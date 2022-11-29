In recent months, Ford has worked overtime to secure the raw materials it needs to reach its goals of producing 600,000 EVs annually by 2023 and two million by 2026 by signing deals with a number of suppliers across the globe. The same is true of the automaker’s joint venture partner, SK On, which itself has recently signed deals with companies like Lake Resources and Global Lithium Resources. Additionally, Ford plans to switch the Ford F-150 Lightning EV pickup and Ford Mustang Mach-E crossover to lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) batteries from the current lithium-ion units for the foreseeable future, as they don’t use nickel or cobalt in their construction – moves that are critical as the price of lithium surges. This Ford EV raw material strategy is quite a bit different than Tesla’s, which is a good thing in this case, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

