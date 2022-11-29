Read full article on original website
Early Reactions To The Callisto Protocol Are All Over The Place
"The Callisto Protocol" has finally arrived, bringing a new vision of cosmic horror to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The game primarily follows the efforts of an inmate named Jacob Lee as he fights to survive in space prison overrun by mutated inmates. The only way to kill them: remove the tentacles sprouting from his enemies and dismember as many of them as he can. As a new action/horror title from "PUBG" developer Krafton and "Dead Space" creator Glen Schofield, the game has some serious expectations to fulfill.
Twitch Stopped Promoting Asmongold, And Not Even He Knows Why
The latest "World of Warcraft" expansion, "Dragonflight," has been released, bringing a ton of new content to the MMO. The new content has old players returning and current players excited to get in on the action. This excitement extends to streamers as well, including the incredibly popular Asmongold, who expressed his excitement about the expansion on Twitter. Asmongold is best known as an MMO streamer, playing "World of Warcraft" and "Final Fantasy 14" on his channel regularly. Naturally, Asmongold decided to hop online and check out the expansion on stream, but Asmongold noticed that something was wrong with the Twitch recommended page.
Why Twitch Viewers Couldn't Handle This xQc Stream
During a recent stream on Twitch, xQc decided to clean his room for the first time in a while with help from his viewers. Unfortunately for the folks who tuned it, the state of his room seemed to be too much for some of them to handle. Having now crossed...
Why This Game Kickstarter Only Lasted A Week
A little over a week after its official Kickstarter launched, the video game adaptation of fictional Reddit story "Mystery Flesh Pit National Park" was abruptly cancelled on November 28. Per the official update posted to the Kickstarter page, Village Fox Media — the intended developer of the project — cited poor funding progress as the reason for the quick cancellation. "Unfortunately, it looks like we're not going to make our goal," the update read. "As much as it hurts to [let] it go, that's just how things happen sometimes. Instead of dragging it out for the remainder of the campaign, we're being proactive in moving on to other projects."
Twitch Introduces New Shield Mode To Protect Streamers From Harassment
Harassment and abusive behavior are, sadly, nothing new to the internet. Those who spend a great deal of time online, especially anyone who makes a living by streaming, inevitably face hate and vitriol at some point. Now, Twitch is announcing a new feature intended to help its users protect themselves from this sort of abuse.
Sega's Dreamcast Was Almost The Original PC Port Console For Some Massive Games
The Dreamcast is often looked back upon as a failed system, but that's not entirely the truth. It had an extremely brief time in the spotlight from 1998 to 2001 before it was overshadowed by competitors, most notably Sony and the PlayStation 2. The Dreamcast was the first of its console generation, though, and showed the world the potential of 3D with its then-HD graphics — plus, it had hardware that no other console could match at the time.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie's Princess Peach Has Fans Erupting In Applause
The new trailer for "The Super Mario Bros." movie just dropped and fans are already excited by the portrayal of the Mushroom Kingdom's favorite monarch. Rather than being the eternal damsel in distress with an unfortunate penchant for getting kidnapped — which fans have often seen over the years — the movie's take on Princess Peach seems strong, confident, and ready to lead her people in a battle to defend their territory from the encroaching Koopa forces.
The Biggest Things Included In The Valheim Mistlands Update
"Valheim," the crafting and survival game set in a fantastical Viking world, came out of nowhere last year to win over critics and players. Still in early access, the game has received glowing reviews and even overtook "GTA 5" for a time in terms of concurrent players. Developer Iron Gate Studios isn't taking a break, however. It continues to roll out fixes and updates as it moves from early access to its eventual full release. The latest of these updates to enter public testing is the new "Mistlands" content.
Marvel's Midnight Suns Officially Reveals Character Everyone Already Knew About
Gamers will be able to choose from a wide cast of playable superheroes in the upcoming game "Marvel's Midnight Suns" (with even more available to those who choose to purchase the season pass.) Most of the in-game characters that have been revealed so far are ones that most fans will recognize, such as Iron Man and Captain America. There have also been numerous lesser-known heroes who only the most die-hard Marvel fans will know, like Magik and Nico Minoru, but it seems that Firaxis Games' primary concern was making sure that fans got to play with all of the big-name heroes in the upcoming game. Many famous heroes are already in the game, though there was one that had yet to be revealed — a certain physicist who specializes in both gamma radiation and smashing the opposition.
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Exploit May Ensure One-Hit K.O.s
"Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" have had an interesting start. According to a press release from Nintendo, the games have sold more in the first three days of release than any other Nintendo game has (via translation from Hype Beast). However, many players are actively seeking refunds because of glitches. The two takes on the game's release barely seem to fit together, and it's the Pokémon paradox of the Paldea region. Now, a recently discovered issue in the Battle Stadium has broken the mode, giving players another reason to be disappointed.
Legal Expert Tells Us Why Nintendo Is So Strict About Fan Mods
Creating mods is often a way for gamers to add and share improvements that they want to see in the games they love, but it's always existed in a bit of a legal gray area. Some developers and game directors, like Bethesda's Todd Howard, are open to modders tinkering with their games, but others are notoriously steadfast in their insistence against unofficial mods of any kind. Nintendo is particularly well known for zealously guarding its intellectual property, serving copyright strikes to YouTubers posting Nintendo soundtracks and filing multi-million dollar lawsuits against those who would modify its games and hardware for profit.
Nintendo Just Reportedly Killed A Huge Smash Bros Tournament
Nintendo has reportedly shut down a massive "Super Smash Bros." tournament just weeks before the championship event, leaving organizers in a challenging situation. Announced via a Medium post, the Smash World Tour Championships, set to take place from December 9-11, have been refused a license to use the game. Smash World Tour also stated that it will not be able to organize any events in 2023 and that it's losing "hundreds of thousands of dollars due to Nintendo's actions."
Why An Apple Watch Sent Pokimane Into A Panic
Being an internet celebrity has a lot of upsides, including sponsorship deals and generous contracts to live stream on a particular site. But there are also some downsides. Fans and haters can sometimes become obsessed with a streamer and disrupt the content creator's life. Pokimane, for example, has had a...
Sonic Frontiers Fans Get The DLC They've Been Asking For
"Sonic Frontiers" had a mixed reception from critics and a serious Dunkey-related problem that might have turned off newcomers from the open-world Sonic adventure. On the bright side, fans who stood by it are in for a treat after the new year. Sega posted a "Sonic Frontiers" 2023 roadmap with detailed information about what it's adding to the game in a three-part rollout.
Marvel's Midnight Suns: How To Unlock Spider-Man
"Marvel's Midnight Suns" is finally out and packed with characters with which to build the perfect superhero team. Though some fan favorites, like Deadpool, aren't available at launch, there are still tons of great options to choose from. This includes everyone's favorite webslinger, Spider-Man. While Spidey is indeed present in...
Adin Ross' Swatting Situation Is Getting Even Scarier
Weeks after his previous swatting incident, Twitch and YouTube streamer Adin Ross was once again targeted by another swatting attack. And the situation is becoming even scarier than it was before. In the early hours of the morning on November 30, Ross posted a video to his Twitter page showing...
Why Dr Disrespect Thinks He Was Banned From Warzone 2.0
Dr Disrespect sometimes courts drama, but a recent ban from "Warzone 2.0" left fans disappointed that they wouldn't get to see their favorite creator play the latest "Call of Duty" content — for a while, at least. It's not particularly unusual for Dr Disrespect to receive bans, temporary or permanent. The streamer famously suffered a permanent Twitch ban a couple of years ago, which led to him joining YouTube Gaming and rebuilding his fanbase.
Why Fans Think Rockstar Wasted A Great Opportunity With GTA 5
"Grand Theft Auto 5" was first released in 2013. Since then, the game has had plenty of updates and content added to the game, but almost exclusively for "GTA Online" — the multiplayer-only portion of the game. And even though Rockstar finally kept its promise and added DLC to reveal the fate of the "GTA 5" characters in "GTA Online," the content was still focused and built around the online portion of the game. It has become a bit of a sour point for certain fans. Among countless potential plot threads, fans have pointed to one easter egg in the game that could've been much more if Rockstar had focused on single-player content.
What We Know About Amazon Luna's Huge December Game Loss
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Things haven't been looking good for the video game streaming business model lately. While both Amazon and Google got into the gaming business with streaming services in the past couple of years, Google has already announced it's dropping out of the competition with the shutdown of Stadia. Now, as Cloud Dosage reports, Amazon's Luna service is dropping at least 45 games this December.
World Of Warcraft Dragonflight Is Off To A Very Rocky Start
Eager "World of Warcraft" fans may have to put an indefinite rain check on playing the game's new "Dragonflight" expansion, thanks to a serious problem at launch. It's always an exciting time for "World of Warcraft" players when a new expansion drops. Blizzard Entertainment's beloved fantasy MMO has been online since 2004, but it's been kept fresh by consistent content expansions every couple of years or so. These expansions continue the game's story, add new gameplay content like Dungeons and Raids, refine mechanics, and do anything and everything to persuade players to drop a couple hundred more hours into the game's world.
