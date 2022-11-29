HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Today will be a very interesting and complicated day as a cold front pushes southeast through the area. It’ll start in Northwest Nebraska right away this morning and be moving out of Southeast Nebraska by the end of the afternoon. The longer you spend in front of the cold front, the warmer your day will be. But once the cold front moves through, temperatures will plunge to the 20s and 30s. High temperatures will range from the the mid 30s northwest to the upper 60s to near 70° in the south. Ahead of the front, there will also be more sunshine. Behind the front there will be a few more clouds with a slight chance of light snow near the South Dakota border. Besides the falling temperatures behind the front, the other big story will be the winds. Ahead of the front, southerly winds will turn more southwesterly and then westerly. They will be fairly breezy at 15 to 25 mph. As the front moves through...especially in the afternoon, winds will turn northwesterly and will crank up. Winds speeds will pick up to 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to around 50 mph with the potential for damaging gusts to around 60 mph. With that said, there is a high wind warning in affect from 3pm until 10pm for south central Nebraska, earlier for areas out west. The day will start out pleasant but turn windy and wild in the afternoon.

