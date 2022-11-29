Read full article on original website
Steven Rock Hager, 73
Steven Rock Hager passed away in Brownwood, Texas on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the age of 73. He lived a life enriched with his zest for adventure and his steady determination to never give up. Memorial services will be held at Heartland Funeral Home on December 28th at 2:30...
Donnie Ray English, 78, of Baird
Donnie Ray English, age 78 of Baird, Texas passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022 in Abilene, Texas. Donnie was born on June 25, 1944 in Baird, Texas to the late Olin J. English and Rhoda Lee Pannell-English. He served in Vietnam as a soldier in the United States Army. He volunteered for many years and was a decorated volunteer for the Texas Sea Center. Donnie enjoyed spending time at his family farm and he loved his family. He was an avid fisherman and had a wonderful, fulfilling career with Xerox from which he retired.
Arthur Wayne Carriger, 66, of Brownwood
Funeral service for Arthur Wayne Carriger, 66 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
Leland Ray Thomas, 68, of Zephyr
Leland Ray Thomas, 68, of Zephyr, Texas passed away December 1, 2022. Celebration of Leland’s life will be held in Heartland Funeral Homes Chapel, Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 2:00 PM. Leland was born November 28, 1954 in Corona, California to Nelson and Nancy Thomas. He graduated from Eagle...
Katherine Marie Ramirez, 63, of Bangs
Funeral service for Katherine Marie Ramirez, 63 of Bangs, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, in Bangs, Texas.
Ira James Banks, 60, of Brownwood
Funeral service for Ira James Banks, 60, of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in Abilene, Texas.
Michael David Jackson, 64, of Brownwood
Michael David Jackson, age 64, of Brownwood passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 5, at New Beginnings Church with Pastor Kelly Crenshaw officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday at Restland Cemetery in Gatesville. The family will receive friends from 3 – 5:00 p.m., Sunday, December 4, at Blaylock Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Jeff Duncan
Jeff was raised in the great Pacific Northwest but made it to Texas as soon as he could! He is currently the voice of Howard Payne University Athletics and will handle the broadcasts of Brownwood high school basketball and baseball. Jeff is married to Rebekah, they have four children: Mark, Pamela, Brandon and Nick. Rebekah teaches 5th & 6th grade math at Ranger ISD. All the kids are out of the house so only the 2 cats, Sox and Lil’bit remain along with the dog, Sammy. When not working Jeff & Rebekah enjoy going on road trips and spending time with family. You can hear Jeff from 9-2 on KOXE 101.3FM.
San Angelo Restaurant Expands into Abilene
SAN ANGELO, TX — The Cork & Pig will soon open its seventh location in Abilene this month. The restaurant concept is chef-driven Americana food with the specialty pizzas cooked in a wood-fired oven. There are currently 5 other locations, in Las Colinas, Midland, Odessa, San Angelo, and Southlake. The original Metroplex Cork & Pig that was on 7th Street in downtown Fort Worth was closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Once Abilene opens, there will be six locations.
COMING SOON: Cork & Pig Tavern opens newest brick-&-mortar at Abilene’s Allen Ridge
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene is soon to be home to Cork & Pig Tavern’s newest location. The new restaurant will feature salads, artisan sandwiches, signature entrees, wood-fired pizza and more. Cork & Pig Tavern came to be through friendship and mutual love for wine and food from Chefs Felipe Armenta, John Nestor, Virginia Dalbeck […]
Brian Sanderson, 53, of Brownwood
Brian Keith Sanderson, age 53, of Brownwood, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Celebration of Life for Brian will be from 6 – 8:00 p.m., Monday, November 28, at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Brownwood ISD Announces Upcoming Christmas Programs
Christmas is quickly approaching, and in the spirit of the season, Brownwood ISD has released a list of several upcoming Christmas programs. Visit the website calendar for each campus to check for any changes, updates, or added events. For questions or additional details regarding any upcoming BISD Christmas programs please contact the appropriate school office.
Drivers in head-on collision on SH-36 through Baird injured, assessing at hospital
BAIRD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two pickup trucks collided head-on in Baird Monday afternoon, causing a major crash. One driver was operating a vehicle owned by Airway Services, a San Angelo-based renewable energy company. Around 2:30 Monday afternoon, crews from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to the crash on State Highway 36, about […]
Three seriously injured in Tuesday night wreck in Early
Just after 5pm Early Police and Fire units along with Lifeguard EMS responded to a major accident in the 1800 block of Early Blvd near CR 292 (Jenkins Springs Road). A small 4 door Toyota struck a construction trailer and pickup on the left rear corner. The pickup and trailer...
Crime Reports: Abilene man fires 3-4 rounds at stepdad’s vehicle
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 500 block of East North 7th Street – Burglary of HabitationA 22-year-old victim reported […]
East Elementary to Hold National Blue Ribbon Celebration Friday
Brownwood ISD’s East Elementary is celebrating their recent designation as a National Blue Ribbon school in a ceremony on the front steps of the school on Friday, December 2, at 9:00 a.m. East Elementary is inviting staff, students, families, and community members to the event which will include a...
BHS Inducts 26 New Members into National Honor Society
Brownwood High School (BHS) held the induction ceremony for the Eisenhower Chapter of the National Honor Society on Monday, November 28, in the Dorothy McIntosh Fine Arts Center Auditorium. Twenty-six new members were inducted during the ceremony which featured Honorable District Judge Mike Smith as the guest speaker. (shown in...
Two Sentenced in District Court
District Attorney, Micheal Murray says felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Tillman McCamey pled guilty to the felony offense of Evading Arrest and was sentenced to Four (4) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division. Jorge Barrientos pled guilty to the...
Arts Council grant supports Christmas concert featuring combined Brownwood Community Chorus and HPU Concert Choir
The Brownwood Community Chorus was recently awarded a grant from the Arts Council of Brownwood for the annual “Voices of Christmas Concert,” scheduled for December 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Brownwood’s First Baptist Church. The Howard Payne University Concert Choir will join with the community ensemble for the performance.
Brown County Commissioners Agenda Posted for Monday Meeting
Brown County Commissioners will hold their first meeting of the month on Monday, December 5, at 9:00 am on the first floor of the county courthouse. The agenda is below. 3. Recognition of Special Guests and Presentations. 4. Citizen Comments (All speakers will be required to adhere to the rules...
