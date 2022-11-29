Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
City Council to vote on potential community choice energy aggregation program for Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — City Council President Jesse Lederman and Councilors Maria Perez and Zaida Govan plan to introduce legislation to allow the city to begin the process of establishing a Community Choice Energy Aggregation program on Monday. The program is a state process that allows communities to contract with energy...
From junkyard to green gold, Brightwood-Lincoln Elementary school commemorates award with plaque
SPRINGFIELD — On his way home each day Jose Claudio drives by the new Brightwood-Lincoln Elementary School. Earlier this year, the school received the national Leadership in Energy Efficiency and Design (LEED) Gold certification award the for the design, construction, and operation of the high-performance green building. On Friday, education leaders, city officials and students gathered for the unveiling of the LEED Gold Certification Plaque displayed at the school by the gymnasium.
Residents of Plumley Village, site of Thanksgiving Day fire, can start returning home Saturday
Some Plumley Village residents will be able to return to their apartments Saturday after more than a week of being kept out of their homes. The residents of the Worcester apartment building were forced to evacuate on Thanksgiving Day due to a fire in the electrical room on the second floor.
House on Allen Street in Springfield moved to allow new subdivision to be built
A house on Allen Street in Springfield was moved to make room for a subdivision.
Holyoke’s FLN-MAR Rubber & Plastics keeps the Toy for Joy giving tradition alive
The people at FLN-MAR Rubber & Plastics in Holyoke believe some traditions are just too good and too important to curtail. The company which manufactures industrial equipment has again donated generously to Toy for Joy, the Christmas campaign which brings toys, books and happiness to children of families in need throughout Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Homeless struggle to find shelter
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -For people experiencing homelessness, winter is a brutal challenge. In Greenfield, the homeless shelter is at full capacity, but plans are underway to expand it. We’re getting answers on the need for housing in greenfield and how relief may not come soon enough. In the heart...
Holyoke continues state-mandated property assessments of homes, business-commercial sites
HOLYOKE – The state-mandated reassessment of all real estate property, including residential as well as commercial-industrial sites, is continuing. Mayflower Valuation was hired by the city to inspect exterior and interior property reviews. While slowed over the past few years by the COVID-19 pandemic, the work recently passed the halfway point, city assessor Deborah Brunelle said.
wpitechnews.com
Lavender Lounge Grand Opening
The Lavender Lounge had its open house last Monday, November 21st. Located in the Rubin Campus Center in Suite 225, this lounge is a dedicated space for queer students to socialize and study. It’s also a space for students to find information on the resources that WPI and Worcester offer for LGBTQ+ individuals. Students also have access to contraceptives and hygiene kits. The open house gave students the opportunity to see the space for the first time and help themselves to snacks, stickers, pride flags, and brochures with information regarding resources. There are two rooms accessible to students in Suite 225: The room to the right is the Lavender Lounge and the room to the left is the office for the Center for Black Excellence. The lounge itself has a couch, television, and is filled with eye-catching decor. The lounge is representative of WPI’s efforts to maintain an inclusive environment on campus. The Lavender Lounge is a great addition to the campus center and will certainly be well used and loved by WPI students.
WNYT
Berkshires man paying it forward at local Cumberland Farms
A man in the Berkshires is asking others to pay it forward. Rob Ball tells NewsChannel 13 he will go to the Cumberland Farms on 1st Street in Pittsfield from time to time and chat with one of the clerks for an hour or so. While there, he also pays...
Northampton looks to buy former Baptist Church for conversion to ‘Resilience Hub’
The City of Northampton has begun the process to buy a vacant downtown church after Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra announced she has executed an option to purchase the 14,500 square-foot former Baptist Church at the intersection of Main and West streets with an eye to converting it into a “Community Resilience Hub.”
Ilah Cibis Jewelry to open ‘immersive shopping experience’ in Worcester’s Canal District
A local jeweler will soon be opening a new studio in Worcester, offering unique designs as well as an “immersive shopping experience.”. Ilah Cibis, owner of Ilah Cibis Jewelry, has owned a small custom jewelry studio in Sudbury for 16 years, but in March, she started selling her own designs online. She said she is hoping to open the new studio at 218 Franklin St. in February.
Popeyes proposed for Lincoln Plaza in Worcester
Lincoln Plaza could be getting a new addition in the form of a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, further expanding Worcester residents’ fried chicken options. The Parikh Network, a New Jersey-based company, has submitted an application with Worcester’s Zoning Board of Appeals to tear down the vacant 5 & Diner restaurant at 525 Lincoln Street and construct a new one-story building to house the chain.
Harrington Hospital CEO prepares for ‘potential crisis’ following Family Health Center closure
The day before Family Health Center of Worcester announced it would be closing its Southbridge locations, its CEO Louis Brady gave Ed Moore, the CEO of Harrington Hospital a heads up that they were going to close in 90 days. “That’s not a lot of time, if he knew it...
Quite a collection: Westfield’s The Mercantile is part barn sale, part kitchen store
WESTFIELD — Julie Cecchini Cook and Dan Cook are not just partners in life, they are partners in business. The Southwick couple married in 2017 and after combining their lives, they recently combined their passions at their new shop, The Mercantile, at the Mill at Crane Pond in Westfield.
Westfield High School musicians take band to the streets in busking fundraiser
WESTFIELD — On weekends downtown, shoppers may have been fortunate enough to run across Westfield High School students busking for their band. The Busking Project, initiated by Councilor Bridget Matthews-Kane, has taken off, and is bringing extra joy to the holiday shopping season. Matthews-Kane said she spoke to WHS...
As Family Health Center closes Southbridge branches, officials fear Harrington Hospital overload
Southbridge Town Councilor Jasmin Rivas’s mother only got a notification about two weeks ago that her dental practice, Family Health Center-Southbridge Family Dental Care, would be closing on Dec. 1. Rivas herself only learned of the closure sooner because Worcester District 4 Councilor Sarai Rivera reached out and notified...
MassDOT, Amtrak, CSX seek $108 million in rail improvements between Springfield and Worcester
SPRINGFIELD — The state Department of Transportation and rail companies Amtrak and CSX Corp. applied this week for $108 million in federal transportation money to help fund improvements along the 53 miles of railroad between Springfield and Worcester. Once the improvements happen, the plan is to add two daily...
Westfield charter panel mulls public vote on changing mayor term to 4 years
WESTFIELD — During the discussion in the ad-hoc Charter Committee on Nov. 30 about extending the term of Westfield mayor to four years, members Dave Flaherty, Brent Bean and Ralph Figy agreed that any change should go to the public for a vote. Figy said several years ago, he...
Mountain Road, connecting Easthampton and Holyoke, closed Thursday, Friday
Mountain Road’s Route 141, the Mount Tom shoulder passageway that connects Easthampton and Holyoke, will be closed to all traffic on Thursday and Friday for maintenance. Easthampton police said Department of Public Works crew members will be mowing and cleaning drainage structures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday.
Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, receive an update on Andy Yee palliative Care Unit
SPRINGFIELD — Mercy Medical Center welcomed Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and families and friends of the late Andrew “Andy” Yee Thursday afternoon to receive an update on the palliative care unit named after the late restaurateur and businessman. During a press conference, it was...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0