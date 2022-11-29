ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T3

7 best teas to help you sleep better & reduce anxiety

By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
T3
T3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AsRlw_0jR8k4ap00

We’re all looking for ways to get a better night’s sleep and as the nights get colder, many people are finding comfort in drinking a hot cup of tea before hitting the sheets. Teas are soothing, leave you feeling warm and are a great addition to your bedtime routine, but it’s important that you pick ones that can promote sleep rather than disrupt it.

Depending on the type of tea that you drink, having a brew before bed can be used as a natural sleep remedy, by combating insomnia, stress, sleep deprivation and anxiety. Drinking tea can also improve gut health , aid digestion and help with depression symptoms. So, incorporating tea into your daily or nighttime schedule can be almost as beneficial as having the best mattress to sleep on at night.

If you love a cup of tea before bed, consider trying these 7 teas to help you sleep better, relax your body and soothe your mind.

1. Green tea

Green tea is well known for its health benefits, as it’s packed full of antioxidants and healthy compounds, according to Healthline . Green tea can not only increase fat burning, protect against cancer, improve brain function and lower the risk of diseases, but it can also reduce fatigue and insomnia. Having a cup of low caffeine or decaffeinated green tea is said to be incredibly beneficial for improving sleep quality and helping you fall asleep quicker. But, before you drink your green tea, make sure it’s got little to no caffeine so you don’t disrupt your sleep – see what time to stop drinking caffeine for more.

2. Chamomile tea

As the chamomile plant is most associated with sleep, it’s unsurprising that chamomile tea can have a good effect on sleep, too! Chamomile tea is herbal and naturally caffeine-free, with a soothing scent and flavour that’s said to have sedative qualities. Having a cup of chamomile before bed can help your sleep quality and soothe symptoms of anxiety and stress. According to reports from The Sleep Foundation , women who are postpartum reported that drinking chamomile reduced depressive feelings and sleep barriers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MPOkK_0jR8k4ap00

(Image credit: Maria Tyutina / Pexels)

3. Lavender tea

Similar to chamomile, the scent of lavender is best associated with sleep and relaxation. Whether you have lavender as the best essential oil , in a tea bag or as a plant in your bedroom , lavender has been proven to help you sleep better, in addition to lowering your heart rate, blood pressure, heart rate, anxiety and stress levels.

4. Peppermint tea

Peppermint is naturally caffeine-free and the minty smell and cooling taste has a calming, relaxing effect on the muscles which helps you relax before bed. Peppermint also contains menthol that’s well known for treating cold symptoms, congestions and fevers, so if you’re feeling sick, drinking peppermint tea or using peppermint essential oils can help you beat the common cold and the flu.

5. Lemon balm tea

Lemon and lemon balm have a variety of health benefits, and in tea form, it can help nourish and hydrate you, as well as calm you down before bed. Lemon balm has been used historically as an antibacterial or antiviral medicine, so not only can it help with restless sleep, but it can also treat infections and diseases. Lemon and lemon balm tea can also aid digestion, reduce anxiety and improve your mood, so it’s a great tea to drink throughout the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FnJF1_0jR8k4ap00

(Image credit: Unsplash)

6. Rooibos tea

Rooibos comes from the Aspalathus Linearis plant and the leaves are dried, fermented before being used to make caffeine-free herbal tea. Rooibos tea is great to drink before bedtime as it’s packed full of nutrients and antioxidants which help calm the body and mind, in addition to promoting deeper and restful sleep.

7. Passionflower tea

The passion flower has been used as a natural medicine for years, and it’s often used to treat anxiety, asthma and menopause. For sleep, passionflower tea is used to help combat insomnia and sleep issues. According to scientific research , passionflower extract can help improve sleep time and quality, plus it’s beneficial for your wake after sleep onset, which is the amount of time you stay awake after a sleep cycle.

Comments / 0

Related
EatingWell

The 7 Best Carbs to Help You Poop, According to a Dietitian

Do you have a hard time going to the bathroom? You're not alone. Constipation is common in all ages and populations in the U.S. According to the National Institutes of Health, about 16 in 100 adults have symptoms of constipation. Constipation is defined as:. Fewer than three bowel movements a...
iheart.com

How drinking coffee with these habits COULD make you age faster

Do you enjoy a cup of coffee every morning to get your day started? Lots of us do, in fact a study from the National Coffee Association finds that 62% of Americans drink some form of coffee every day. And research shows it’s linked to health benefits including a lower risk of heart disease, stroke and diabetes.
shefinds

Doctors Say Doing This Simple Thing Every Day Improves Your Sleep Over 50

So many factors play into the quality of our sleep, from our diet to hormone levels. And as we get older, it can be difficult to get a good night’s sleep for several reasons. If you’ve found that you just aren’t as able to fall asleep or rest through the night as you used to, you’re not alone. But luckily, there are several things you can do to get a bit more shut-eye over 50—including one simple habit that can do wonders for not only your sleep cycle, but your overall health as well. It’s as easy as getting some exercise every day!
shefinds

3 Beverages No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because They Lead To Weight Gain And Inflammation

This post has been updated since its original publish date to include more expert insight. If you frequently suffer from inflammation, it’s vital to reevaluate the beverages that you consume daily, health experts tell us, to determine what triggers this for you. Many of us sip on inflammatory drinks without even realizing their power to also cause bloating, cramps, weight gain, indigestion, etc. With that said, we checked in with health and nutrition experts to learn more about 3 drinks anyone who commonly experiences inflammation (and who wants to prevent weight gain) should avoid, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, registered dietitian and nutrition expert.
shefinds

The One Healthy Bread You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight

When trying to lose weight or prevent weight gain, what you eat (and portion sizes) matter just as much as the amount of exercise you set aside time for. With that said, we reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for tips when it comes to choosing the healthiest bread that won’t lead to weight gain (when eaten in moderation, and when paired with a balanced diet and regular exercise). Read on for suggestions, insight, and all things whole wheat and whole grain bread. from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
Fortune

These are the 4 best foods for your brain, and 4 you should avoid

That large latte with an extra shot that’s supposed to power up your morning along with the midday sugar rush that you depend on to beat the afternoon slump could actually hinder learning and memory and impair cognitive function. The brain is a complicated organ and different foods have...
shefinds

Doctors Say You Shouldn’t Waste Your Money On This One Type Of Vitamin–It’s Practically Useless!

While it’s important to get as many nutrients as possible into your daily diet, we’re all bound to run into gaps and deficiencies sometimes. That’s where supplements come in. Supplements are a fantastic way to ensure your body is getting everything it needs to function properly and stay as healthy as possible. However, it’s important to note that not all supplements are created equally. In fact, there’s one kind of vitamin that experts say you should skip altogether. Believe it or not, it’s a multivitamin—especially the gummy kind.
shefinds

2 Spices That Have Been Proven By Science To Promote A Flatter Stomach

Whether your goal is to lose weight in your midsection or relieve a bloated stomach, both of these can be accomplished by a well-balanced diet. We reached out to gut health experts for two timeless spice suggestions that contain antioxidants, promote healthier digestion and boost metabolism. Read on to learn more about the many gut health benefits (and helpful studies) of turmeric and ginger from Dr. M. Kara, digestive health, functional medicine, natural remedies and supplement expert and creator of KaraMD, Joanna Wen, health coach and founder of Spices & Greens, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Stylists Warn Age You Instantly

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of haircuts, let’s address the elephant in the room: most experts may advise you to cut very long hair for a more flattering look if you’re over a certain age, but rules are made to be broken. Not every tip will apply to every person. And if you love a look — whether that means a choppy mullet or long hair without layers — then you should rock it without giving outside tips another thought.
shefinds

Health Experts Say You Should Avoid This Canned Food At All Costs–It Leads To Stomach Fat!

A balanced diet is an essential part of any healthy lifestyle—especially if you want to lose weight. That means you should always try load up on fresh, whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains rather than processed options like frozen meals and salty snacks. One major type of processed food that experts say you should cut back on if you’re trying to shed a few pounds is canned foods, which are typically loaded with sodium and preservatives. While these may be popular pantry items that can last on the shelf for a long time without going bad, the health risks they pose typically aren’t worth it. This is especially true when it comes to canned meat.
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

How To Use Cannabis For Pain

Cannabis is a psychoactive drug based on flowers, stems, dried leaves, and seeds of cannabis plants. Cannabis plants require special treatment to make them a pure breed for some specific uses. It has many recreational and medicinal uses, which make it stand out among other plants. Cannabis has three different types of strains which have different usages. In this article, we mainly focus on the pain-relieving effect of Cannabis and how to use it as a medicine for pain. Let’s start with a little explanation of Cannabis specific ingredients.
CALIFORNIA STATE
shefinds

The Worst Ingredients No One Should Be Putting In Their Oatmeal Anymore, According To Health Experts

When you add the right toppings to the mix, oatmeal makes for a breakfast that’s equally delicious and healthy. One of the best things about a bowl of oats is that it serves as a blank canvas—it’s probably one of the most versatile meals out there, since you can add just about anything your heart desires. However, while this leaves plenty of room for healthy toppings that can aid you on your weight loss journey, it also leaves room for tons of unhealthy ones that could please your taste buds but take a serious toll on your body. For this reason, it’s important to be aware of the risks at hand when it comes to certain ingredients. In fact, health experts agree that there are a few you should leave out of the bowl altogether if you care about your health.
scitechdaily.com

Warning: Popular Vitamin Supplement Causes Cancer Risk and Brain Metastasis

University of Missouri researchers made the discovery while using bioluminescent imaging technology to study how nicotinamide riboside supplements work inside the body. Commercial dietary supplements like nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, were linked to benefits related to cardiovascular, metabolic, and neurological health in previous studies. However, new research from the University of Missouri (MU) has found NR could actually increase the risk of serious disease, including developing cancer.
COLUMBIA, MO
Ricky

People with blue eyes have a single common ancestor

New research done at the University of Copenhagen found that all the blue-eyed people in this world can be traced back to a single common ancestor. Researchers from the university tracked down the 6,000-10,000-year-old genetic mutation responsible for the blue eye color and found many interesting results.
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: These Are The High-Sugar Foods You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

When you think of foods to avoid for heart health, some obvious offenders probably pop into your head: greasy meals from McDonald’s, fried food, red meat, etc. However, it’s important to remember that eating an excess of sugar can also take a serious toll on your cardiovascular health over time, putting you at risk for issues like high blood pressure and, ultimately, heart disease.
T3

T3

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
588K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy