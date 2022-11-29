ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscatine County, IA

Rapid growth in Tiffin spurs exciting new projects in the corridor

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -What once was a small bedroom community between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City is booming. Rapid growth in Tiffin is attracting some exciting projects to the corridor. Mayor Steve Berner has lived in Tiffin since 1997 when he says there were just 500 people. ”It was...
TIFFIN, IA
Operation Quickfind canceled: Giovanni Tellez

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids have canceled the Operation Quickfind for 16-year-old Giovanni Tellez, saying he has been found. No additional information has been released. Police had asked for help finding Tellez after he was reported missing earlier this week. Police said Giovanni Tellez was last...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Cedar Rapids to hold Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at Greene Square

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Landowners learn more about I-380 expansion project

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People who often drive Interstate 380 will soon have more room to maneuver as a DOT project is set to widen a stretch south of Cedar Rapids. Wednesday the Transportation Department held a meeting for those who own land near the interstate. This meeting was...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa Farm Sanctuary nursing animals back to health after rescuing hundreds from “deplorable” conditions in Washington Co.

OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Farm Sanctuary in Oxford is talking about what they witnessed during a recent animal rescue on a property in Washington County. Initially, law enforcement claimed hundreds of animals were starved to death on the property. Now, the Iowa Farm Sanctuary is saying there could have been thousands of goats, sheep, and pigs that passed there.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Stranger helps rescue Cedar Rapids woman’s dog

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids woman wanted to publicly thank a complete stranger who helped rescue her dog Sunday at the Palisades-Kepler State Park. Jennifer Hutchinson said she was on a walk with her boyfriend and two dogs. That’s when she said her Australian Shepard, Charlie found something interesting and took off.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Strong cold front hits tonight, wind advisory issued

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a milder day for everyone with highs into the upper 40s northeast to mid-50s south. The wind will still be gusty from the south today, but the main focus comes tonight as a cold front moves through. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the entire area tonight and gusts of 40-50 mph remain possible as this front blows through. If you have any delicate holiday light displays, these may be affected. While this is a strong front, the chance of precipitation remains very low and the main impact is the wind and the sharp temperature drop. Look for a colder Saturday with highs only into the 20s, then a rebound to the 40s for Sunday. Next week, precipitation chances look slim with a small chance on Monday. Have a good weekend!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa lands Michigan QB Cade McNamara from transfer portal

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Cade McNamara, the backup quarterback at Michigan this season, has announced he’ll transfer to Iowa. McNamara tweeted “New Beginning” with a picture of him in an Iowa uniform Thursday night. He presumably will go into next season as the front-runner for the starting job and have two seasons of eligibility.
IOWA CITY, IA
Multiple people injured in traffic accident near Lindale Mall

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:50 pm, a traffic accident caused multiple injuries at Rockwell and Collins Rd. Details are sparse, but officials say that traffic is severely backed-up and that people should find an alternative route. Early reports indicate that at least two cars were involved in...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa City students protest against gun violence

IOWA CITY, IA
2 dead, 3 injured in Henry County crash

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 26th, 2022, at approximately 4:09 pm, the Iowa State Patrol responded to a report of a fatal accident near Highway 34 and Racine Ave. Investigators say a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country was traveling westbound on Highway 34 at the 246 mile marker when the vehicle went off the roadway to the south, crossing eastbound traffic and entering the south ditch. The vehicle then struck a parked truck, causing the Chrysler to roll on its side and come to a rest.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
High school and middle school students in Iowa City walkout, against gun violence

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Students in Iowa City are asking their local officials for better protection against gun violence. Thursday, a group of nearly 50 students walked out of City High and Southeast Junior High School, marching the almost 2 miles to the Pentacrest at the University of Iowa where several spoke out against gun laws in the state.
IOWA CITY, IA
Judge to sentence Iowa City man charged with killing his wife

IOWA CITY, IA
‘Any road improvements are a real plus’ - I-380 set to expand

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A new project is set to help with the flow of traffic between the exit to Swisher and Shueyville to just south of US Highway 30. That stretch of highway will widen from four to six lanes and the airport interchange at Wright Brothers Boulevard will be turned into a Diverging Diamond Interchange.
SHUEYVILLE, IA

