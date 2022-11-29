ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Nicole insured losses top $386 million

By News Service of Florida
 3 days ago
With more than 45,000 claims filed, estimated insured losses from Hurricane Nicole have topped $386 million, according to data posted on the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation website.

As of Monday, the estimated insured losses were $386.3 million, up from $132.4 million a week earlier. The Category 1 hurricane made landfall Nov. 10 near Vero Beach before going up the state as a tropical storm.


The Office of Insurance Regulation data showed that 45,070 claims had been filed as of Monday, with 32,176 involving residential property. Other types of claims involved such things as commercial property and auto damage. Also, the data showed that 19,016 claims had been closed with payments made, while 9,926 had been closed without payments.

Related
Orlando Weekly

Judge weighs Ron DeSantis' suspension of Central Florida prosecutor

A three-day trial over Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of a twice-elected Hillsborough County state attorney wrapped on Thursday, but a federal judge presiding over the lawsuit said it could be weeks before he releases a decision. U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle said he may not have time before Dec. 19 to fully delve into Andrew Warren’s allegations that the governor’s action violated his First Amendment speech rights.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Judge refuses to block insurance mediation measures in struggling Florida property insurance market

With Florida property insurers trying to curb lawsuits, a Leon County circuit judge has refused to block a decision by Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier that could steer at least some disputes away from courtrooms. Judge Angela Dempsey last week rejected a request by contractors for a preliminary injunction against Altmaier’s decision early this year to approve policy changes proposed by American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Florida officials seek fines, criminal charges in Icon Park Orlando Free Fall death of Tyre Sampson

Florida state officials are looking to fine the operators of Orlando's Free Fall ride at Icon Park and are forwarding their investigation  of Tyre Sampson's death to Orange County law enforcement to see if criminal charges are in order. The move was announced by Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in a Tallahassee news conference on Tuesday. The oversight body of Florida's theme park rides has been investigating the death of the 14-year-old for months. Sampson fell from the free fall tower ride after being improperly secured into his seat and later died of his injuries. "We are seeking an administrative fine exceeding $250,000 – one of the largest administrative fines the department has ever sought – and a permanent revocation of the ride's operation permit in the state of Florida," Fried said.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Protesters challenge limits on protests inside Florida Capitol

Citing a potential infringement of free-speech rights and other constitutional liberties, dozens of people gathered to challenge a rule proposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration that would restrict the way protests can be conducted in Florida’s Capitol Complex. The state Department of Management Service's proposal, in part, seeks to prohibit actions or displays that are “harmful” to children from taking place in the Capitol.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Appeals court strikes down class-action lawsuit against University of Florida over COVID-19 shutdown

A divided appeals court Tuesday rejected a potential class-action lawsuit contending that the University of Florida should return fees to students because of a campus shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal came as a similar case is pending at the Florida Supreme Court. The 2nd District Court of Appeal reached a different conclusion in that case, which was filed against the University of South Florida.
UNIVERSITY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Florida man uncovers $40K diamond ring on beach, gives it back to owners

They say one man's trash is another man's treasure, but it seems as if St. Augustine beaches have been extra lucky as of late in finding special treasures washed up in the coast. 37-year-old Joseph Cook, a metal detecting-enthusiast, recently discovered a $40,000 ring in the sands of Hammock Beach. "When I first found it I thought it would just be a nickel, but then I dug it up and it was just this big old diamond and platinum ring," Cook said, according to SWNS. In the video posted of the find, Cook claimed it to be...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Orlando Weekly

Judge begins hearing case against Florida's migrant flights

A Leon County circuit judge Friday began hearing testimony in a lawsuit alleging the Florida Department of Transportation did not properly comply with public-records requests after state-funded flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. Judge Angela Dempsey listened to testimony from two witnesses for the Florida Center for Government Accountability, which filed the lawsuit in October against the department and a state contractor, Vertol Systems Company, Inc. Dempsey indicated she likely will resume hearing testimony the week of Nov. 28. [content-6] The Florida Center for Government Accountability made public-records requests Sept. 21 and Sept. 22, after Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration flew about 50 migrants from Texas to Massachusetts, with a stop in Crestview in Northwest Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

More than 5,000 Florida children were committed under the Baker Act last year

Florida had 5,077 incidents of students being involuntarily committed under a mental-health law known as the Baker Act during the past school year, data presented Wednesday to a school-safety commission showed. The Baker Act is a roughly 50-year-old state law that allows courts, law enforcement officers and certain medical workers to order people who could be a harm to themselves or others to be taken to facilities for up to 72 hours.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried appeals dismissal of marijuana, Second Amendment lawsuit

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and other plaintiffs will appeal the dismissal of a lawsuit challenging federal prohibitions on medical-marijuana patients buying and possessing guns, according to a court notice filed Wednesday. Fried filed the lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice this year. Plaintiffs include medical-marijuana patients and a gun owner, who allege that the prohibitions violate Second Amendment rights. Federal laws bar certain people from buying and possessing guns, including people who use drugs illegally.
Orlando Weekly

Florida Democrats admit victory in state is a long way off

After major losses in the Nov. 8 elections, House and Senate Democrats started trying to bounce back as they gathered this week in the state Capitol. A one-day organization session of the Legislature on Tuesday featured new Republican leaders formally stepping into their roles with “supermajorities” in the House and Senate.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Donald Trump 2024 campaign launch belittled by NY Post with 'Florida Man Makes Announcement' headline

The conservative media kingmakers are placing their chips on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The feeling that the GOP would fall in behind a more palatable version of their most-recent president has been in the air for quite a while, but it's become explicit in recent days as Donald Trump announced his intention to run for the White House in 2024. For an example, you need look no further than the way the New York Post handled Trump throwing in.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Florida Sen. Rick Scott launches campaign against Mitch McConnell for minority leader position

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said Tuesday he will seek to become Senate Republican leader, challenging longtime leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. “. The status quo is broken and big change is needed,” Scott said in a Twitter post. “It’s time for new leadership in the Senate that unites Republicans to advance a bold conservative agenda. That’s why I’m running to be the Senate Republican Leader.”
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly is the Orlando area’s award-winning alternative media company. We have been Orlando’s source for local and state news, opinion, events and culture for over 30 years.

