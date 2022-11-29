Gamers will be able to choose from a wide cast of playable superheroes in the upcoming game "Marvel's Midnight Suns" (with even more available to those who choose to purchase the season pass.) Most of the in-game characters that have been revealed so far are ones that most fans will recognize, such as Iron Man and Captain America. There have also been numerous lesser-known heroes who only the most die-hard Marvel fans will know, like Magik and Nico Minoru, but it seems that Firaxis Games' primary concern was making sure that fans got to play with all of the big-name heroes in the upcoming game. Many famous heroes are already in the game, though there was one that had yet to be revealed — a certain physicist who specializes in both gamma radiation and smashing the opposition.

