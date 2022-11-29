ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
themountvernongrapevine.com

Ohio Awards Certification, Recertification to 10 Agencies for Adopting Collaborative Board’s Standards

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – The Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services announced today the certification and recertification of 10 Ohio law enforcement agencies for state standards established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board. Five agencies have adopted and implemented the initial two standards regarding use of force and hiring...
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Ohio’s Weeklong Deer Gun Hunting Season is Underway

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s annual white-tailed deer gun hunting week is off to a good start, with hunters checking 17,193 deer on Monday, Nov. 28, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s gun season is open until Sunday, Dec. 4, and again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18. In 2021, hunters took 21,754 deer on the opening day of the gun season, which traditionally falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving. From 2019-21, hunters harvested an average of 16,057 deer during the gun season opener.
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Mount Vernon Municipal Weekly Warrants

Warrants were issued over the past week by the Mount Vernon Municipal Court for the arrest of the following individuals. If you have any pertinent information about someone on the list, please contact law enforcement. Thank you. #WeeklyWarrants.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

ODNR Awards $17 Million to Transform Abandoned Mine Lands

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will grant $17 million to encourage economic and community development across Appalachian Ohio. Pending federal approval for the recommended Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program (AMLER) projects, the Division of Mineral Resources Management (MRM) will fund six projects that eliminate hazards left behind by historical mining activity and/or improve areas with abandoned mine lands in six counties.
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Tom Marshall Resigns as Utilities Director

Brought increased focus to rehabilitating systems during his tenure. MOUNT VERNON, December 2, 2022 – Tom Marshall has resigned as Director of Utilities for the City of Mount Vernon. During his tenure with the City, Marshall brought increased attention to improving the City’s utilities infrastructure, from the condition of...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Cleveland OH 342 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022... OHZ003-006>014-017>023-027>033-036>038-047-089-PAZ001>003-030845- Lucas-Wood-Ottawa-Sandusky-Erie-Lorain-Cuyahoga-Lake-Geauga- Ashtabula Inland-Hancock-Seneca-Huron-Medina-Summit-Portage-Trumbull- Wyandot-Crawford-Richland-Ashland-Wayne-Stark-Mahoning-Marion-Morrow- Holmes-Knox-Ashtabula Lakeshore-Northern Erie-Southern Erie- 342 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north central Ohio, northeast Ohio, northwest Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Southerly to southwesterly winds may gust up to 30 to 40 mph tonight. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Saturday through Thursday. Southwesterly to westerly winds may gust up to 40 mph on Saturday as a strong cold front sweeps eastward through our region. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy