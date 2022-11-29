ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Fort Bend Star

PUMA Development proposes plan to redevelop Sugar Land's Imperial Char House

After several years of speculation about the fate of one of Sugar Land's most distinctive buildings, things may finally be coming into focus. In a Thursday press release, the City of Sugar Land announced that Houston-based PUMA Development proposed to preserve and begin development of the Imperial Char House, the largest feature of the Imperial Sugar Company, which gave the city its name.
SUGAR LAND, TX
mocomotive.com

Johnson Development venture buys land for Magnolia community planned for 3,700 homes

Houston-based Johnson Development, in partnership with IHP Capital Partners, has acquired the first 600 acres of a planned 1,400-acre community in Magnolia. The yet to be named development is planned for 3,700 single-family homes and townhomes. The first lots are expected to be available to builders in 2024. Home prices and builders were not announced.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

Humble City Council green lights Harmony Cove development

Located at the southeast corner of Will Clayton Parkway and Old Humble Road, the community will feature 412 single-family homes starting at $300,000. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Humble City Council approved plans for Harmony Cove—a new neighborhood by Saratoga Homes—on Oct. 27. Located at the southeast corner of Will Clayton Parkway...
HUMBLE, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $5.49 Million Magnificent Estate In Humble Texas Offers Classy Resort Living With Absolute Safe And Secure

8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard Home in Humble, Texas for Sale. 8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard, Humble, Texas offers the outstanding resort living with tennis courts, a refreshing pool, billiards room with full bar and separate guest quarters with so many other amenities. This Home in Humble offers 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 17,331 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard, please contact Dana Olejniczak (Phone number: 713 558 1953) at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
HUMBLE, TX
fox26houston.com

Notice of high lead levels in water alarm Cypress subdivisions; officials say no reason to worry

CYPRESS, Texas - A Cypress community is on alert after being notified of elevated levels of lead detected in recent water samples. On Wednesday, state water safety agencies notified residents in several Cypress subdivisions about the possibility of dangerous lead levels in their water. That notice saying in part: Harris County Municipal Utility District 70, also known as MUD 70 accounts for several subdivisions including Westgate, Yaupon Ranch, Paddock, and Remington Grove.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Increased traffic drives proposed Grand Parkway widening in Tomball

The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to widen the Grand Parkway in the Tomball area from four to six lanes. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) Following a nearly 50% increase in traffic on the Grand Parkway since the Greater Houston area’s outermost loop extended across North Houston in 2016, the Texas Department of Transportation will begin the widening process for several segments, including the F-2 segment spanning the Tomball area from Hwy. 249 to I-45. TxDOT Public Information Officer Danny Perez toldCommunity Impact in an email the agency will hold a public meeting in April for two projects that will widen the tollway from four to six lanes from Hwy. 249 to Holzwarth Road and cost a combined $108 million.
TOMBALL, TX
Click2Houston.com

Losing Republican candidate wants Texas House to void results of his race

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A losing Republican candidate for the Texas House of Representatives is challenging his defeat and asking the Legislature to void the results of the election. Republican Mike May this week...
TEXAS STATE
hellowoodlands.com

Houston Methodist The Woodlands completes 100th TAVI Heart Procedure

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital successfully performed its 100th transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) procedure. This minimally invasive procedure is an alternative to open-heart surgery for patients diagnosed with aortic stenosis, a narrowing of the valve that obstructs blood flow and can lead to heart failure. The milestone procedure was...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office celebrates 185 years of Service

For nearly two centuries, Montgomery County has proudly led at the forefront of Texas history. Upon receiving a land grant from Mexico in 1825, Stephen F. Austin began soliciting settlers in what was then known as the Lake Creek Settlement. Montgomery, later known as the largest town in the area, drew the attention of colonists, who began flocking to the area’s rich timber, farmland, and grazing pastures. After Texas won her independence from Mexico in 1836, Montgomery became the focal point of a stagecoach line that ran from Houston to Huntsville, increasing the region’s prominence.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

5 events in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend

Here are five things to do in Conroe and Montgomery this weekend, Dec. 2-5. (Community Impact staff) The Montgomery County Food Bank is collecting donations as part of its Stock the Sleigh annual event Nov. 1-Dec. 1 that culminates with a festive drop-off event for all donations to the food bank Dec. 2. The food bank is seeking to collect 1 million meals to meet needs. Residents can host a food drive or make a financial donation directly to the food bank. Needed items include canned meat or pouches, grains, fruit juices, canned vegetables and beans, peanut butter, canned fruits, cereals and healthy snacks. The drop-off event includes photos with Santa and sweet treats. 4-7 p.m. Free. Montgomery County Food Bank, 1 Food for Life Way, Conroe. www.mcfoodbank.org/stockthesleigh.
CONROE, TX

