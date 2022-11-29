Read full article on original website
Petition Seeking to End Qualified Immunity for Employees of Political Subdivisions Rejected Over Summary
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office today rejected the summary of a petition seeking to amend Section 2744.03 of the Ohio Revised Code to end qualified immunity in Ohio for employees of political subdivisions. On Nov. 22, the Attorney General’s Office received the submitted summary for...
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Statement on George Wagner IV’s Guilty Verdicts
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – November 30, 2022 – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding George Wagner IV’s case in Pike County following this evening’s guilty verdicts:. “This case was a test of BCI’s abilities, and BCI passed it with flying colors,” Yost said....
Ohio Awards Certification, Recertification to 10 Agencies for Adopting Collaborative Board’s Standards
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – The Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services announced today the certification and recertification of 10 Ohio law enforcement agencies for state standards established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board. Five agencies have adopted and implemented the initial two standards regarding use of force and hiring...
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine Celebrate Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio Milestones
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine announced today two major milestones with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio, the free book program available to Ohio families with children under the age of 5. More than 50% of eligible children – birth to...
New Sculpture Takes Flight at Great Seal State Park’s COVID-19 Pandemic Memorial Grove
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director (ODNR) Mary Mertz today unveiled a new memorial honoring the victims and survivors of the COVID-19 pandemic. After the Storm, a mixed-media sculpture designed and created by Ohio artist Kevin Lyles, is now on permanent...
Ohio’s Weeklong Deer Gun Hunting Season is Underway
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s annual white-tailed deer gun hunting week is off to a good start, with hunters checking 17,193 deer on Monday, Nov. 28, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s gun season is open until Sunday, Dec. 4, and again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18. In 2021, hunters took 21,754 deer on the opening day of the gun season, which traditionally falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving. From 2019-21, hunters harvested an average of 16,057 deer during the gun season opener.
Mount Vernon Municipal Weekly Warrants
Warrants were issued over the past week by the Mount Vernon Municipal Court for the arrest of the following individuals. If you have any pertinent information about someone on the list, please contact law enforcement. Thank you. #WeeklyWarrants.
ODNR Awards $17 Million to Transform Abandoned Mine Lands
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will grant $17 million to encourage economic and community development across Appalachian Ohio. Pending federal approval for the recommended Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program (AMLER) projects, the Division of Mineral Resources Management (MRM) will fund six projects that eliminate hazards left behind by historical mining activity and/or improve areas with abandoned mine lands in six counties.
Tom Marshall Resigns as Utilities Director
Brought increased focus to rehabilitating systems during his tenure. MOUNT VERNON, December 2, 2022 – Tom Marshall has resigned as Director of Utilities for the City of Mount Vernon. During his tenure with the City, Marshall brought increased attention to improving the City’s utilities infrastructure, from the condition of...
Hazardous Weather Outlook
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Cleveland OH 342 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022... OHZ003-006>014-017>023-027>033-036>038-047-089-PAZ001>003-030845- Lucas-Wood-Ottawa-Sandusky-Erie-Lorain-Cuyahoga-Lake-Geauga- Ashtabula Inland-Hancock-Seneca-Huron-Medina-Summit-Portage-Trumbull- Wyandot-Crawford-Richland-Ashland-Wayne-Stark-Mahoning-Marion-Morrow- Holmes-Knox-Ashtabula Lakeshore-Northern Erie-Southern Erie- 342 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north central Ohio, northeast Ohio, northwest Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Southerly to southwesterly winds may gust up to 30 to 40 mph tonight. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Saturday through Thursday. Southwesterly to westerly winds may gust up to 40 mph on Saturday as a strong cold front sweeps eastward through our region. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time.
