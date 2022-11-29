Read full article on original website
Ford Motor Company can’t be too happy about how its vehicles fared in the 2022 automotive reliability survey conducted by Consumer Reports. As Ford Authority previously reported, Ford vehicles experienced more problems than last year, resulting in the brand dropping four spots when compared to 2021. That said, Lincoln rose 14 spots, all thanks to improved ratings for the Lincoln Corsair and Lincoln Nautilus. The same cannot be said for the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford Bronco Sport, as both vehicles are two of seven vehicles that the publication no longer recommends, based on problems its members are having with the duo.
The Ford Ranger, a truck whose name precedes it even still to this day of high-performance modern utility vehicles. It was a fan favorite for everyone from off rotors to truck show guys and now it’s a lovely collectible fit for any enthusiast's garage. While it may be a sort of dream truck for a lot of auto enthusiasts, good examples can be hard to find. However, this pristine truck is a beautifully kept automobile with all the shiny parts that make the Ranger great to begin with.
In recent months, Ford has worked overtime to secure the raw materials it needs to reach its goals of producing 600,000 EVs annually by 2023 and two million by 2026 by signing deals with a number of suppliers across the globe. The same is true of the automaker’s joint venture partner, SK On, which itself has recently signed deals with companies like Lake Resources and Global Lithium Resources. Additionally, Ford plans to switch the Ford F-150 Lightning EV pickup and Ford Mustang Mach-E crossover to lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) batteries from the current lithium-ion units for the foreseeable future, as they don’t use nickel or cobalt in their construction – moves that are critical as the price of lithium surges. This Ford EV raw material strategy is quite a bit different than Tesla’s, which is a good thing in this case, according to a new report from Bloomberg.
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a bidirectional charging system for ATVs, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on May 28th, 2021, published on December 1st, 2022, and assigned serial number 0379743. The Ford Authority Take. In recent months, Ford has filed a number of EV...
The C8 Corvette Stingray, C8 Corvette Z06, and upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray are only the beginning when it comes to the eighth-gen Chevy Corvette C8, with The General currently developing several other Corvette variants, per previous GM Authority coverage. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the automaker is cooking up two new high-performance models, namely the C8 Corvette ZR1 and C8 Corvette Zora.
As Ford Authority reported earlier this month, the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger Raptor made its debut at the 2022 Baja 1000 off-road race as production of its road-going brethren is underway in certain parts of the world. Developed in partnership with Kelly Racing from Australia and U.S.-based Lovell Racing, the racing Ford Ranger Raptor enjoyed a successful debut as well, earning a first-place finish in the stock class at the iconic annual event. Now, the automaker has released a video showing the highlights of that monumental feat.
With the popularity of off-road-focused vehicles soaring in recent years, Ford has responded by adding many of them to its own lineup. Aside from the range-topping Raptor models, that also includes more affordable packages such as its Tremor offerings and the new-for-2023 XL-based Ford F-150 Rattler, which gives consumers a budget-friendly way to get a more capable pickup from the factory. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford Super Duty is also gaining a new XL Off-Road Package, too.
The Ford Capri was, essentially, the Ford Mustang for Europe, a sporty coupe that – like its pony car counterpart – was a smash hit in the region, recording 1.9 million sales prior to its discontinuation. These days, there are still plenty of nice examples out there for sale, including this one previously owned by Henry Ford II, a GTU racer, and one that starred in the British TV series, Minder. However, few can compare to this impressive 1987 Ford Capri 280 Brooklands that’s scheduled to cross the block at Classic Car Auctions’ upcoming Christmas sale on December 10th.
With the rise of EVs on the horizon, the Chevrolet Silverado looks to stay relevant in the uber-competitive segment of full-sized domestic pickup trucks. But not much will change between 2023 and 2022. Last year’s model saw a mid-cycle update which included changes to the exterior and interior along with the addition of Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving and a new off-road model in the Silverado ZR2. GM knows shoppers love specialty models and this keeps the vehicle lineup interesting while keeping those customers loyal to the bow-tie brand and attracting new buyers from its competitors.
Ford Motor Company filed to trademark “Maverick Thunder” with the Australian Intellectual Property Office, Ford Authority has learned. Filed on June 27th, 2022 under serial number 2282925, this application contains the goods and services description of “motor vehicles, namely, automobiles, pick-up trucks, electric vehicles in the nature of automobiles, pick-up trucks (utility vehicles), sport utility vehicles, and their structural parts.”
The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor was revealed in early 2022 as an even meaner variant of the already off-road capable Ford Bronco. The powerful off-road SUV began landing at dealers in late August, putting the Bronco Raptor in the hands of its new owners. Even race car driver Vaughn Gittin Jr. took his Bronco Raptor for a spin recently, showing off just what it’s capable of. Now, Ford Authority spotted a Bronco Raptor wearing a special exterior accent that could very well become available in the future: body color lettering on the grille.
Details regarding the next-generation Ford Edge have been slowly trickling in over the last few months. Bound for the Chinese market, the forthcoming model was leaked ahead of its official debut, giving a good look at its revised exterior styling. Shortly thereafter, Ford Authority spotted the crossover’s interior for the first time, revealing its coast-to-coast interior screen setup. Then, we learned that it will offer a hybrid powertrain for maximum efficiency. Now, we’ve spotted a prototype undergoing testing in the U.S., signaling that the debut of the Edge in China will possibly occur in the near future.
As Ford’s Brazilian arm expands its efforts to become a regional engineering hub after ending its manufacturing operations in that country, it expanded its existing Development and Technology Center in Bahia, Brazil, as it has already added over 500 new jobs. The Development Center has since pivoted to exporting engineering services, as well as working on multiple global projects for the automaker, while also launching a dedicated graphene research team as well. Now, the Ford Academy has launched in Brazil as a new innovation hub as the automaker continues to evolve its operations in the South American country.
The Ford Transit Connect has proven to be a popular option for commercial fleets in recent years, providing plenty of cargo and passenger space in a smaller package than its larger Transit brethren. The Ford Transit Connect also represents a solid value as a certified pre-owned vehicle, as both the passenger van (wagon) and cargo van (commercial) variants of that model were awarded a Vincentric 2022 Best CPO Award earlier this year. Now, as Ford Blue Advantage – the company’s newish certified pre-owned platform – continues to outpace CPO sales in general, the Ford Transit Connect lineup has once again earned a Vincentric Best CPO Value award, this time for 2023.
