Hurricane Nicole insured losses top $386 million

Florida state officials are looking to fine the operators of Orlando's Free Fall ride at Icon Park and are forwarding their investigation of Tyre Sampson's death to Orange County law enforcement to see if criminal charges are in order. The move was announced by Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in a Tallahassee news conference on Tuesday. The oversight body of Florida's theme park rides has been investigating the death of the 14-year-old for months. Sampson fell from the free fall tower ride after being improperly secured into his seat and later died of his injuries. "We are seeking an administrative fine exceeding $250,000 – one of the largest administrative fines the department has ever sought – and a permanent revocation of the ride's operation permit in the state of Florida," Fried said.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO