KETV.com
Stretch of Interstate 80 in Nebraska reopens after crash requiring specialized hazmat cleanup
OMAHA, Neb. — A stretch of Interstate 80 in Nebraska has reopened after a crash Tuesday required specialized hazmat cleanup, according to the state patrol. Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said I-80 from Shelton to Wood River, a distance of about 8 miles, has reopened after being closed for about 24 hours.
klkntv.com
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
KSNB Local4
Stretch of I-80 reopens after semi spills hazardous materials
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A stretch of I-80 in central Nebraska has reopened after a semi crashed, spilling hazardous materials on Tuesday. The semi crashed near mile marker 293 during a period of freezing drizzle around 7:20 a.m., and shut down I-80 between Shelton and Wood River for about 24 hours.
KSNB Local4
Varying temperatures but widespread wind , Friday..
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A cold front swiping from northwest to southwest will impact Nebraska with strong wind gusts on Friday, as any precipitation chances stay mainly north of the state. The front will be moving into the Tri-Cities by mid afternoon. Look for wind gusts from 45 to 50 mph, first out of the southwest before the front arrivals, then switching to the northwest behind the front .
KSNB Local4
A closer look at the long term dryness in central Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - You either have it or you don’t, when talking about moisture around central Nebraska. It seems it’s been more about the have-nots as we take a closer look at the long term dryness across the area. Since April of 2021, most of south central...
KSNB Local4
Poll: Rural Nebraskans concerned about water quality
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Rural Nebraskans are concerned about water quality and water contamination affecting their own or their family’s health, according to the 2022 Nebraska Rural Poll. Two-thirds of respondents to the poll — an annual survey of rural Nebraskans conducted by the University of Nebraska–Lincoln —...
klkntv.com
Lincoln prepares for winter driving as Nebraska gets a glimpse of snowy weather
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska got a taste of winter weather on Tuesday, which led to a number of crashes across the state. Nebraska State Patrol and several local law enforcement agencies said they received calls all morning for vehicles sliding off the interstate and other highways. Truckers at...
This Is The Most Extreme Temperature Ever Recorded In Nebraska
Stacker put together a list of the most extreme temperatures recorded in each state.
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol investigating incident that led to officer shooting 53-year-old man Thursday
GERING, Neb. — The state patrol is investigating an incident that led to an officer shooting a suspect Thursday afternoon in western Nebraska. Around 12:25 p.m., Gering police officers responded to a report of a man threatening self-harm, according to the state patrol. As officers were making contact with...
KSNB Local4
Wild and windy this afternoon as colder air moves in
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Today will be a very interesting and complicated day as a cold front pushes southeast through the area. It’ll start in Northwest Nebraska right away this morning and be moving out of Southeast Nebraska by the end of the afternoon. The longer you spend in front of the cold front, the warmer your day will be. But once the cold front moves through, temperatures will plunge to the 20s and 30s. High temperatures will range from the the mid 30s northwest to the upper 60s to near 70° in the south. Ahead of the front, there will also be more sunshine. Behind the front there will be a few more clouds with a slight chance of light snow near the South Dakota border. Besides the falling temperatures behind the front, the other big story will be the winds. Ahead of the front, southerly winds will turn more southwesterly and then westerly. They will be fairly breezy at 15 to 25 mph. As the front moves through...especially in the afternoon, winds will turn northwesterly and will crank up. Winds speeds will pick up to 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to around 50 mph with the potential for damaging gusts to around 60 mph. With that said, there is a high wind warning in affect from 3pm until 10pm for south central Nebraska, earlier for areas out west. The day will start out pleasant but turn windy and wild in the afternoon.
KSNB Local4
Aurora woman wins Heartland United Way’s 25 Keys of Christmas Car Giveaway
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Heartland United Way wrapped another year of its 25 Keys of Christmas Car Giveaway. The event marked its 20th year of giving away a vehicle, donated by Tom and Kim Dinsdale from Dinsdale Automotive. People who donated $260 to the Heartland United Way got their...
Neb. doctor's license stripped after drug allegations
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there...
KSNB Local4
NEBRASKA NICE: Clinic manager turned to CrossFit amidst pandemic
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - When the coronavirus pandemic hit in the spring of 2020, everything shut down with the exception of essential workers. That, of course, included anybody in the medical field, but for one Hastings resident - when things seemed the darkest, she found light through CrossFit. Katie James...
KSNB Local4
Winds diminish, a cooler start to the weekend
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In the wake of a strong cold front, high pressure will build into the region subduing the winds and taking control of our weather over the weekend. It will be a frigid start to the day on Saturday even with some morning sunshine, as lows will drop into the single digits and teens.
KSNB Local4
Adams Central girls basketball handles Aurora in opener
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Adams Central girls basketball hosted Aurora in the season-opener Thursday. The Patriots were not troubled much in a 62-28 win. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
WGMD Radio
Details of Nebraska’s Mickey Joseph’s alleged strangulation, domestic assault charges revealed
Mickey Joseph put his hands around a woman’s throat, pulled her hair and punched her, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday. Joseph, Nebraska’s interim head coach for nine games this year, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault charges, police said. The...
KSNB Local4
COVID, respiratory illnesses rising in South Heartland district
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) executive director Michele Bever reported that COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise sharply, more long-term care facilities are experiencing outbreaks, and virus levels in wastewater have climbed to very high levels. The health district is also seeing increasing numbers...
KSNB Local4
Texas murder suspect will remain in Nebraska until January
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Texas teen will remain in jail custody in Nebraska for the rest of 2022. Tyler Roenz, 18, appeared via video from the Hall County Jail for an extradition hearing Wednesday morning in Hall County Court. The teen is facing a fugitive from justice charge...
Daily Beast
This City Will Give You a Reason Not to Fly Over Nebraska
This is the latest for our series on underrated destinations, It's Still a Big World. Want some trivia for your next social gathering? Ask the question “Where is Scottsbluff?” and for a bonus round, “What is the topography of Nebraska?” More than likely, you will get confused glances and amused head shakes. Or you will get the response “Isn’t Nebraska just… flat?”
