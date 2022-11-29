Read full article on original website
Spotify's 2022 Wrapped is a music-focused personality test
It's that time of year again. Streaming services are eager to tell you which artists, songs and albums you listened to the most in 2022. While a few have already rolled out their bits of annual nostalgia, Spotify's 2022 installment of Wrapped debuts today. The company likes to put a new spin on its personalized top lists each year and this one is no different. A new feature called Your Listening Personality offers some insight into what the music you stream says about your taste. Wrapped determines which of 16 Listening Personality types fits you best including The Replayer, The Specialist, The Adventurer and The Fanclubber.
OnePlus promises four years of major OS updates for some 2023 phones
The brand is matching Samsung's commitment. OnePlus is joining the ranks of Android vendors committing to longer-term support. The Oppo brand is promising four years of major OxygenOS updates for "selected" phones launching in 2023 and later. They'll also receive five years of security patches. The company hasn't named devices, but it won't be surprising if the company prioritizes higher-end phones like the unofficially expected OnePlus 11 series.
Amazon bundles the Echo Show 8 with an Echo Show 5 Kids for only $70
Cyber Monday has...
Samsung's 2022 Frame TVs are up to 33 percent off at Woot
Even Samsung's largest art TVs have steeply discounted prices.
iPhone users can now share their digital car keys with Pixel owners
It's the first time you can share keys between phone platforms. You no longer need others to use the same phone OS to share your digital car keys. Google has added car key sharing to Pixel devices, making cross-platform swaps available in an early form. If you're using an iPhone running iOS 16.1, you can send keys stored in Wallet to a Pixel through communications apps like Mail, Messages and WhatsApp. Pixel users share their car access through Android's wallet app.
YouTube's top US videos of 2022 include Technoblade's farewell and Will Smith's slap
YouTube has revealed its top videos and creators of 2022. At the top of the US trending video list is the final video from Technoblade, a Minecraft creator who died after a battle with cancer. Technoblade wrote a farewell message to fans that his father read in the video, which has more than 87.6 million views.
Engadget Podcast: Kindle Scribe review and the rise of Twitter clones
Finally, a Kindle you can write on! This week, we dive into Cherlynn’s review of the Kindle Scribe, Amazon’s first e-reader that can also capture handwritten notes. The hardware is great, but as usual, Amazon’s software feels half-baked. Also, Devindra and Cherlynn discuss the rise of new Twitter alternatives like Hive Social and Post. It looks like many communities are already splintering off to these services, but unfortunately, they can’t yet replicate the magic of Twitter.
The best iPads for 2022: How to pick the best Apple tablet for you
Apple's iPad lineup...
Samsung will reportedly debut its Galaxy S23 lineup in early February
The flagship lineup's Unpacked event is expected to take place in San Francisco. We may get to see Samsung's next flagship phones in just a couple of months. Samsung will unveil its Galaxy S23 devices in the US in the first week of February 2023, according to news outlet Korea JoongAng Daily, which cites an anonymous company executive. As The Verge notes, it echoes a previous report by Chosun, stating that the company will reveal the lineup by February next year. The executive reportedly told JoongAng Daily that the flagship phones will be launched at an Unpacked event in the US, which is expected to take place in San Francisco.
Netflix is reportedly expanding its pool of 'preview viewers'
Starting next year, a lot more Netflix viewers will reportedly be able to watch its originals before they become available for streaming. According to The Wall Street Journal, the streaming service is expanding its pool of preview viewers early next year to include as many as tens of thousands of subscribers around the world from its current group of around 2,000 people.
Discord server owners in the US can now create their own subscriptions
Creators can now hide perks behind a chat paywall. After a year of testing, Discord is ready to let more creators offer subscriptions. The community platform has enabled Server Subscriptions for all eligible server owners in the US. Your favorite streamer or social media star can now offer exclusive content and features at multiple price tiers they set themselves. You might get bonus videos, early access to merch or voting rights for influential polls, for instance.
The Morning After: Our verdict on Amazon’s Kindle Scribe
We’ve talked a few times about the appeal of capable digital styluses and e-ink note-taking. Surely, it’s the perfect study tool? This time, Amazon tries it out. The Kindle Scribe, at $340, is costlier than a basic e-ink reader, but it has stylus input, low latency and a few more tricks.
Ye is no longer buying Parler, the ‘free speech’ social media app
Ye is no longer buying Parler, the controversial social media app that’s billed itself as a “free speech” alternative to Twitter. Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, originally struck a deal with Parlement Technologies in October to buy the company for an undisclosed amount. That deal is...
The Morning After: Valve is giving away over a hundred Steam Decks
Valve’s portable gaming PC handheld is a revelation for some, but it’s also expensive. So, you could try your luck getting a free one. To coincide with this year’s Game Awards, Valve is making its own Steam TV coverage of the show more enticing by giving away lots of Steam Deck consoles.
'Mass Effect: Legendary Edition' is free for all PS Plus subscribers in December
‘Divine Knockout: Founder's Edition’ and ‘Biomutant’ are also included. Sony's December for PlayStation Plus Essential include Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. Subscribers can play remastered versions of the classic trilogy at no extra charge. The collection, released in May 2021, includes Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3 with modernized 4K graphics and tighter gameplay.
Today’s Google Doodle celebrates Jerry Lawson, the ‘father of the video game cartridge’
Google’s interactive Doodle today celebrates the life and accomplishments of video game pioneer Gerald “Jerry” Lawson on what would have been his 82nd birthday. The Doodle lets you play five retro pixel-art platformers in your browser — with two even letting you play as Lawson. The Doodles’ creators want to inspire young people to follow in his footsteps, and it includes a built-in level editor and creator to nudge them on that path.
Apple's 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard is $100 off and cheaper than ever
Whether you know...
Meta Quest Pro’s first update adds mixed reality screen recordings
The Meta Quest Pro is a classic case of the early adopter’s dilemma. Although the headset offers a wealth of potential for virtual reality enthusiasts, it also requires a $1,500 investment for something that — at least for now — doesn’t have the software to justify its price. Although today’s v47 update doesn’t fix that problem, it does take a small first step by adding mixed reality (MR) capture and background audio playback.
Huawei teases a smartwatch with built-in wireless earbuds
As convenient as wireless earbuds can be, you typically have to carry a case around to store and charge them. Wouldn't you rather free up your pocket? Huawei thinks so. As The Register notes, the Chinese brand has teased a Watch Buds smartwatch that includes earbuds you charge beneath the dial. Official details will have to wait as the company has delayed a winter consumer launch event slated for today, but there are already some clues as to how this oddball design will work.
Score nearly $100 off this self-coded mini robot arm kit
Exposing your children to STEM could set them up for profitable, stable futures. However, introducing them to math and science at a young age can be tough, so you need to . One way is working together on fun projects that might make them forget they're studying in the first place.
