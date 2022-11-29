ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draper, UT

ABC 4

Behind the Badge: Stopping a crisis before it starts

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – How do police prevent a dangerous moment from getting out of hand? You hear about times they may have used excessive force, but not how they stopped something from happening in the first place. Their training for that is a big part of what officers do every day. ABC4 News explains how they deescalate tense situations, in this edition of Behind the Badge.
RIVERTON, UT
ABC 4

Suspect identified in University of Utah hidden camera case

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have identified 32-year-old Frederick William Weitze as the suspect involved in a case of cameras hidden in all-gender bathroom stalls at the University of Utah. Weitze was booked on four Class ‘A’ misdemeanors of voyeurism by concealed electronic equipment and one third...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Documented gang member named as 'high-priority' capture for Utah County Sheriff's Office

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A parolee with a violent criminal history who has absconded from parole supervision is the focus of this week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives. The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole issued a warrant for the arrest of Hamilton Milina Tabanico, 27, on August 1st. Tabanico has been in and out of jail and prison in his short life and has been booked into the Utah County Jail 11 times.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Utah teen sentenced in fatal robbery of Lindon teen

LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah teen involved in the robbery and death of Lindon teen in August has been sentenced into the custody of the Division of Juvenile Justice and Youth Services until he reaches the age of 25. The teen will also be required to serve 100...
LINDON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

State intends to appeal vacated death sentence of Utah man

PROVO, Utah — The state of Utah filed paperwork with the 4th District Court in Provo Monday indicating it intends to appeal the vacated death sentence of a man who has been on the state’s Death Row since 1985. Douglas Stewart Carter remains at the Utah State Correction...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Another Utah storm expected to result in 'significant' travel impacts Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday marks the beginning of meteorological winter, and Utah is forecast to celebrate it with a bang. The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City and Grand Junction, Colorado, offices issued a series of winter storm warnings that cover a wide swath of Utah ahead of another snowstorm that is expected to arrive overnight into Friday morning, providing 2 to 5 inches of snow in valleys, 4 to 8 inches along valley benches, and 12 to 18 inches in the mountains.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Newly built homes deemed unlivable due to sliding soil

DRAPER, Utah. — If you want to know what a sinking home sounds like, just ask Eric and Carole Kamradt. “Can you imagine somebody hitting a baseball, solid, with a nice, wooden bat,” Eric described. “Big huge crack. That’s what I would hear.”. The sounds of...
DRAPER, UT
kjzz.com

Body found on street near Provo River in Rivergrove neighborhood

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Investigators are looking into the death of an unidentified person whose body was found Thursday evening in or near a Provo road. Officer Shad LeFevre with Provo Police Department said the woman's body was discovered around 6 p.m. near 850 West 800 North. The circumstances...
PROVO, UT

