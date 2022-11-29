ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot at bicyclist in North Myrtle Beach as he rode home from work

By Maya Brown
The Sun News
 3 days ago

A man has been charged with attempted murder after he shot at a man while he was riding his bike earlier this month in North Myrtle Beach, according to police records.

The bicyclist was not injured, a report states, WBTW-TV reported .

Michael Coleman Hill, 50, was arrested Nov. 18 at his job after police identified him and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, according to online booking records.

The victim told officers he was headed home from work around 2 a.m., and a vehicle stopped behind him. That’s when a man got out, began hurling insults at him, and then drew his gun and fired a him at least once, according to the report.

The shooting happened on Nov. 13 along South Ocean Boulevard, according to the bicyclist’s testimony in the report.

Police located a bullet on the sidewalk near a motel on the road.

Hill was released Nov. 19 after paying a $15,000 bond, the TV station reported.

