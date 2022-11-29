Read full article on original website
Parma Heights’ Cassidy Theatre presents ‘Elf The Musical’ Dec. 9-18
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The holidays are all about families of all kinds coming together. This includes those who grew up in the same household or those souls who bonded later in life. Therein lies the heart of the Cassidy Theatre’s holiday production “Elf The Musical,” which runs Dec. 9-18...
Screening of 1977 film ‘The Gathering’ adds dose of nostalgia to the holidays: Valley Views
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Move over, Ralphie, you’re not the only holiday film in town. Fans of holiday movie nostalgia and the 1977 film “The Gathering” can gather at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14 to watch a screening of the classic in the Bo Burr Community Room at the Chagrin Falls Historical Society & Museum.
Helpful crew tackles steep problem: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- The 1899 two-story portion of the Brunswick Area Historical Society’s farmhouse museum is tricky to navigate. At the time it was built, there was no messing around with adding too much room, so the stairs are quite steep and narrow (with the home’s first closets under and over).
Local artist exhibits at Farrell Foundation Center for Artful Living in Westlake
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Dr. Charles Farrell opened the Center for Artful Living in Westlake five years ago to support people who are living with dementia and who are currently living at home with a goal to stay there. The center came about eight years after Farrell established the Carolyn L....
Berea’s Museum Shop is the perfect stop for holiday gifts: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- The Christmas shopping season is upon us, and for many that can mean freaking out over those last-minute gifts. If you find yourself in that kettle, there’s no need to despair: You can pay a visit to the Berea Historical Society’s Museum Gift Shop, 118 E. Bridge St., where you’ll find a selection of gifts from Westerwald Pottery soup bowls and coffee mugs to children’s books, calendars, framed artwork and many other items with local flavor.
Take a holiday stroll through Strongsville’s Winter Wonderland: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The Strongsville community enthusiastically welcomed the holiday season with the Winter Wonderland Lighting Celebration Nov. 20, and the fun continues on the Commons through Jan. 1. All are invited to take a walk through the Commons to see the decorations and lights. Holiday music is playing every...
Medina’s Castle Noel featured in national spotlight as 'TODAY' show visits the Christmas attraction
MEDINA, Ohio — Northeast Ohio was back in the national spotlight Friday morning courtesy of the TODAY show as NBC paid a visit to Castle Noel in Medina. The coverage came as NBC’s Jesse Kirsch reported on the overwhelming demand for Santas across the country. “Santa has as...
By any name, Owen Brown reindeer is holiday showstopper
One of the most anticipated rituals of the holiday season for my family is a trip down Owen Brown to see the stunning, 13-foot reindeer that we affectionally call “Chandeliereindeer.”. Taking in this majestic white creature – whose outstretched golden antlers double as a candelabra dripping with crystal swags...
Grandma’s Magical Gingerbread House ready to help guests this holiday season
At the end of a candy cane-striped walkway, the door is always open at "Grandma's Magical Gingerbread House." They're ready to welcome guests in need of extra help from Santa to make Christmas bright.
Actor who played bully Scut Farkas in ‘A Christmas Story’ back at Christmas Story house
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In a unique twist on a real estate open house, “A Christmas Story” house in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood is welcoming movie bully Scut Farkus aka actor Zack Ward for a meet and greet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17. Ward will...
Cleveland Orchestra closes classical 2022 with knockout night of British and Russian music
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Orchestra is not going gentle into that good night. Instead, it’s entering the holiday season with what may be the most boisterous performance of the year. No serene Baroque or early Classical favorites here. On the orchestra’s last classical program of 2022, guest...
Beachwood Schools will ask voters in May for funding of new Bryden, Hilltop elementary school buildings
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- After months of discussions and gathering of public input, the Beachwood Board of Education decided during a study session held Monday (Nov. 28) to move forward on a master plan that includes the construction of two new elementary school buildings. The plan, which seeks to ensure that...
Classic Tudor on Lake Erie asks $2.85M: House of the Week
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- If you’re looking for a home on Lake Erie, chances are the views are in the back of the house. But at 37 Kensington Oval, the views are in the front. “This iconic Tudor-style home has some of the best views of Lake Erie in all of Rocky River,” says Howard Hanna agent Meredith Hardington, who has it priced at $2.85 million.
Something new in Lorain Harbor!
The Lorain Lighthouse has a new look! The City of Lorain is excited to showcase the newest update to Lorain’s Jewel of the Port: remotely operated exterior lights! The colorful lights were debuted on November 25th and are absolutely beautiful!! Although the roof lights have not yet been installed, The Lorain Lighthouse Foundation tells us the house lights are fully operational and many color combinations are possible. The new holiday red and green lights switch every few minutes. If you haven’t had a chance to check them out, now’s the time! Be sure to check the Lighthouse Facebook page frequently to see when color changes are made. Spoiler alert: You’ll see a color change on the first night of Hanukkah Sunday, December 18th, so don’t miss it (photo to follow)! This project was made possible through the City of Lorain’s NOPEC grant award. (Photo credit:Brett Bottles, Northeast Ohio Drone)
15 Best Things to Do in Painesville, OH
Painesville's natural scenery can whisk you away to a peaceful oasis and an exciting journey into the past. You'll find the lovely city of Painesville nestled away in one of Lake County's hidden gems along the peaceful Grand River. This seven-square-mile location is perfect for a relaxing getaway or an...
Woman falls into flower box in front of coffee shop: Chagrin Falls Police Blotter
A woman stepped into the boxed-in landscaping in front of Starbucks at 8:17 a.m. Nov. 18, causing her to fall. She injured her knee, shoulder and face. EMS transported her to the hospital for treatment. Assault: West Street. Police were called to the scene of a reported assault at 9:11...
Crews battle flames in Bay Village house fire
Fire crews battled flames in a Bay Village home just after midnight on Friday.
A farewell to Aunt Florence -- an independent spirit till the end: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Hello, Readers. This is not the column I planned for this weekend. Instead, I was going to write about the Metrohealth Board of Directors’ complete failure as fiduciaries and their dereliction of duty, followed by a few choice words about transparency and accountability, before closing with a thought about how only the perpetrator knows their own true motives and actions.
Cleveland Museum of Natural History offers free admission on Dec. 7, giving public a glimpse of progress on its $150 million transformation
CLEVELAND, Ohio--The Cleveland Museum of Natural History will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 6, but when it reopens at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, admission will be waived, giving the public a free opportunity to see some of the newest, reimagined spaces and exhibits. The free day is a way for...
Bitter winds finally settling, better fishing weather around corner: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Fishermen who have been hardy enough to brave the bitterly cold winds this week have found some success around Cleveland Harbor, and while gale force winds are in the forecast along the Cleveland shoreline, better fishing weather is just around the corner. Most anglers will focus...
