Former NFL player, 'Orange is the New Black' actor Brad William Henke dies at 56

Former NFL player turned actor Brad William Henke passed away on Tuesday, his manager confirmed to several news outlets. He was 56. Matt DelPiano confirmed on social media that Henke died peacefully in his sleep but did not give what caused his passing, The New York Times and CNN reported.

