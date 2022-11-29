Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Two European Powerhouses Knocked Out in Shocking World Cup Day
Belgium bowing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup during Group play was a shocking enough result for the international soccer community digest early Thursday. Hours later, another European giant fell. This time it was Germany, the four-time tournament champion. The 2014 winners have now missed the knockout stage in...
MedicalXpress
COVID affected access to HIV treatment: The stories of migrant women in South Africa show how
South Africa has made massive strides in the fight against HIV. One of the country's flagship interventions has been the prevention of mother-to-child transmission (PMTCT) of HIV. Nevertheless, South Africa still has the world's largest HIV epidemic. It's estimated that 7.5 million people in the country have HIV. Women of reproductive age account for more than half of this number—4.8 million.
MedicalXpress
Bad batches of bipolar and epilepsy drug are being distributed in Australia, study finds
Faulty batches of generic lamotrigine tablets—an anti-convulsant drug commonly used for treating bipolar disorder and epilepsy—are being dispensed to patients in Australia. The compromised product is likely a result of poor quality controls during the overseas manufacturing process, research suggests. The study, published in Australasian Psychiatry, used mass...
Camel pageant is among World Cup's sidelines attractions
The camel batted her eyelashes and flashed a toothy smile for the television cameras at the Mzayen World Cup
MedicalXpress
UK officials warn over Strep infections after child deaths
UK health officials on Friday warned parents to be alert for scarlet fever symptoms in their children, following the death of six youngsters from a more serious Group A strep-related illness. Britain's Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said five under-10s in England and another in Wales had died after being diagnosed...
'I didn't get hit in the balls': US star Christian Pulisic says he is taking injury 'day-by-day' ahead of Netherlands clash
US Men's National Team (USMNT) captain Christian Pulisic shone some light on his mystery injury on Thursday and allayed fears surrounding his fitness heading into Saturday's huge round of 16 clash against the Netherlands.
MedicalXpress
Long-lasting insecticidal malaria nets' biological effectiveness may be short-lived
Potentially life-saving insecticidal malaria nets, designed to be biologically effective for at least 3 years, may stop working well after just 12 months, suggests research of their use in one East African country and published online in the open access journal BMJ Global Health. These nets have proved essential in...
MedicalXpress
COVID deepened inequalities in HIV treatment: What we learned in Nigeria
The 2022 World AIDS Day theme is Equalize. The reason for this focus is that HIV reflects economic and social inequity. People with low socio-economic status are worst affected by the epidemic. Also, the worst impacts of the HIV epidemic are found in the least developed countries and the most impoverished neighborhoods.
MedicalXpress
Effectiveness of COVID vaccines against death remains high in children regardless of variant
The effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in preventing death remains high in children and adolescents regardless of the predominant circulating variant, suggests a large study from Argentina published by The BMJ today. Although vaccine effectiveness for infection decreased sharply over time, especially during the omicron period, the researchers say that vaccinating...
MedicalXpress
More biosimilars marketed in Germany, Switzerland than U.S.
More biosimilars have been marketed in Germany and Switzerland than in the United States, but uptake has increased over time in all countries, according to a study published online Dec. 2 in JAMA Network Open. David L. Carl, from the University of Zurich, and colleagues examined uptake and prices of...
MedicalXpress
A deep dive into the omicron variant's origin
First discovered a year ago in South Africa, the SARS-CoV-2 variant later dubbed "omicron" spread across the globe at incredible speed. It is still unclear exactly how, when and where this virus originated. Now, a study published in the journal Science by researchers from Charité-Universitätsmedizin Berlin and a network of African institutions shows that omicron's predecessors existed on the African continent long before cases were first identified, suggesting that omicron emerged gradually over several months in different countries across Africa.
MedicalXpress
Mandatory HIV testing and medical examination designed to exclude 'abnormal' migrants to Canada
A new landmark study finds that Canada's process of mandatory HIV screening of migrants is out of step with the OECD and ignores the government's own policy on medical admissibility to Canada. Screening Out, a first-of-its-kind study prepared as a book by Professor Laura Bisaillon, University of Toronto, reveals major...
MedicalXpress
Addressing neighborhood 'hotspots' where fewer than 60% of children receive first MMR vaccine on time
The Queen Mary study, published today in BMJ Open, found that only 75% of children are receiving the first dose of the MMR vaccine on time, compared to the 95% needed to prevent outbreaks of measles, a highly infectious disease. The poorest neighborhoods were most affected, raising concerns about growing health inequalities after the pandemic.
MedicalXpress
Clinical trial shows promising results for inciting production of neutralizing antibodies in HIV vaccine
A large team of researchers affiliated with a host of institutions across the U.S., working with two colleagues from Sweden, reports promising results in a phase I clinical trial aimed at testing the efficacy and safety of an HIV vaccine. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group...
MedicalXpress
Hair transplant fad turns deadly in India
All that balding Indian television executive Athar Rasheed wanted was to look handsome and get married. But the 30-year-old's seemingly harmless hair transplant went fatally wrong. Women have been judged on their appearance for millennia, but in an increasingly materialistic Indian society, men are also feeling pressure to look young...
MedicalXpress
Study: SARS-CoV-2 spike protein binds and modulates estrogen receptors
Dompé farmaceutici announced new data revealing a novel function of the SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein interaction with the human Estrogen Receptor Alpha (ERα) that may lead to the severe coagulopathy observed in patients with COVID-19 and a minority of subjects receiving the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine. The data published today...
MedicalXpress
Post-pandemic outbreak of drug-resistant fungus in Brazil stemming from abuse of medications and full ICUs
In Brazil, a group of researchers has reported the largest outbreak to date of COVID-associated candidemia caused by the same drug-resistant strain of Candida parapsilosis, a fungus that invades the bloodstream and can lead to death. The outbreak occurred in 2020-21 in an intensive care unit (ICU) at a tertiary referral hospital in Salvador, Bahia state, during one of the peaks of the COVID-19 pandemic.
