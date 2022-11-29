ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Birthday Party Report

Russell Wilson's birthday just passed and he had a big celebration for it. His wife Ciara threw him a birthday party at their mansion just outside of Denver and according to Mike Klis, about half of the team showed up. This report didn't stop NFL twitter from poking fun at...
NJ.com

Jets, Zach Wilson headed for divorce, NFL insider says | ‘You think he wants to be there?’

The opinions on Zach Wilson just keep coming. People have had a lot to say about the Jets quarterback especially since his disappointing performance Week 11 headlined New York’s 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Wilson connected on just 9 of 22 passes for 77 yards and was sacked four times, good for a QB rating of just 50.8. What’s more, is the 23-year-old refused to take responsibility for his poor performance in the post-game press conference.
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
News Breaking LIVE

Major League Baseball Legend Dies

Major League Baseball legend and Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry has reportedly died at the age of 84, according to NBC Sports. Perry reportedly passed away early Thursday morning due to natural causes at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina. No other details have been made available.
CBS Philly

Eagles' Jalen Hurts named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday, a sign of recognition for a stellar performance in a wild Birds win against the Green Bay Packers this weekend.In the 40-33 victory at Lincoln Financial Field, Hurts ran for 157 yards, setting a team record for a quarterback. He also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns. The rushing record broke a previous high mark set by Michael Vick, who ran for 130 yards in December 2010 against the New York Giants.The Eagles ascended to a league-best 10-1 record after the win over Green Bay and two-time reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Some speculate that with the season Hurts is having, he could take the MVP crown from Rodgers.
NJ.com

Yankees’ updated contract offer to Aaron Judge would make him highest-paid position player

The numbers never lie. And the ones reported Wednesday by ESPN’s Jeff Passan indicate the New York Yankees are serious about re-signing Aaron Judge. Earlier this month, general manager Brian Cashman said the club had already made an updated contract offer to the American League MVP. But unlike the spring, when Cashman went public with the team’s initial seven-year, $213.5 million pitch, the general manager didn’t spill the beans on the new proposal.
NJ.com

Johnny Damon regrets 1 thing about leaving the Red Sox for the Yankees

After playing with the Kansas City Royals and Oakland A’s, Johnny Damon spent 2002 to 2005 with the Boston Red Sox helping them to a World Series in 2004. Once his contract was up, the Red Sox stood firm on the proposal of a three-year deal and the outfielder ended up packing his things and heading to the New York Yankees, who offered him four years for $52 million. It was there that he won his second World Series in 2009.
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Even as the Commanders started the season with a 1-4 record, Commanders HC Ron Rivera was unquenchably optimistic. He knew that things didn’t start to come together in his first coaching job with the Panthers until his third year, when the team rebounded from a 1-3 start to make the playoffs. Now Washington is 7-5 and would be the No. 7 seed if the playoffs started today.
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 13 of 2022

Welcome to our NFL Picks for Week 13. I hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving, and have now properly disposed of your leftovers — because eating week-old fridge turkey is gonna get you sick. Speaking of sick, this week I had the honor of writing a tweet for Michael...
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees’ reported contract offer to Aaron Judge revealed

The New York Yankees are making a major effort to keep Aaron Judge, as evidenced by the reported offer they have put on the table for their star outfielder. The Yankees have offered Judge in the neighborhood of eight years and $300 million to remain with the Yankees, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. The Yankees could even increase their offer depending on what the San Francisco Giants, the chief rivals for Judge, choose to put forward.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders and Giants to battle for NFC playoff spot

It’s been 7 NFL seasons since Washington and New York played meaningful, important games in December against each other. The Commanders, on Sunday, go to New York to face the Giants (7-4) who are in the 6th position, one-half game ahead of Washington. The oddity of the Washington schedule is going to be magnified greatly because both teams are unexpectedly in playoff contention as we enter December.
