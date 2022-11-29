Read full article on original website
KXLY
US hits Hezbollah accountants with terrorism sanctions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday slapped terrorism sanctions on two accountants and two companies in Lebanon for providing the militant group Hezbollah with financial services. The Treasury Department announced it would also impose sanctions on a third person for assisting Hezbollah, a U.S.-designated “foreign terrorist organization,”...
KXLY
House votes to avert rail strike, impose deal on unions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House moved urgently to head off the looming nationwide rail strike on Wednesday, passing a bill that would bind companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached in September but rejected by some of the 12 unions involved. The measure passed by...
KXLY
House committee receives Trump’s tax returns; Messi and Argentina advance at World Cup; plus more top stories
House committee receives Donald Trump’s federal tax returns from IRS. The House Ways and Means Committee now has six years of Donald Trump’s federal tax returns, ending a yearslong pursuit by Democrats to dig into one of the former president’s most closely guarded personal details. The Treasury...
KXLY
Tokyo court: Lack of law for same-sex union unconstitutional
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s lack of law to protect the rights of same-sex couples to marry and become families violates the constitution, the Tokyo District Court ruled Wednesday in a closely watched case in a country still largely bound by traditional gender roles and family values. The court,...
KXLY
Biden encouraged by jobs report; passenger killed on Antarctic cruise; weekly religion roundup | Hot off the Wire podcast
• President Joe Biden is assuring the nation that the U.S. economy is chugging along. Biden pointed to the addition of 263,000 jobs and the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.7% last month as proof that his policies have bulked up the economy. • At the White House, the president...
KXLY
Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s newest nuclear stealth bomber is making its public debut after years of secret development and as part of the Pentagon’s answer to rising concerns over a future conflict with China. The B-21 Raider is the first new American bomber aircraft in more than...
KXLY
US hiring strong as employers add 263,000 jobs in November
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s employers kept hiring briskly in November despite high inflation and a slow-growing economy — a sign of resilience in the face of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The economy added 263,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate stayed 3.7%, still...
KXLY
On World AIDS Day, White House Announces Plan to End Epidemic by 2030
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The United States will renew its focus on ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2030, with new funding and a five-year strategy, the White House said Thursday. The Biden administration announced its ambitious plans on World AIDS Day. Among the plan’s components are...
