NJ cops stop SUV with ‘alarming’ number of stolen credit cards, IDs
MAYWOOD — Police stopped a potential holiday shopping spree when they found an "alarming" number of stolen credit cards and fake IDs when officers stopped a driver who said she was headed to the Garden State Plaza shopping mall. The Subaru Forester was stopped when driver Karina Espinal, 26,...
21 stolen catalytic converters recovered from 3 suspects, authorities say
Three men were charged with receiving stolen property after police in Passaic County responded to a report of thieves stealing catalytic converters on a street in Clifton, authorities said Thursday. Police were called about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to the area of East 4th Street, where the suspects were allegedly stealing...
Pedestrian, 77, struck and killed near busy N.J. intersection, officials say
A 77-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday evening by a vehicle near a busy intersection in Morris Township, authorities said. Francisco Martinez, of Dover, was hit at about 5:50 p.m. on Whippany Road near Lindsley Drive, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. Martinez was pronounced dead at...
Man Climbs Over Counter In West Orange Subway Restaurant Robbery: Police
A West Orange man has been charged with robbing a Subway restaurant earlier this month. Robert Klosky went into the Main Street sandwich shop around 9:25 a.m. on Nov. 17, demanding the worker open the register, as he climbed over the counter and removed cash, police said. The victim believed...
See it: Thieves break into N.J. Exxon mini mart and take off with ATM
KEARNY, N.J. -- Police are searching for three suspects wanted for stealing an ATM from a convenience store.Surveillance video captured the suspects at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday shattering the glass of an Exxon mini-mart's front door in Kearny. They are seen climbing in and carrying out the ATM.According to an employee, one suspect got their hands on the cash register but left it behind when they saw it was empty.Chopper 2 was over the scene later in the morning, when a worker was cleaning up the mess.The police investigation is ongoing.
Arrest made in death of man run over multiple times in parking lot, police say
A 32-year-old Sayreville resident was arrested this week in connection with the death of a man who was run over multiple times Tuesday by a driver following an argument in the parking lot of an Old Bridge medical complex, investigators said. Marvin Tyler was arrested but no charges and no...
Carjacking falls flat after trio swipe car waiting for tire change, cops say
A deflated trio of carjackers who targeted a car in a Walgreens parking lot Wednesday didn’t make it far when a flat tire stopped their getaway, authorities said. The driver had been waiting for AAA to change her tire at the Walgreens in Englishtown when two men and a woman forced her out of her vehicle at around 9 a.m., police said in a statement.
Do you recognize him? Newark police searching for burglary suspect
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are hoping the public can help detectives identify a suspect wanted in a burglary that took place on Sunday. Fritz G. Fragé, Director of Newark Public Safety, is seeking public assistance in identifying the male suspect pictured below in connection with the burglary of a business on November 27. A burglary was reported at Springfield Tire, located at 622 Springfield Avenue, just before 2:45 a.m. Video surveillance shows the suspect climbed the fence on the South 15th Street side of the business and cut off the padlocks on the shop’s exterior lift gate using The post Do you recognize him? Newark police searching for burglary suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
theobserver.com
Nutley PD: Arrest made in string of vehicle burglaries
Police in Nutley have arrested a 27-year-old man they say is responsible for several burglaries to vehicles and thensome, Det. Lt. Anthony Montanari said. Jason Rivera, of Nutley, was taken into custody Nov. 27, he said, after police received reports several vehicles were entered along Passaic Avenue. A short time later, police received a call from a Conover Avenue resident who caught Rivera entering his vehicle.
Robbers Steal ATM From Hudson County Gas Station: Police
Authorities in Hudson County are searching for the robbers who they said stole an entire ATM machine from a gas station. According to police investigators, three men smashed the window at the Exxon Mini-Mart at 514 Kearny Avenue around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 before making their way inside.
Police identify 2 killed when SUV crashed into tree on Route 17
Police have identified the two people killed Tuesday when the SUV they were traveling in crashed into a tree in Ramsey. George Sadue, 77, of Coventry, Rhode Island, was driving the vehicle and Ethel Toth, 96, of Upper Saddle River, was his passenger. The crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday...
Two massive fires in North Hudson displace dozens of families
More than a dozen firefighters were injured and dozens of families were displaced when two massive fires broke out in North Hudson Thursday night. North Hudson Regional Fire & Rescue as well as other fire departments faced a four-alarm fire in West New York as it handled a five-alarm fire at a Salvation Army in Union City.
Paterson Street Detectives Charge Teen With Loaded Gun, High-Capacity Mag
Paterson police investigators working the street nabbed an 18-year-old city man with a loaded handgun and a high-capacity magazine, authorities said. Detectives Wisam Salameh, Levis Qirjako and Corey Davis were in the area of Union Avenue and Marion Street when they spotted Jasun Allah acting suspiciously around 10:40 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.
Reward offered for killer of 15-year-old shot over Thanksgiving weekend
A $10,000 reward was offered Thursday for an arrest in the fatal shooting of an Essex County teenager over Thanksgiving weekend. Al-Sanir Hall, 15, of Newark, was found by Irvington police about 7 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Wills Place in Irvington, authorities said. Hall, who...
theobserver.com
Situation at Oakwood and Kearny Avenue — what we know
Here is what we know about police activity at 78 Oakwood Ave., Kearny. We’ve spoken to Chief George King and Capt. Timothy Wagner. This is an aggregation of their information. This morning police received reports of a suicidal woman at the Oakwood Avenue address. She was reported to have...
Already imprisoned drug dealer gets 7 years for selling heroin, fentanyl that killed man
A 22-year-old drug dealer has been sentenced to seven years in state prison for selling heroin and fentanyl that caused a New Jersey man to overdose and die, officials said. Shemar Jackson, of Galloway in Atlantic County, will have to serve at least 85% of the sentence — just under six years before he is eligible for parole, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.
Massive fire burns at Salvation Army thrift store in Union City
Chopper video captured the massive flames burning at a Salvation Army thrift store and donation center in New Jersey on Thursday night.
Bloomfield Man, 25, Killed In Newark
A 25-year-old Bloomfield man was shot and killed in Newark, authorities said. Lance Sally Jr., 25, was found suffering gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Salem Street around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.
Body of missing NJ woman, 56, found in nearby community: police
A missing New Jersey woman was found dead Tuesday in a nearby community a day after she disappeared, authorities said.
Dog shot by police remains held by SPCA with charges pending against owners
A dog shot and injured by Keyport police earlier this year remains held by the Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals while summonses are pending against the pit bull’s owners, one of whom has organized a rally to regain custody. Blaze has been living at...
