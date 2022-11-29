Read full article on original website
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Birthday Party Report
Russell Wilson's birthday just passed and he had a big celebration for it. His wife Ciara threw him a birthday party at their mansion just outside of Denver and according to Mike Klis, about half of the team showed up. This report didn't stop NFL twitter from poking fun at...
Jets, Zach Wilson headed for divorce, NFL insider says | ‘You think he wants to be there?’
The opinions on Zach Wilson just keep coming. People have had a lot to say about the Jets quarterback especially since his disappointing performance Week 11 headlined New York’s 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Wilson connected on just 9 of 22 passes for 77 yards and was sacked four times, good for a QB rating of just 50.8. What’s more, is the 23-year-old refused to take responsibility for his poor performance in the post-game press conference.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Major League Baseball Legend Dies
Major League Baseball legend and Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry has reportedly died at the age of 84, according to NBC Sports. Perry reportedly passed away early Thursday morning due to natural causes at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina. No other details have been made available.
Ron Jaworski's Eagles-Titans preview: Forget Derrick Henry, Eagles must do this to win
The Eagles are seeking their 11th win and potentially a playoff berth when they host the Titans on Sunday. Jaws gets you ready for the contest with the matchups to watch and a game prediction.
Eagles' Jalen Hurts named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday, a sign of recognition for a stellar performance in a wild Birds win against the Green Bay Packers this weekend.In the 40-33 victory at Lincoln Financial Field, Hurts ran for 157 yards, setting a team record for a quarterback. He also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns. The rushing record broke a previous high mark set by Michael Vick, who ran for 130 yards in December 2010 against the New York Giants.The Eagles ascended to a league-best 10-1 record after the win over Green Bay and two-time reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Some speculate that with the season Hurts is having, he could take the MVP crown from Rodgers.
Yankees’ updated contract offer to Aaron Judge would make him highest-paid position player
The numbers never lie. And the ones reported Wednesday by ESPN’s Jeff Passan indicate the New York Yankees are serious about re-signing Aaron Judge. Earlier this month, general manager Brian Cashman said the club had already made an updated contract offer to the American League MVP. But unlike the spring, when Cashman went public with the team’s initial seven-year, $213.5 million pitch, the general manager didn’t spill the beans on the new proposal.
Giants’ John Mara will ask players about 2023 field surface choice at MetLife Stadium | We saved him the trouble
John Mara opened the door recently to something other than a new synthetic surface at MetLife Stadium for next season. Asked by the New York Daily News if the Giants would consult their players about what surface should replace the current Field Classic HD System, the co-owner of the team said that he would.
Johnny Damon regrets 1 thing about leaving the Red Sox for the Yankees
After playing with the Kansas City Royals and Oakland A’s, Johnny Damon spent 2002 to 2005 with the Boston Red Sox helping them to a World Series in 2004. Once his contract was up, the Red Sox stood firm on the proposal of a three-year deal and the outfielder ended up packing his things and heading to the New York Yankees, who offered him four years for $52 million. It was there that he won his second World Series in 2009.
Nick Sirianni Gives Updates on Jordan Davis, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
The Eagles head coach isn't sure if Davis will play Sunday after his 21-day practice window was opened and isn't sure if his playmaking safety will need a stint on the IR
NFL analyst: Jets’ Zach Wilson ‘does nothing better’ than Giants’ Daniel Jones
Robert Saleh went with quarterback Mike White on Sunday, and he led the Jets to a 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears going 22 of 28 for 315 yards. So what does this mean for Wilson?. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marcus...
NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants
Even as the Commanders started the season with a 1-4 record, Commanders HC Ron Rivera was unquenchably optimistic. He knew that things didn’t start to come together in his first coaching job with the Panthers until his third year, when the team rebounded from a 1-3 start to make the playoffs. Now Washington is 7-5 and would be the No. 7 seed if the playoffs started today.
Titans vs. Eagles predictions: NFL experts make Week 13 picks
The Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles are set to meet in Week 13 at Lincoln Financial Field in a game that will see wide receiver A.J. Brown facing off with his former team for the first time. In what is a surprise to nobody, the Eagles are favored to win...
Our expert NFL picks for Week 13 of 2022
Welcome to our NFL Picks for Week 13. I hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving, and have now properly disposed of your leftovers — because eating week-old fridge turkey is gonna get you sick. Speaking of sick, this week I had the honor of writing a tweet for Michael...
Yankees’ reported contract offer to Aaron Judge revealed
The New York Yankees are making a major effort to keep Aaron Judge, as evidenced by the reported offer they have put on the table for their star outfielder. The Yankees have offered Judge in the neighborhood of eight years and $300 million to remain with the Yankees, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. The Yankees could even increase their offer depending on what the San Francisco Giants, the chief rivals for Judge, choose to put forward.
Commanders and Giants to battle for NFC playoff spot
It’s been 7 NFL seasons since Washington and New York played meaningful, important games in December against each other. The Commanders, on Sunday, go to New York to face the Giants (7-4) who are in the 6th position, one-half game ahead of Washington. The oddity of the Washington schedule is going to be magnified greatly because both teams are unexpectedly in playoff contention as we enter December.
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Schedules Visits With Giants, Bills, Cowboys
The wide receiver hasn’t played since February’s Super Bowl LVI.
