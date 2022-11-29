ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman, 89, killed in South LA hit-and-run

LOS ANGELES – An 89-year-old woman was fatally hit by a vehicle in the South Los Angeles area, and authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find the motorist. The woman was struck about 11:10 p.m. Thursday at Central Avenue south of 108th Street and died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Family of local doctor killed in hit-and-run crash sues city of LA

The Arts District is always full of people. It's a bustling part of downtown Los Angeles, packed with restaurants and lofts. But on a half-mile stretch of Sante Fe Avenue, people want change."I had to literally check for cars and bolt across," said Emily Locke. "I've seen multiple people do it and it doesn't feel good."Locke, like many pedestrians, struggles to get around, as the east side of the road has no sidewalk, with parallel parking and speeding cars, and most people walk in the bike path. "It is just alarming in this area because there's so much pedestrian traffic," Locke...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Hawthorne police recover stolen vehicle with baby inside

HAWTHORNE, Calif. – A baby boy that was in a vehicle when it was stolen was recovered Thursday by Hawthorne police. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at Superior Grocers at 12630 Hawthorne Blvd., near El Segundo Blvd., according to a desk officer from the Hawthorne Police Department. The...
HAWTHORNE, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Toddler watches as dad kills 1, wounds 5 in road rage shooting, CA prosecutors say

A toddler sat in a truck and watched as his father killed one and injured five others in a road rage shooting, California prosecutors said. Lee Quevon Walker, 41, faces a number of charges related to the Thanksgiving road rage shooting, including one murder and five attempted-murder charges, according to a Dec. 1 news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. He faces 90 years to life in prison if convicted.
COSTA MESA, CA
CBS LA

Intruder stabbed after breaking into neighbor's residence: LASD

At least two neighbors were involved in a stabbing incident in Whittier Thursday morning, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Norwalk Station.At about 8:58 a.m., a neighbor allegedly broke into a residence on the 14000 block of Cerecita Drive. The person in the residence then stabbed the intruder, authorities said.According to preliminary reports, the suspect intruder was armed in the back yard before law enforcement arrived.The victim was reportedly safe. Two people were detained at the scene. The suspected intruder was reportedly transported in unknown condition.
WHITTIER, CA
Long Beach Post

Family of motorcyclist killed in crash near Bixby Knolls files wrongful death suit against city, 2 businesses

Police say Alejandro Vasquez ran through a stop before he collided with a car, but his family is arguing in the lawsuit that the sign was obstructed and that traffic flow with nearby signals creates a "trap" for drivers. The post Family of motorcyclist killed in crash near Bixby Knolls files wrongful death suit against city, 2 businesses appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
signalscv.com

Murder suspect arrested on Jakes Way

Los Angeles Police Department officers arrested a suspect Wednesday in Canyon Country who was wanted as part of a San Fernando Valley murder investigation. LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide detectives issued an arrest warrant Sunday for 38-year-old Tony Ross on suspicion of murder in the death of Bilal Abdullah, 43, of Lancaster, who was fatally shot inside a Winnetka home in the 20000 block of Sherman Way.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Suspect arrested in shooting death of Lancaster man in LA residence

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Lancaster man at a residence in the Winnetka area of Los Angeles, authorities announced. Tony Ross, 38, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30, in Canyon Country and booked on suspicion of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Ross is being held on $2 million bail.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed at Mt. San Antonio College

WALNUT, Calif. – A 63-year-old man who was hit by a vehicle and killed at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut in an apparent “intentional act” has been identified, authorities said Friday. The victim died at the scene of his injury, which was reported at about 7:30...
WALNUT, CA
monrovianow.com

Monrovia Police: Man Destroys Myrtle Christmas Decorations; Friend Punches Friend in Face; Pedestrian Hit By Car; Wanted Man Turns Himself In; Man Steals Phones Using Sledge Hammer; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for November 23 – 30. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 341 service events, resulting in 72 investigations. Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested. November 23 at 2:16 a.m., a hotel clerk in...
MONROVIA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Mother arrested on suspicion of abducting her child

WEST HILLS, Calif. – A woman has been arrested for allegedly abducting her 19-month-old daughter in West Hills, and the girl was returned to the custody of her father, police said Thursday. Diana Robles, 31, allegedly abducted Kyra Mangayayam at about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 20200 block of...
LOS ANGELES, CA

