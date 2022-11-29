ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearny, NJ

CBS New York

See it: Thieves break into N.J. Exxon mini mart and take off with ATM

KEARNY, N.J. -- Police are searching for three suspects wanted for stealing an ATM from a convenience store.Surveillance video captured the suspects at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday shattering the glass of an Exxon mini-mart's front door in Kearny. They are seen climbing in and carrying out the ATM.According to an employee, one suspect got their hands on the cash register but left it behind when they saw it was empty.Chopper 2 was over the scene later in the morning, when a worker was cleaning up the mess.The police investigation is ongoing.
KEARNY, NJ
Shore News Network

Do you recognize him? Newark police searching for burglary suspect

NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are hoping the public can help detectives identify a suspect wanted in a burglary that took place on Sunday. Fritz G. Fragé, Director of Newark Public Safety, is seeking public assistance in identifying the male suspect pictured below in connection with the burglary of a business on November 27. A burglary was reported at Springfield Tire, located at 622 Springfield Avenue, just before 2:45 a.m. Video surveillance shows the suspect climbed the fence on the South 15th Street side of the business and cut off the padlocks on the shop’s exterior lift gate using The post Do you recognize him? Newark police searching for burglary suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
theobserver.com

Nutley PD: Arrest made in string of vehicle burglaries

Police in Nutley have arrested a 27-year-old man they say is responsible for several burglaries to vehicles and thensome, Det. Lt. Anthony Montanari said. Jason Rivera, of Nutley, was taken into custody Nov. 27, he said, after police received reports several vehicles were entered along Passaic Avenue. A short time later, police received a call from a Conover Avenue resident who caught Rivera entering his vehicle.
NUTLEY, NJ
NJ.com

Police identify 2 killed when SUV crashed into tree on Route 17

Police have identified the two people killed Tuesday when the SUV they were traveling in crashed into a tree in Ramsey. George Sadue, 77, of Coventry, Rhode Island, was driving the vehicle and Ethel Toth, 96, of Upper Saddle River, was his passenger. The crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday...
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

Two massive fires in North Hudson displace dozens of families

More than a dozen firefighters were injured and dozens of families were displaced when two massive fires broke out in North Hudson Thursday night. North Hudson Regional Fire & Rescue as well as other fire departments faced a four-alarm fire in West New York as it handled a five-alarm fire at a Salvation Army in Union City.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
Daily Voice

Paterson Street Detectives Charge Teen With Loaded Gun, High-Capacity Mag

Paterson police investigators working the street nabbed an 18-year-old city man with a loaded handgun and a high-capacity magazine, authorities said. Detectives Wisam Salameh, Levis Qirjako and Corey Davis were in the area of Union Avenue and Marion Street when they spotted Jasun Allah acting suspiciously around 10:40 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.
PATERSON, NJ
theobserver.com

Situation at Oakwood and Kearny Avenue — what we know

Here is what we know about police activity at 78 Oakwood Ave., Kearny. We’ve spoken to Chief George King and Capt. Timothy Wagner. This is an aggregation of their information. This morning police received reports of a suicidal woman at the Oakwood Avenue address. She was reported to have...
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

Already imprisoned drug dealer gets 7 years for selling heroin, fentanyl that killed man

A 22-year-old drug dealer has been sentenced to seven years in state prison for selling heroin and fentanyl that caused a New Jersey man to overdose and die, officials said. Shemar Jackson, of Galloway in Atlantic County, will have to serve at least 85% of the sentence — just under six years before he is eligible for parole, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Bloomfield Man, 25, Killed In Newark

A 25-year-old Bloomfield man was shot and killed in Newark, authorities said. Lance Sally Jr., 25, was found suffering gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Salem Street around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
