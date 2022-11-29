ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Lake, NC

Deputies: Fentanyl sends North Carolina baby to hospital; mom charged

By Joe Jurney
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A mother is facing multiple charges after her 12-month-old boy ingested fentanyl, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Erica Ortiz, 28, of Spring Lake , was charged Wednesday with felony negligent child abuse with serious bodily injury, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, deputies said.

Garner family grateful brothers hospitalized for RSV are home, healthy as levels start to decline in the Triangle

On Oct. 18, deputies responded to an address on Pinecrest Street where the 1-year-old boy was found unconscious and not breathing, a news release said.

A responding deputy performed CPR until EMS arrived and began further medical treatment including administering Narcan until the child-regained consciousness and began to breathe, according to the sheriff’s office. EMS then transported the child to a local hospital where he was treated and later released.

Sheriff’s investigators conducted a search warrant at the home and found what they believed to be illegal narcotics on the floor where Ortiz told them the child became unresponsive, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators had the suspected narcotics tested. They were identified as fentanyl.

The sheriff’s office said the grandmother now has custody of the child.

Ortiz was placed in the Harnett County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

Comments / 14

default-avatar
ed
2d ago

Who is responsible for allowing China to Produce and Mexico to Deliver this Death to America....... Has anyone figured it out Yet?

Reply
3
Angel Blackann
2d ago

well there was a 34 year old in Jacksonville, NC. that over dosed while her child was in the bathtub. They used narcan to bring her back and she was charged with child indangerment and a drug charge. The judge let her walk after she did a online drug class. Now two months later she got caught and charged with 3 drug counts and 3 Feloney probation charges. reminder she still has custody of the child she over dosed in front of .

Reply
3
Scotty Reed
3d ago

but they didn't charge her accordingly attempted murder if it was the father he'd have more charges

Reply
5
 

WBTW News13

WBTW News13

