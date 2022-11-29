Read full article on original website
Woman, 89, killed in South LA hit-and-run
LOS ANGELES – An 89-year-old woman was fatally hit by a vehicle in the South Los Angeles area, and authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find the motorist. The woman was struck about 11:10 p.m. Thursday at Central Avenue south of 108th Street and died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Suspect charged in connection with large drug seizure in Compton
A 32-year-old man was charged in connection with a massive drug seizure at a Compton home that included six kilograms of suspected powder fentanyl and more than 250,000 suspected fentanyl pills.
Family of local doctor killed in hit-and-run crash sues city of LA
The Arts District is always full of people. It's a bustling part of downtown Los Angeles, packed with restaurants and lofts. But on a half-mile stretch of Sante Fe Avenue, people want change."I had to literally check for cars and bolt across," said Emily Locke. "I've seen multiple people do it and it doesn't feel good."Locke, like many pedestrians, struggles to get around, as the east side of the road has no sidewalk, with parallel parking and speeding cars, and most people walk in the bike path. "It is just alarming in this area because there's so much pedestrian traffic," Locke...
Hawthorne police recover stolen vehicle with baby inside
HAWTHORNE, Calif. – A baby boy that was in a vehicle when it was stolen was recovered Thursday by Hawthorne police. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at Superior Grocers at 12630 Hawthorne Blvd., near El Segundo Blvd., according to a desk officer from the Hawthorne Police Department. The...
Hit-and-run driver strikes, kills 89-year-old woman in South Los Angeles
Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck an 89-year-old woman in the Watts neighborhood of South Los Angeles late Thursday. The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. as the woman was walking outside of a crosswalk near the intersection of East 109th Street and South Central Avenue, a Los Angeles Police Department […]
Toddler watches as dad kills 1, wounds 5 in road rage shooting, CA prosecutors say
A toddler sat in a truck and watched as his father killed one and injured five others in a road rage shooting, California prosecutors said. Lee Quevon Walker, 41, faces a number of charges related to the Thanksgiving road rage shooting, including one murder and five attempted-murder charges, according to a Dec. 1 news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. He faces 90 years to life in prison if convicted.
Authorities investigating possible stabbing between homeowner, neighbor in Whittier
WHITTIER, Calif. - An investigation is underway at a Whittier home after a possible stabbing between the homeowner and a neighbor. SkyFOX video over the scene shows several patrol cars and a large police presence in front of the one-story house. According to police, officers responded to a burglary call...
Sheriff's Deputy Charged with On-Duty Assault in Compton
A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy has been charged with unlawfully using a Taser stun gun on someone who had been detained for shoplifting in Compton two years ago, the District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
Intruder stabbed after breaking into neighbor's residence: LASD
At least two neighbors were involved in a stabbing incident in Whittier Thursday morning, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Norwalk Station.At about 8:58 a.m., a neighbor allegedly broke into a residence on the 14000 block of Cerecita Drive. The person in the residence then stabbed the intruder, authorities said.According to preliminary reports, the suspect intruder was armed in the back yard before law enforcement arrived.The victim was reportedly safe. Two people were detained at the scene. The suspected intruder was reportedly transported in unknown condition.
Riverside County man arrested for stabbing mother, nearly killing her
A man wanted for severely stabbing his elderly mother has been caught and arrested in San Diego County on Sunday. The suspect, Pascual Carlos, 51, allegedly stabbed his 74-year-old mother nearly to death on Sept. 28, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded to a stabbing near the 300 Block of South Kirby […]
Family of motorcyclist killed in crash near Bixby Knolls files wrongful death suit against city, 2 businesses
Police say Alejandro Vasquez ran through a stop before he collided with a car, but his family is arguing in the lawsuit that the sign was obstructed and that traffic flow with nearby signals creates a "trap" for drivers. The post Family of motorcyclist killed in crash near Bixby Knolls files wrongful death suit against city, 2 businesses appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Murder suspect arrested on Jakes Way
Los Angeles Police Department officers arrested a suspect Wednesday in Canyon Country who was wanted as part of a San Fernando Valley murder investigation. LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide detectives issued an arrest warrant Sunday for 38-year-old Tony Ross on suspicion of murder in the death of Bilal Abdullah, 43, of Lancaster, who was fatally shot inside a Winnetka home in the 20000 block of Sherman Way.
Fatal road-rage shooting could send Santa Ana man to prison for life, DA says
After a road-rage shooting on Thanksgiving left a man dead, a Santa Ana man could face life in prison. Lee Quevon Walker, 41, is accused of firing repeatedly into a truck containing six people after the truck’s driver fled the scene of an accident with Walker’s vehicle on Nov. 24, the Orange County District Attorney’s […]
Santa Ana third striker charged with murder in Costa Mesa Thanksgiving road rage shooting
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A third striker has been charged with murder and five felony counts of attempted murder after he shot repeatedly into a truck during a road rage incident on Thanksgiving evening with his three-year-old son and his girlfriend in his truck. Lucas Rivera-Velasco, 30, of Costa...
Man Found Dead in Walnut Area of LA County; Investigation Underway
A man was found dead Thursday in the Walnut area of Los Angeles County, and an investigation was underway. Deputies were sent to the 1100 block of North Grand Avenue about 7:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on the man’s...
Investigators Seek Possible Additional Victims in Serial Rape Case
Los Angeles County sheriff's investigators reached out to the public Wednesday in hopes of identifying possible additional victims of a man suspected of targeting more than a dozen people in a series of sexual assaults, extortion attempts and threats that occurred over a nearly two-year period.
Suspect arrested in shooting death of Lancaster man in LA residence
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Lancaster man at a residence in the Winnetka area of Los Angeles, authorities announced. Tony Ross, 38, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30, in Canyon Country and booked on suspicion of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Ross is being held on $2 million bail.
Authorities ID man killed at Mt. San Antonio College
WALNUT, Calif. – A 63-year-old man who was hit by a vehicle and killed at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut in an apparent “intentional act” has been identified, authorities said Friday. The victim died at the scene of his injury, which was reported at about 7:30...
Monrovia Police: Man Destroys Myrtle Christmas Decorations; Friend Punches Friend in Face; Pedestrian Hit By Car; Wanted Man Turns Himself In; Man Steals Phones Using Sledge Hammer; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for November 23 – 30. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 341 service events, resulting in 72 investigations. Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested. November 23 at 2:16 a.m., a hotel clerk in...
Mother arrested on suspicion of abducting her child
WEST HILLS, Calif. – A woman has been arrested for allegedly abducting her 19-month-old daughter in West Hills, and the girl was returned to the custody of her father, police said Thursday. Diana Robles, 31, allegedly abducted Kyra Mangayayam at about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 20200 block of...
