Greenfield, MA

From junkyard to green gold, Brightwood-Lincoln Elementary school commemorates award with plaque

SPRINGFIELD — On his way home each day Jose Claudio drives by the new Brightwood-Lincoln Elementary School. Earlier this year, the school received the national Leadership in Energy Efficiency and Design (LEED) Gold certification award the for the design, construction, and operation of the high-performance green building. On Friday, education leaders, city officials and students gathered for the unveiling of the LEED Gold Certification Plaque displayed at the school by the gymnasium.
Getting Answers: Homeless struggle to find shelter

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -For people experiencing homelessness, winter is a brutal challenge. In Greenfield, the homeless shelter is at full capacity, but plans are underway to expand it. We’re getting answers on the need for housing in greenfield and how relief may not come soon enough. In the heart...
Holyoke continues state-mandated property assessments of homes, business-commercial sites

HOLYOKE – The state-mandated reassessment of all real estate property, including residential as well as commercial-industrial sites, is continuing. Mayflower Valuation was hired by the city to inspect exterior and interior property reviews. While slowed over the past few years by the COVID-19 pandemic, the work recently passed the halfway point, city assessor Deborah Brunelle said.
Lavender Lounge Grand Opening

The Lavender Lounge had its open house last Monday, November 21st. Located in the Rubin Campus Center in Suite 225, this lounge is a dedicated space for queer students to socialize and study. It’s also a space for students to find information on the resources that WPI and Worcester offer for LGBTQ+ individuals. Students also have access to contraceptives and hygiene kits. The open house gave students the opportunity to see the space for the first time and help themselves to snacks, stickers, pride flags, and brochures with information regarding resources. There are two rooms accessible to students in Suite 225: The room to the right is the Lavender Lounge and the room to the left is the office for the Center for Black Excellence. The lounge itself has a couch, television, and is filled with eye-catching decor. The lounge is representative of WPI’s efforts to maintain an inclusive environment on campus. The Lavender Lounge is a great addition to the campus center and will certainly be well used and loved by WPI students.
Ilah Cibis Jewelry to open ‘immersive shopping experience’ in Worcester’s Canal District

A local jeweler will soon be opening a new studio in Worcester, offering unique designs as well as an “immersive shopping experience.”. Ilah Cibis, owner of Ilah Cibis Jewelry, has owned a small custom jewelry studio in Sudbury for 16 years, but in March, she started selling her own designs online. She said she is hoping to open the new studio at 218 Franklin St. in February.
Popeyes proposed for Lincoln Plaza in Worcester

Lincoln Plaza could be getting a new addition in the form of a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, further expanding Worcester residents’ fried chicken options. The Parikh Network, a New Jersey-based company, has submitted an application with Worcester’s Zoning Board of Appeals to tear down the vacant 5 & Diner restaurant at 525 Lincoln Street and construct a new one-story building to house the chain.
