Avon Lake, OH

Cleveland.com

Helpful crew tackles steep problem: Whit & Whimsey

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- The 1899 two-story portion of the Brunswick Area Historical Society’s farmhouse museum is tricky to navigate. At the time it was built, there was no messing around with adding too much room, so the stairs are quite steep and narrow (with the home’s first closets under and over).
BRUNSWICK, OH
Cleveland.com

Berea’s Museum Shop is the perfect stop for holiday gifts: Around The Town

BEREA, Ohio -- The Christmas shopping season is upon us, and for many that can mean freaking out over those last-minute gifts. If you find yourself in that kettle, there’s no need to despair: You can pay a visit to the Berea Historical Society’s Museum Gift Shop, 118 E. Bridge St., where you’ll find a selection of gifts from Westerwald Pottery soup bowls and coffee mugs to children’s books, calendars, framed artwork and many other items with local flavor.
BEREA, OH
scriptype.com

By any name, Owen Brown reindeer is holiday showstopper

One of the most anticipated rituals of the holiday season for my family is a trip down Owen Brown to see the stunning, 13-foot reindeer that we affectionally call “Chandeliereindeer.”. Taking in this majestic white creature – whose outstretched golden antlers double as a candelabra dripping with crystal swags...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Classic Tudor on Lake Erie asks $2.85M: House of the Week

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- If you’re looking for a home on Lake Erie, chances are the views are in the back of the house. But at 37 Kensington Oval, the views are in the front. “This iconic Tudor-style home has some of the best views of Lake Erie in all of Rocky River,” says Howard Hanna agent Meredith Hardington, who has it priced at $2.85 million.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
cityoflorain.org

Something new in Lorain Harbor!

The Lorain Lighthouse has a new look! The City of Lorain is excited to showcase the newest update to Lorain’s Jewel of the Port: remotely operated exterior lights! The colorful lights were debuted on November 25th and are absolutely beautiful!! Although the roof lights have not yet been installed, The Lorain Lighthouse Foundation tells us the house lights are fully operational and many color combinations are possible. The new holiday red and green lights switch every few minutes. If you haven’t had a chance to check them out, now’s the time! Be sure to check the Lighthouse Facebook page frequently to see when color changes are made. Spoiler alert: You’ll see a color change on the first night of Hanukkah Sunday, December 18th, so don’t miss it (photo to follow)! This project was made possible through the City of Lorain’s NOPEC grant award. (Photo credit:Brett Bottles, Northeast Ohio Drone)
LORAIN, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Painesville, OH

Painesville's natural scenery can whisk you away to a peaceful oasis and an exciting journey into the past. You'll find the lovely city of Painesville nestled away in one of Lake County's hidden gems along the peaceful Grand River. This seven-square-mile location is perfect for a relaxing getaway or an...
PAINESVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

A farewell to Aunt Florence -- an independent spirit till the end: Leslie Kouba

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Hello, Readers. This is not the column I planned for this weekend. Instead, I was going to write about the Metrohealth Board of Directors’ complete failure as fiduciaries and their dereliction of duty, followed by a few choice words about transparency and accountability, before closing with a thought about how only the perpetrator knows their own true motives and actions.
CLEVELAND, OH
