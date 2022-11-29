The Lavender Lounge had its open house last Monday, November 21st. Located in the Rubin Campus Center in Suite 225, this lounge is a dedicated space for queer students to socialize and study. It’s also a space for students to find information on the resources that WPI and Worcester offer for LGBTQ+ individuals. Students also have access to contraceptives and hygiene kits. The open house gave students the opportunity to see the space for the first time and help themselves to snacks, stickers, pride flags, and brochures with information regarding resources. There are two rooms accessible to students in Suite 225: The room to the right is the Lavender Lounge and the room to the left is the office for the Center for Black Excellence. The lounge itself has a couch, television, and is filled with eye-catching decor. The lounge is representative of WPI’s efforts to maintain an inclusive environment on campus. The Lavender Lounge is a great addition to the campus center and will certainly be well used and loved by WPI students.

