Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Woman Stabs 42-Year-Old Boyfriend Multiple Times for 'Not Helping With Bills'Briana B.San Antonio, TX
Popular Denny’s Restaurant and Truck Stop Destroyed by FireJoel EisenbergSan Antonio, TX
The 8 highest ranked coffee shops in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The wealthiest person in San Antonio is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
CBS Sports
Lakers to waive sharpshooter and former DoorDash driver Matt Ryan, per report
The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving sharpshooter Matt Ryan, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Ryan made one of the biggest shots of the season for the Lakers when he nailed a game-tying 3-pointer against the New Orleans Pelicans to send that game to overtime. The Lakers would later win the game. Ryan was shooting 38.2 percent from deep on the season for the Lakers in a limited role.
CBS Sports
Lakers trade rumors: Front office considering three different paths to deals as Dec. 15 looms, per report
When the season began, the Los Angeles Lakers leaked their intent to hold off on making any trades until around Thanksgiving or the 20-game mark. The idea was to evaluate the team as it existed on opening night and make a more informed decision about how many, if any, future assets to invest in improving the current group. Well, the 20-game mark arrived Wednesday. No trades have been made, and fans are starting to get antsy.
CBS Sports
Lakers' LeBron James questions why media hasn't asked him about Jerry Jones photo scandal
Last month, an old photo surfaced of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones taking part in a protest at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas. The photo, which was dated Sept. 9, 1957, showcased a group of white students blocking the entrance to the school and projecting racial slurs at six Black students who were attempting to enter the building.
CBS Sports
Aaron Rodgers responds to the possibility of being benched for Jordan Love and why he might be open to it
After the Packers drafted Jordan Love back in 2020, Aaron Rodgers did his best to make sure his future replacement never saw the field. The Packers' decision to take Love set a fire under Rodgers, who immediately proceeded to win two straight MVP awards once Love joined the team. With...
CBS Sports
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responds to LeBron James' comments about resurfaced Little Rock photo
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responded to a comment made by LeBron James in which the NBA veteran called out reporters for not asking him about a recently resurfaced photo that shows Jones at a 1957 desegregation demonstration at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas. During the postgame press...
CBS Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo says Dolphins were 'definitely' interested before return to 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo didn't return to the 49ers until just before the 2022 NFL season. Before that, his market was perceived to be quiet. Almost two months after revealing the Panthers were briefly "advancing" in talks for his services, however, the quarterback has identified another would-be suitor: his Week 13 opponent. Addressing reporters ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins, Garoppolo confirmed Miami was "in the conversation" to trade for him at one point in the offseason.
CBS Sports
Eighth-grade quarterback leads Alabama high school to state championship, wins game's MVP award
The Thompson Warriors just captured the Alabama Class 7A state championship, and there is reason to believe they will be a championship contender for a while. That is because 14-year-old quarterback Trent Seaborn, an eighth-grader, led Thompson to the big win. Late in the season, three-star quarterback Zach Sims went...
CBS Sports
Colorado offers Deion Sanders more than $5 million annually as coach mulls landing spot
It's widely expected that Jackson State coach Deion Sanders will announce his future plans Sunday, a day after the Tigers face Southern University in the SWAC Championship Game. Sanders has been connected to job openings at Colorado, Cincinnati and South Florida, with Prime himself confirming a job offer from the Buffaloes.
CBS Sports
Linked by more than DNA, USC's Lincoln Riley and TCU's Garrett Riley enter title games on cusp of playoff bids
Injected into the top four of the latest College Football Playoff Rankings are stories of redemption, turnarounds, sacrifice and -- in the case of Georgia -- a possible national championship defense. No one is talking about the cold calls. That would be the one TCU coach Sonny Dykes placed to...
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Phillips: Exits late Thursday
Phillips was ruled out before the end of Thursday's game against the Patriots with a shoulder injury, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Phillips went down after attempting to sack Patriots quarterback Mac Jones late in the fourth quarter, and he was able to exit under his own power, according to Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard. While the nature of this injury is unclear, it's possible he was simply ruled out given how little time was left in the contest. Either way, it will be worth monitoring Phillips' status heading into Week 14's contest versus the Jets on Sunday, Dec. 11.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Preparing to play Sunday
Chase (hip) is preparing as though he will play Sunday against the Chiefs, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports. The wideout -- who last played in Week 7 -- indicated that he'll see how the rest of the week goes, but at this stage Chase noted that he's "expecting to take some reps" versus Kansas City. Per Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer, Chase is bouncing back from a hairline hip fracture, and while there had been hope that he'd return to action in Week 12, he wasn't feeling comfortable enough to play at that stage. As this weekend's game approaches, however, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer relays that Chase says that his hip is now pain-free.
CBS Sports
Saints' Pete Werner: Returns to practice Thursday
Werner (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on the Saints' injury report Thursday. Werner has not been able to play or practice since suffering an ankle injury against the Ravens in Week 9. However, the off-ball linebacker appears to be trending towards a return after managing to log a limited session for the first time Thursday, and he'll have two more practices to increase his activity before Monday's game against Tampa Bay. Werner recorded 74 tackles and three passes defended while playing almost every defensive when healthy this season, though he could stand to split reps with Kaden Elliss, who has emerged into a full-time staring role over the past three games.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Probable Friday
Murray is probable for Friday's game at Atlanta due to a bruised right quad. After a choppy October, Murray has been more consistent this month. In 11 November appearances, he's averaged 20.0 points on 46/40/84 percent shooting, 5.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 31.1 minutes. The quad issue isn't expected to slow him down Friday.
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Won't play Friday
Collins (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets. Collins exited Wednesday's matchup against Orlando due to a sprained left ankle, and he'll be unavailable for at least one game. The Hawks are banged up in the frontcourt ahead of Friday's game, as Justin Holiday (COVID-19 protocols) has also been ruled out, while Jalen Johnson (ankle) and Frank Kaminsky (foot) are questionable.
CBS Sports
Suns' Dario Saric: Draws start
Saric will start at power forward in Friday's game against the Rockets, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. Saric will replace Torrey Craig (groin) in the starting lineup. His playing time has been limited this season, as he has actually been a DNP (coach's decision) the previous six games. However, he figures to see a regular rotational role as a starter Friday and will look to take advantage of the opportunity.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Set to return Friday
Bailey (upper body) is expected to play Friday versus Nashville, per Andrew Gross of Newsday. Bailey missed Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Philadelphia because of the injury. He has four goals and seven points in 20 games this season. Bailey's projected to play on the third line with Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Zach Parise in his return.
CBS Sports
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Paces pass catchers in win
Diggs secured seven of nine targets for 92 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 24-10 win over the Patriots on Thursday night. Diggs paced the Bills in receptions, receiving yards and targets, and he brought in one of Josh Allen's two eight-yard first-half scoring tosses. The talented veteran wideout now has at least seven receptions in three of the last four games, and he's scored in three consecutive contests as well heading into a Week 14 home divisional showdown against the Jets a week from Sunday.
CBS Sports
No. 6 Baylor, No. 14 Gonzaga clash in rematch of 2021 title game
The two teams that played in the 2021 national championship game will be on the same floor Friday night when No. 14 Gonzaga faces No. 6 Baylor in the Peacock Classic at Sioux Falls, S.D. One of the squads will receive their third loss of the season in the high-stakes...
CBS Sports
College basketball power rankings: Purdue's undefeated start puts it ahead of Houston, Virginia, Texas, UConn
You put your head down to lock in on the start of the college hoops season and the next thing you know December is already here. With more than 1,500 games under our belts, power rankings season is officially back. (And if rankings are really your thing, here's a nugget for you: The NCAA will unveil the 2022-23 NET rankings to the public on Monday.)
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Misses practice Thursday
Burks was added to the Titans' Week 13 injury report after failing to participate in Thursday's practice due to an illness, John Glennon of SI.com reports. Provided Burks' ailment isn't COVID-19-related or anything else that may significantly hinder him from a conditioning standpoint, he should still have a good chance at playing in this weekend's game at Philadelphia. Whether the rookie wideout carries a designation into that contest will likely hinge on the extent of his involvement in the Titans' final practice of the week Friday.
Comments / 0