rangers were called in to investigate and are being assisted by the Rains County Sheriff’s Office and the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office. This investigation is in the early stages and is ongoing. No other information is available at the time of this release.
Hopkins County CASA Cookie Walk Returns Dec. 2, 2022
An annual Hopkins County Christmas tradition, the CASA Cookie Walk, is returning this year and will feature some special treats. The fundraiser for the organization for more than 25 years was canceled the last couple of years due to COVID and replaced with Miracles Made on Connally Street, where people were invited to purchase tickets for $25 each for a chance to win one of 12 small decorated Christmas trees.
Choral Society Celebrates 25th Anniversary
Week Leading Up To Christmas Concert Designated As Northeast Texas Choral Society Week. Northeast Texas Choral Society is celebrating 25 years of quality choral presentations, with the annual Christmas Concert, entitled appropriately “Silver Bells.” Singers and members of the board were present during Hopkins County Commissioners Court Monday morning to receive a proclamation designating the week leading up to the 2022 Christmas Concert as NETCS Week in Hopkins County.
2022 Blue Santa Toy Drive Under Way Dec. 1-2 At Walmart
Priority Deadline to Register for Toy Assistance Continues Through Dec. 2. Hopkins County, Texas — The 2022 Blue Santa Toy Drive kicked offed of this morning at 7 a.m. in Walmart parking lot and will continue through Dec. 2, 2022. Working together with CANHelp, the Sulphur Springs Police Department,...
How Miranda Lambert's influence impacts her hometown of Lindale
LINDALE, Texas — East Texas is home to a lot of country music greats but nobody has put an East Texas city on the map as much as Lindale native Miranda Lambert. “She never ceases to say the word Lindale to tout her hometown no matter where she is, she's talking about Lindale, Texas,“ said Miranda’s father Rick Lambert.
Missing/ Murdered/ Disappeared: Vanished from East Texas, 2000-2020
Albright, Alwin– last seen 7/6/19 walking away from his home on Scott Street in Gilmer in Upshur County. He is 74 years old with grey hair and blue eyes. He’s 5’10” and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Mr. Albright has medical issues and is without the medications he needs. There is a $1000 reward for information regarding his whereabouts. Anyone with information should contact the Upshur County Sheriff.
SSHS Choir Sending 12 To TMEA Area Contest
3 Singers Earn Top Scores In Section and Make First Chair At Pre-Area. On Thursday, December 1, 15 SSHS Choir students competed at the Texas Music Educators Association Region 4 Pre-Area Contest. These students were region qualifiers or alternates from a contest in October. Twelve of these students earned one of the top five chairs in their section to advance to Area auditions on January 7, at Texas A&M University-Commerce. Area is the last step to becoming a member of the All State Choir. They will compete against students from regions 2, 3, and 25 to earn one of the top 8 tenor/bass spots or 10 soprano/alto spots.
When You’re Craving Chinese Food Here is the Best in Tyler, Texas
When you’re craving a specific food, sometimes you just have to get it. And recently on a social media page dedicated to Tyler, Texas there was a group of locals who were discussing where to go for the best Chinese Food in the area. My favorite part of the discussion was the number of restaurants that were suggested, once again proving that we have so much delicious food here in East Texas. Which is why I wanted to write about where you can get the best Chinese food around Tyler.
Tyler PD sergeant retiring after 11 years
TYLER, Texas — Members of the Tyler Police Department are honoring one of their own as they celebrate the retirement of Sergeant Wendell Gardner. Sgt. Gardner started his career at the Tyler Police Department in March of 1998. He went from a career as a Registered Nurse to joining his three brothers, three of them being officers and one being a dispatcher, at the Tyler Police Department.
Helen Ruth Hall Wright
Helen Ruth Hall Wright, age 85, was born to the parentage of Mr. Arthur “Tet” and Mattie Mae Wilkerson Hall on May 7, 1937. Helen passed away on November 17, 2022, at Carriage House Nursing Home. Helen was educated and graduated in Mount Sterling Schools in East Caney Community with the Class of 1955.
