Digital Trends
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will bring your PC to its knees (and you’ll love every minute)
Rejects, get your lasguns and chainswords ready. There’s a heretic about in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, and it’s up to you and three other criminals to venture into the Hive city of Tertium, eradicate the plague, and wipe out the traitors before heresy spreads. Between some performance drops and intermittent crashes, that is.
Digital Trends
Elden Ring for PS5 is $15 off with delivery in time for the holidays
What’s that, you still haven’t played Elden Ring? Now’s your chance to play one of the best RPGs for PS5 for less with this fantastic deal. You can grab Elden Ring on PS5 for just $35, saving $15 off the usual price of $50 — and it’ll arrive in time for the holidays, so that’s your festive season sorted!
Digital Trends
Blaseball makes its absurd return in January with a dedicated mobile app
Absurdist sports (or splorts, to be more accurate) simulator Blaseball will return for a new season on January 9, 2023. That day will also see the launch of the game’s long-awaited mobile app, making it available outside of internet browsers for the first time. Blaseball first launched in 2020...
Digital Trends
Best upgrades to buy first in Evil West
We don’t get a whole lot of western-themed action titles, but if that’s your thing, Evil West is finally here to deliver. This fast-paced action title is set in an alternate timeline where cowboys are forced to face off against vampires and other supernatural foes. As such, you can expect that it’s packed to the brim with some unique weaponry and exciting ways to beat down those opponents. If you’re looking to put up the best fight against them, however, you’ll need to find Bucks scattered around each level that will allow you to buy upgrades for your arsenal.
Digital Trends
You’ll be surprised how cheap this 75-inch 4K TV is today
Gone are the days when you’ll need to spend at least $1,000 to buy a massive 4K TV. The 75-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV is already relatively affordable at $800, but Best Buy decreased its price further by $300 to an even cheaper $500. This is one of the best TV deals that you can shop right now, but you need to hurry because this price for such as large screen will surely draw a lot of attention from shoppers and sell out quickly.
Digital Trends
Warzone 2.0 and DMZ contract guide: every contract and reward explained
When Warzone first launched as a new player in the battle royale space, it probably could’ve succeeded just by riding off the Call of Duty brand name alone. Instead of taking the easy way, though, Warzone wanted to make itself stand out from other games by adding its own set of unique mechanics and features. While some were present from the start, such as the Gulag system, others were added and changed as the seasons went on, such as with contracts.
Digital Trends
How to interrogate enemies in Warzone 2.0
When you and your squad drop into the map for a round of Warzone 2.0, knowledge and teamwork are king. Being a tight, coordinated unit is one thing, but knowing where the enemy is before they know where you are can overcome most skill gaps. Between footsteps, radar, and contracts, there are a lot of methods in Warzone 2.0 held over from the previous Call of Duty games that let you recognize where enemies are, and also one brand new system: interrogations.
Digital Trends
Xbox Series S is cheaper now than it was on Black Friday
Missed out on grabbing an Xbox Series S for $250 on Black Friday at Walmart? It may not have felt like it at the time but that actually meant you could hold out for a better deal. Right now, at Walmart, you can buy an Xbox Series S for $240, saving you $60 off the usual price of $300. One of the best Xbox Series X and Series S deals around, it works out as an extra $10 off if you bought during Black Friday. Let’s take a look at why the Xbox Series S is worth buying.
Digital Trends
How to evolve Dunsparce into Dudunsparce and how to get a three-segment Dudunsparce
Since its introduction into the world of Pokémon back in 1999 with Pokémon Gold and Silver, Dunsparce has been, well, unremarkable. The serpentine and insect-looking normal-type Pokémon doesn't have any special abilities outside of its better-than-average HP, wasn't a particularly good member of any team, and never had an evolution — until now. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Dunsparce finally got a little love and can now evolve into Dundunsparce.
Digital Trends
Summer Game Fest returns just before E3 2023 next June
Geoff Keighley has confirmed when Summer Game Fest will return in June 2023. It will begin with a live kickoff show on June 8, 2023, placing Keighley’s game announcement alternative less than a week before E3’s grand (intended) 2023 return. Unlike past years, Summer Game Fest Live Kickoff...
Digital Trends
How to get a nuke in Warzone 2
Did you know you can earn a nuke in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0? It’s a nifty callback to the original Modern Warfare 2 from 2009, but it’s far more difficult to earn it in the latest release. Warzone 2.0 doesn’t tell you how the process works, but thankfully, the community has banded together to figure out how to earn a nuke in battle royale.
Digital Trends
How to evolve Primeape into Annihilape in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Out of all the new Pokémon, evolutions, and regional forms in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Annihilape is one of the most exciting, especially for longtime trainers. Primeape, the fighting-type pig monkey Pokémon introduced way back in the first generation with Pokémon Red and Blue, finally has a more powerful evolution in the dual fighting-ghost-type Annhilape.
Digital Trends
How to farm EXP fast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon is, at its core, an RPG. While your trainer doesn't actively participate in the battles themselves, the game is still all about leveling up your team to overcome tougher and tougher challenges. As is the case with just about all RPGs, leveling up comes in the form of earning experience points, or EXP. Not only does earning EXP help improve your Pokémon's stats, but it is also required for them to evolve.
Digital Trends
Samsung’s best soundbar bundle is $500 off right now
The holiday weekend brought a ton of great deals, but you may not have been able to capitalize on them. It can feel like you’ve totally missed out. However, that’s totally not the case at all, as many companies know that seasonal shopping starts at a different time for everybody. At least, that’s the impression we get when we look at this deal on a complete Dolby Atmos sound system from Samsung. This deal includes one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars (the HW-Q990B Soundbar), as well as a subwoofer and two up-firing rear speakers, at a special rate of $500 off. The price is down to $1,400 from the typical $1,900 and is proof that great savings can linger.
Digital Trends
One of LG’s best 65-inch OLED TVs is $400 off at Best Buy
If you’re searching for a chance at a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, look no further than Best Buy’s $400 discount for the 65-inch LG C2 Series OLED 4K TV. This brings its price down to $1,700 from its original price of $2,100 — it’s still expensive, but if you’ve got the cash and you want one of the best OLED TV deals for your living room, don’t hesitate to make this purchase immediately as the offer may disappear at any moment.
Digital Trends
OnePlus’s new Android update policy matches Samsung, shames Google
OnePlus will deliver four major OxygenOS updates and five years of security updates to some new devices it launches in 2023. Confirmed at a OnePlus community event in London, the company said the decision was partly driven by recognizing more people are keeping their phones for longer. Gary Chen, head...
Digital Trends
This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3080 Ti is $580 off right now
Don’t settle for regular desktop computer deals if you’re looking for a new gaming desktop — you should be taking advantage of gaming PC deals like Dell’s $580 discount for the Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition, which lowers its price to $2,400 from its original price of $2,980. This is a limited-quantity deal that’s a holdover from Cyber Monday, so there’s not much time left for you to avail yourself of the offer. If you don’t want to miss out, make the purchase right now.
Digital Trends
Walmart Deals: Save on laptops, TVs, Apple Watch, and more
There are some amazing deals going at Walmart, with everything from Chromebook deals to iPhone deals and more. Whatever you’re looking for, check out our roundup of the best deals currently available, as you never know, the product you’re looking to buy might be on offer right now! These deals won’t be around forever, and they’re already selling fast, so if you spot something that looks good, make sure you grab it now, before it sells out.
Digital Trends
Best Buy is having a 1-day sale on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5
As 2022 draws to a close, you might be thinking about how you can be more productive in 2022. If you’re in the market for a new laptop that can do it all, we’ve got one of the best laptop deals for you right here! You can grab the Microsoft Surface Laptop right now from Best Buy for $1,000, saving $300 off the regular price of $1,300 — and this deal is for today only, so you’d better move fast before it sells out.
