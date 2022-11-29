ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

klkntv.com

Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Stretch of I-80 reopens after semi spills hazardous materials

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A stretch of I-80 in central Nebraska has reopened after a semi crashed, spilling hazardous materials on Tuesday. The semi crashed near mile marker 293 during a period of freezing drizzle around 7:20 a.m., and shut down I-80 between Shelton and Wood River for about 24 hours.
SHELTON, NE
KSNB Local4

Varying temperatures but widespread wind , Friday..

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A cold front swiping from northwest to southwest will impact Nebraska with strong wind gusts on Friday, as any precipitation chances stay mainly north of the state. The front will be moving into the Tri-Cities by mid afternoon. Look for wind gusts from 45 to 50 mph, first out of the southwest before the front arrivals, then switching to the northwest behind the front .
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

A closer look at the long term dryness in central Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - You either have it or you don’t, when talking about moisture around central Nebraska. It seems it’s been more about the have-nots as we take a closer look at the long term dryness across the area. Since April of 2021, most of south central...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Poll: Rural Nebraskans concerned about water quality

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Rural Nebraskans are concerned about water quality and water contamination affecting their own or their family’s health, according to the 2022 Nebraska Rural Poll. Two-thirds of respondents to the poll — an annual survey of rural Nebraskans conducted by the University of Nebraska–Lincoln —...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Wild and windy this afternoon as colder air moves in

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Today will be a very interesting and complicated day as a cold front pushes southeast through the area. It’ll start in Northwest Nebraska right away this morning and be moving out of Southeast Nebraska by the end of the afternoon. The longer you spend in front of the cold front, the warmer your day will be. But once the cold front moves through, temperatures will plunge to the 20s and 30s. High temperatures will range from the the mid 30s northwest to the upper 60s to near 70° in the south. Ahead of the front, there will also be more sunshine. Behind the front there will be a few more clouds with a slight chance of light snow near the South Dakota border. Besides the falling temperatures behind the front, the other big story will be the winds. Ahead of the front, southerly winds will turn more southwesterly and then westerly. They will be fairly breezy at 15 to 25 mph. As the front moves through...especially in the afternoon, winds will turn northwesterly and will crank up. Winds speeds will pick up to 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to around 50 mph with the potential for damaging gusts to around 60 mph. With that said, there is a high wind warning in affect from 3pm until 10pm for south central Nebraska, earlier for areas out west. The day will start out pleasant but turn windy and wild in the afternoon.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Neb. doctor's license stripped after drug allegations

The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

NEBRASKA NICE: Clinic manager turned to CrossFit amidst pandemic

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - When the coronavirus pandemic hit in the spring of 2020, everything shut down with the exception of essential workers. That, of course, included anybody in the medical field, but for one Hastings resident - when things seemed the darkest, she found light through CrossFit. Katie James...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Winds diminish, a cooler start to the weekend

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In the wake of a strong cold front, high pressure will build into the region subduing the winds and taking control of our weather over the weekend. It will be a frigid start to the day on Saturday even with some morning sunshine, as lows will drop into the single digits and teens.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

COVID, respiratory illnesses rising in South Heartland district

HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) executive director Michele Bever reported that COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise sharply, more long-term care facilities are experiencing outbreaks, and virus levels in wastewater have climbed to very high levels. The health district is also seeing increasing numbers...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Texas murder suspect will remain in Nebraska until January

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Texas teen will remain in jail custody in Nebraska for the rest of 2022. Tyler Roenz, 18, appeared via video from the Hall County Jail for an extradition hearing Wednesday morning in Hall County Court. The teen is facing a fugitive from justice charge...
HALL COUNTY, NE
Daily Beast

This City Will Give You a Reason Not to Fly Over Nebraska

This is the latest for our series on underrated destinations, It's Still a Big World. Want some trivia for your next social gathering? Ask the question “Where is Scottsbluff?” and for a bonus round, “What is the topography of Nebraska?” More than likely, you will get confused glances and amused head shakes. Or you will get the response “Isn’t Nebraska just… flat?”
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE

