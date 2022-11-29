Read full article on original website
mocomotive.com
Johnson Development to build third master-planned community in Montgomery County
Houston-based Johnson Development Corp. has teamed up with California-based IHP Capital Partners for a yet-to-be-named community outside Magnolia. Original Article: https://www.bizjournals.com/houston/news/2022/11/30/johnson-development-montgomery-county-community.html?ana=RSS&s=article_search.
Fort Bend Star
PUMA Development proposes plan to redevelop Sugar Land's Imperial Char House
After several years of speculation about the fate of one of Sugar Land's most distinctive buildings, things may finally be coming into focus. In a Thursday press release, the City of Sugar Land announced that Houston-based PUMA Development proposed to preserve and begin development of the Imperial Char House, the largest feature of the Imperial Sugar Company, which gave the city its name.
Pearland Mayor Kevin Cole announces re-election bid
Pearland Mayor Kevin Cole is seeking re-election after serving under the role since November 2020. (Courtesy Kevin Cole) Pearland Mayor Kevin Cole will seek re-election in the upcoming May 6 city election. Mayor Cole was elected to the role November 2020, running his campaign on his “PEAR Plan,” or an...
mocomotive.com
Johnson Development venture buys land for Magnolia community planned for 3,700 homes
Houston-based Johnson Development, in partnership with IHP Capital Partners, has acquired the first 600 acres of a planned 1,400-acre community in Magnolia. The yet to be named development is planned for 3,700 single-family homes and townhomes. The first lots are expected to be available to builders in 2024. Home prices and builders were not announced.
Humble City Council green lights Harmony Cove development
Located at the southeast corner of Will Clayton Parkway and Old Humble Road, the community will feature 412 single-family homes starting at $300,000. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Humble City Council approved plans for Harmony Cove—a new neighborhood by Saratoga Homes—on Oct. 27. Located at the southeast corner of Will Clayton Parkway...
Top ‘Boomtowns in America’: Several Texas cities among fastest growing in US during 2022, study shows
Okay boomers, and we're not talking to the older generation here, we're talking to the top boomtowns across America that are seeing the most economic growth and in turn, are the fastest-growing cities in the country in 2022.
'We're being overwhelmed': Houston leaders say city water leaks are skyrocketing
City water line failures have nearly doubled in recent years, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner.
Mayor Sylvester Turner spars with Third Ward residents over controversial bike lane expansion
A proposed street rejuvenation became a point of contention during Tuesday's Houston City Council meeting.
Three Katy-area roadways included among Texas A&M Transportation Institute's 100 most congested
Segments of Grand Parkway, I-10 and North Fry Road are among the most congested roadways in Texas, per the Texas A&M Transportation Institute's report on mobility. (Courtesy Pexels) The Texas A&M Transportation Institute released its annual review of the state’s 100 most congested roadways in 2021 on Nov. 28. Three...
luxury-houses.net
This $5.49 Million Magnificent Estate In Humble Texas Offers Classy Resort Living With Absolute Safe And Secure
8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard Home in Humble, Texas for Sale. 8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard, Humble, Texas offers the outstanding resort living with tennis courts, a refreshing pool, billiards room with full bar and separate guest quarters with so many other amenities. This Home in Humble offers 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 17,331 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard, please contact Dana Olejniczak (Phone number: 713 558 1953) at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
fox26houston.com
Notice of high lead levels in water alarm Cypress subdivisions; officials say no reason to worry
CYPRESS, Texas - A Cypress community is on alert after being notified of elevated levels of lead detected in recent water samples. On Wednesday, state water safety agencies notified residents in several Cypress subdivisions about the possibility of dangerous lead levels in their water. That notice saying in part: Harris County Municipal Utility District 70, also known as MUD 70 accounts for several subdivisions including Westgate, Yaupon Ranch, Paddock, and Remington Grove.
fox26houston.com
Texas Lt. Governor details how state will spend $30 billion budget surplus
HOUSTON - Fresh off his re-election to a third term as a leader of the Texas Senate, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick relayed his plans for investing an unprecedented $30 billion budget surplus. Topping his list, is significant property tax relief, most likely, in the form of a higher homestead exemption.
Elevated levels of lead detected in water samples in some NW Harris County neighborhoods
The amount of lead exceeded the EPA action level earlier this year, the utility district said. MUD 70 includes the Westgate, Yaupon Ranch, Paddock, and Remington Grove subdivisions.
Increased traffic drives proposed Grand Parkway widening in Tomball
The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to widen the Grand Parkway in the Tomball area from four to six lanes. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) Following a nearly 50% increase in traffic on the Grand Parkway since the Greater Houston area’s outermost loop extended across North Houston in 2016, the Texas Department of Transportation will begin the widening process for several segments, including the F-2 segment spanning the Tomball area from Hwy. 249 to I-45. TxDOT Public Information Officer Danny Perez toldCommunity Impact in an email the agency will hold a public meeting in April for two projects that will widen the tollway from four to six lanes from Hwy. 249 to Holzwarth Road and cost a combined $108 million.
Click2Houston.com
Losing Republican candidate wants Texas House to void results of his race
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A losing Republican candidate for the Texas House of Representatives is challenging his defeat and asking the Legislature to void the results of the election. Republican Mike May this week...
hellowoodlands.com
Houston Methodist The Woodlands completes 100th TAVI Heart Procedure
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital successfully performed its 100th transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) procedure. This minimally invasive procedure is an alternative to open-heart surgery for patients diagnosed with aortic stenosis, a narrowing of the valve that obstructs blood flow and can lead to heart failure. The milestone procedure was...
hellowoodlands.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office celebrates 185 years of Service
For nearly two centuries, Montgomery County has proudly led at the forefront of Texas history. Upon receiving a land grant from Mexico in 1825, Stephen F. Austin began soliciting settlers in what was then known as the Lake Creek Settlement. Montgomery, later known as the largest town in the area, drew the attention of colonists, who began flocking to the area’s rich timber, farmland, and grazing pastures. After Texas won her independence from Mexico in 1836, Montgomery became the focal point of a stagecoach line that ran from Houston to Huntsville, increasing the region’s prominence.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Addicks, Barker Reservoir upstream judgment excludes homeowners who bought post-Harvey
Homeowners and former homeowners within the Addicks and Barker Reservoirs have nine months left to file suit against the federal government for compensation if they flooded during Hurricane Harvey. But people who bought homes there after Harvey may be out of luck if the land floods again. The same judgment...
5 events in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend
Here are five things to do in Conroe and Montgomery this weekend, Dec. 2-5. (Community Impact staff) The Montgomery County Food Bank is collecting donations as part of its Stock the Sleigh annual event Nov. 1-Dec. 1 that culminates with a festive drop-off event for all donations to the food bank Dec. 2. The food bank is seeking to collect 1 million meals to meet needs. Residents can host a food drive or make a financial donation directly to the food bank. Needed items include canned meat or pouches, grains, fruit juices, canned vegetables and beans, peanut butter, canned fruits, cereals and healthy snacks. The drop-off event includes photos with Santa and sweet treats. 4-7 p.m. Free. Montgomery County Food Bank, 1 Food for Life Way, Conroe. www.mcfoodbank.org/stockthesleigh.
Click2Houston.com
Conroe’s ARTAVIA master-planned community kicks off ‘Enchanted Home Tour’
HOUSTON – The ARTAVIA master-planned community has kicked off an Enchanted Home Tour to showcase 14 model homes dazzling in holiday décor, move-in ready homes and an amenity center complete with family photo opportunities that you won’t want to miss. Through December 31st, home shoppers can also...
