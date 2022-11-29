Read full article on original website
torquenews.com
Toyota Signals a Possible Change in EV Direction
Toyota is indicating a possible change in its approach to electric vehicles. Toyota has unveiled an all new EV concept, the BZ Compact SUV, which it says is "a nod to the future." The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept touched down in Los Angeles, making its world premiere to kick...
The Verge
General Motors says it will stop burning cash on electric vehicles by 2025
General Motors wants to be the biggest seller of electric vehicles in North America (maybe the planet, too?) and so far, it’s burning a lot of cash to get there. But by 2025, the cash burning will officially cease, as the company projects its EV program will be “solidly profitable” by then.
Sony And Honda Dealers Reveal Innovative New Sales Model For Electric Vehicles
Honda and Sony are on a mission to bring EVs to America and the latest news indicates US dealerships could play a major role in servicing these vehicles. Speaking to the media at an event in Japan, Chief Financial Officer Kohei Takeuchi said a new sales model is coming, and it's sounding like it'll be quite unique. "It will be something unconventional, not Sony, not Honda, but something new," Takeuchi said. This suggests that we will see a change from the traditional dealer model and possibly something different from the direct sales model employed by Tesla.
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Raw Material Strategy Does Not Follow Tesla Playbook
In recent months, Ford has worked overtime to secure the raw materials it needs to reach its goals of producing 600,000 EVs annually by 2023 and two million by 2026 by signing deals with a number of suppliers across the globe. The same is true of the automaker’s joint venture partner, SK On, which itself has recently signed deals with companies like Lake Resources and Global Lithium Resources. Additionally, Ford plans to switch the Ford F-150 Lightning EV pickup and Ford Mustang Mach-E crossover to lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) batteries from the current lithium-ion units for the foreseeable future, as they don’t use nickel or cobalt in their construction – moves that are critical as the price of lithium surges. This Ford EV raw material strategy is quite a bit different than Tesla’s, which is a good thing in this case, according to a new report from Bloomberg.
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For Bidirectional Charging System For ATVs
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a bidirectional charging system for ATVs, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on May 28th, 2021, published on December 1st, 2022, and assigned serial number 0379743. The Ford Authority Take. In recent months, Ford has filed a number of EV...
teslarati.com
Daimler begins deliveries of all-electric Freightliner eCascadia semi
Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) announced it has officially started deliveries of the Freightliner eCascadia all-electric semi-truck after five years of testing, co-creation, and refinement. Freightliner kicked off initial deliveries on Monday at Penske Truck Leasing in Reading, Pennsylvania, with two units making it to the company after several years...
Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market
The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
Futurism
Something Very Weird Is Going on at Elon Musk's Boring Company
After promising many major cities across the country that it could dig tunnels that would magically solve their traffic woes by moving them underground, Elon Musk's Boring Company has become oddly quiet, The Wall Street Journal reports. In fact, the paper reports, it's been repeatedly ghosting local officials after making big plans.
Truth About Cars
Ford Boss Jim Farley Claims That EV Manufacturing Will Require 40 Percent Less Labor
Ford CEO Jim Farley warned last week of "storm clouds" for auto workers as the eventual transition to electric vehicles will require fewer workers -- 40 percent fewer, according to Farley. Farley also said Ford needs to make more parts in-house, presumably to help reduce job losses. From the Financial...
Mazda Won't Abandon The Internal Combustion Engine As It Invests $11 Billion In EV Production
Mazda likes to take pride that it does rely on a parent company or larger automaker for its survival. The downside is that it can be very easy to fall behind the competition in several areas, such as electrification. That's all about to change. However, combustion engines remain a part of its future.
Volkswagen Is Working On A Hydrogen Car With 1,242 Miles Of Range
Volkswagen is working on a hydrogen-powered car that can travel 1,242 miles on a single tank. Autocar reports the German automaker has reputedly applied for the patent registration of hydrogen fuel cells and a hydrogen vehicle that may be sold alongside existing electric cars like the ID.4 but also capable of traveling long distances without refueling.
CNBC
Electric vehicles are less reliable because of newer technologies, Consumer Reports finds
Electric vehicles are among the least reliable cars and trucks in the automotive industry today, according to Consumer Reports rankings released Tuesday. Reliability issues with all-electric vehicles were expected, since most automakers, with the exception of early EV leader Tesla, launched fully electric models just in recent years. Consumer Reports...
Forget Electric Cars, The Future of Battery Technology Is in Airplanes
Richard Wang, CEO of Cuberg, is developing lighter, more powerful lithium batteries that could help make electric airplanes a reality.
denver7.com
Vietnam's VinFast sends electric vehicles to first U.S. customers
The Vietnamese electric vehicle-maker has shipped its first batch of EVs to the United States, the company VinFast said on Friday. The company's 999 cars were shipped marking the end of a 5-year-long effort to get the cars into the U.S. market from its production hub in Southeast Asia. VinFast...
A game-changing new hybrid EV battery recharges in only 72 seconds
A new battery technology developed by Swiss startup Morand could see electric vehicle (EV) batteries charge in less time than it takes to fill an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle at a gas station, the company reveals. The new technology, which can charge electric cars in only 72 seconds, is...
teslarati.com
Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility
An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
fordauthority.com
Ford Academy Launched In Brazil As New Innovation Hub
As Ford’s Brazilian arm expands its efforts to become a regional engineering hub after ending its manufacturing operations in that country, it expanded its existing Development and Technology Center in Bahia, Brazil, as it has already added over 500 new jobs. The Development Center has since pivoted to exporting engineering services, as well as working on multiple global projects for the automaker, while also launching a dedicated graphene research team as well. Now, the Ford Academy has launched in Brazil as a new innovation hub as the automaker continues to evolve its operations in the South American country.
fordauthority.com
Ford Transit Connect Lineup Wins 2023 Best CPO Value Award
The Ford Transit Connect has proven to be a popular option for commercial fleets in recent years, providing plenty of cargo and passenger space in a smaller package than its larger Transit brethren. The Ford Transit Connect also represents a solid value as a certified pre-owned vehicle, as both the passenger van (wagon) and cargo van (commercial) variants of that model were awarded a Vincentric 2022 Best CPO Award earlier this year. Now, as Ford Blue Advantage – the company’s newish certified pre-owned platform – continues to outpace CPO sales in general, the Ford Transit Connect lineup has once again earned a Vincentric Best CPO Value award, this time for 2023.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty Limited FX4 In Stone Gray: Photos
Since the debut of the all-new 2023 Ford Super Duty back in September, Ford Authority has spotted a number of variants of the redesigned pickup out and about, including an F-600 XL chassis cab, an F-350 Limited, an F-250 King Ranch Tremor, an F-350 Regular Cab, an F-350 XL Chassis Cab, and, most recently, an F-250 XL with the STX Appearance Package. Now, Ford Authority has spotted a 2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty Limited equipped with the FX4 Off-Road Package finished in Stone Gray Metallic, giving us yet another look at the brand new F-Series pickup in a different guise.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Among Top Considered Electrified Cars
Since its launch, the Ford F-150 Lightning hit the ground running and has been routinely recognized as one of the top considered electric vehicles. It made the Autolist 2022 EV Truck Study’s top choice for EV pickups, and was recognized as the most-considered electric truck in the first quarter of 2022 and then again in the second quarter. Unsurprisingly, Kelley Blue Book is one again reporting that the F-150 Lightning is one of the most considered electrified vehicles by car shoppers, according to its quarterly Brand Watch report.
