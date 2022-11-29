ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia football using past SEC championship defeats as fuel for LSU matchup

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cIqQn_0jR8jfw800

ATHENS — Kirby Smart wasn’t wrong when he was sizing up the number of national championships he’s won compared to the number of SEC championships he has been a part of.

With his time at Alabama and Georgia, Smart has won five national championships. He’s also won six SEC championships as well. Twice in his coaching career, he’s won a national title without winning the SEC, something that happened last year for the Bulldogs

“It’s tough to win an SEC championship. I’ve been part of this league for a long time,” Smart said. “I have almost as many national championships as I do SEC championships. They’re really hard to come by. We’re focused on LSU.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

SEC Network Analyst Has Surprise National Championship Pick

SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic is not taking the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs as his pick to win the National Championship. During a recent appearance on the Zach Gelb Show, Cubelic said he's taking the field over Kirby Smart's reigning National Championship squad. He noted some shortcomings on the Bulldogs'...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Georgia Commits Ready To Keep "Tight End University" Alive and Well

ATHENS - As you all know by now, Georgia Bulldog assistant coach Todd Hartley has turned the Georgia program into “Tight End University” since he’s been in Athens. One of the top recruiters in college football, Hartley signed 5-star Darnell Washington‍ in 2021, 4-star Brock Bowers‍, 4-star Oscar Delp‍ in 2022, and has two of thee nation’s best on board in the 2023 class with room to add one more.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cole Cubelic explains why he's not picking Georgia to win the national championship

Cole Cubelic was asked if he would pick Georgia or the field to win the national championship, and the SEC Network analyst and WJOX co-host chose the field. Speaking on the Zach Gelb Show, Cubelic explained that even though the Georgia rushing attack has been great in recent games, Cubelic would still not classify the offense as “high-powered.”
ATHENS, GA
Albany Herald

Who Could Be Next to Commit to Georgia? Signing Day Nearing

We have hit the homestretch of the recruiting season, as UGA is looking to wrap a bow around another elite recruiting class in 2023. With 21 commits, UGA currently has the No. 2 ranked class in the nation, according to 247 sports. With room to add a few more prospects, we believe UGA could make a push for another top-ranked class.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Jackson EMC members getting margin refund checks

The Jefferson-based Jackson EMC says the checks will be hitting northeast Georgia mailboxes later this month: $15 million in margin refunds are being divided among the nearly one-quarter million Jackson EMC members. From Jackson EMC…. Approximately 221,000 current and former members of Jackson EMC will receive their share of a...
JACKSON, GA
accesswdun.com

Georgia DOT to close I-85 northbound lane for bridge maintenance

The Georgia Department of Transportation will be closing one northbound lane on Thursday, December 1 for necessary bridge maintenance on I-85 northbound over the North Oconee River. The department says that the single lane closure will allow contractors to complete the maintenance in advance of bridge replacements in the corridor.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

'It's being built on our water supply' | Morgan County residents claim runoff from Rivian site falling into creeks

MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. — Morgan County residents are claiming the 2,000-acre Rivian development is causing more trouble to the property surrounding the site. Earlier this week, residents from Morgan County sent 11Alive's Doug Richards, drone footage allegedly showing runoff and sedimentation from the Rivian plant seeping into neighboring creeks over the Thanksgiving weekend.
MORGAN COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Gwinnett County teacher left bloodied after being attacked by student, cellphone footage shows

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Cellphone video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows a teacher being repeatedly punched inside a Gwinnett County classroom Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened just before noon at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville, according to the wife of the teacher attacked. It left him with a bloodied mouth and head injuries along with a feeling of dizziness, she said.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
51K+
Followers
109K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy