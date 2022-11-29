Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Meet Sensory Santa and Explore the Edventure Children's MuseumPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Experience three course high tea and choose your own vintage hat at Laura's Tea RoomThe Planking TravelerRidgeway, SC
Related
abccolumbia.com
Newberry deputies say 16 year-old runaway found safe
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says 16 year-old Natalie Taylor Sauls has been found safe in Florida and is being reunited with her family. It was previously reported that Sauls was last seen around 3 a.m. driving a Silver 2004 Toyota Highlander. The runaway teen disappeared from the Prosperity area of Newberry County.
WIS-TV
Lexington Deputies find missing 13-year-old girl
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies have found a missing 13-year-old Kylee Chandler. Kylee is back home and safe according to officials. Sample HTML block.
abccolumbia.com
Richland County Coroner identifies victim following fatal car chase
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)–The Richland County Coroner Rutherford released the name of the individual who died after being hit by another driver. Shylek Pringle, 25, was involved in a high speed pursuit with deputies when the fatal collision occurred. The victim is identified as Ernest Kenner, 74, of Columbia, say...
Passenger shot in neck in Spartanburg Co., deputies say
An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the neck while riding in a vehicle.
abccolumbia.com
SLED: 1800s pottery made by enslaved citizens stolen in Edgefield
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Midlands Crimestoppers is asking the public’s help regarding a theft of 39 unique pots. The pots were stolen sometime between June 4-6, 2022 at the Tompkins Library in Edgefield, say authorities. Authorities say the historically valuable pottery from the 1800s was made by enslaved citizens...
abccolumbia.com
8 year-old taken by mother safely back with legal guardian, says Sumter Sheriff
SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a child that was taken by his mother is now safely back with the proper custodial parent. Rowan Luke Clemmons, 8, was returned after being taken by his mother, who is not the legal guardian. Authorities say Jessica Peebles decided to cooperate with law enforcement and turned herself in earlier today. She was only charged with the original Custodial Interference charge after cooperating with law enforcement.
WIS-TV
Father’s home visited in search for missing five-year-old, new insights from neighbors
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday the home of the father of a missing five-year-old child was visited by investigators. New details in the case are emerging after a press conference Wednesday evening and an autopsy report said the mother of Aspen Jeter was shot. Thursday a tip from a...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies searching for 16-year-old girl who vanished overnight
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Natalie Taylor Sauls, 16, left her home in Newberry County around 3 a.m. Wednesday. She was driving a silver 2004 Toyota Highlander, with SC tag...
Crash kills 1 in Abbeville Co.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Abbeville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on Old Hodges Road near Fuller Road. Troopers said a Nissan pickup was traveling south when it crossed the center line. The vehicle went off the right […]
live5news.com
Coroner IDs 18-year-old found dead in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office identified the name of a man who was found dead on Tuesday. Ricke Irick, 18, of Estate Court Orangeburg, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle. Orangeburg County Deputies and EMS responded to...
Pet dog dies in Columbia house fire; 2 people escape
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say a family pet has died in a fire that caused major damage to a home in a northern Columbia community on Thursday. According to a spokesperson for Columbia-Richland Fire, third-shift crews were called to the 5900 block of Conveyor Street just before 2 p.m. where a house fire had been reported.
SC sheriff: Father of missing girl stole dead mother’s car
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators in South Carolina think a 5-year-old girl missing from a home where her mother’s decomposing body was found with a gunshot wound is with her father in a car stolen from the woman’s house. Orangeburg County deputies issued an arrest warrant against Antar...
WIS-TV
Sumter community searching for missing woman
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking the community to help in searching for missing a woman. Officials said 24-year-old Dreyonna Jekia Nelson left her Loring Drive home into a car with an unknown person around 1 a.m. on Saturday, November 26. She has not been seen or heard from since.
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg Coroner releases identity of 18 year-old found at Estate Court
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office says the 18 year-old deceased individual found at an Estate Court residence has been identified as Ricke Irick. Sheriff’s Office investigated the suspicious death of the teen on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Officials have yet to determine if it was foul...
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety creates task force to cease carjackings
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Recent carjackings in the Orangeburg area have resulted in the creation of a new task force the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety says will help keep the community safer. The new task force will be called PAC or pursuit, arrest, and convict. Orangeburg’s Chief of...
coladaily.com
Victim identified in collision caused by high speed pursuit Friday
Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has released the name of the individual who died after being hit by another driver involved in a high speed pursuit Friday morning. According to Rutherford, the victim has been identified as Ernest Kenner, 74, of Columbia. A deputy in the Traffic Safety Unit of...
abccolumbia.com
Cause of Orangeburg mother’s death released, search continues for 5 yr old daughter, father
Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)–Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell Wednesday announced the autopsy results from a woman found shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day. Ravenell says the 46 year old woman was found in a home on Louise Dr. According to an incident report the woman was in “an advanced state...
WIS-TV
RCSD searching for suspect of stolen vehicle
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is currently in the area of Percival Road and East Boundary searching for a suspect. According to officials, deputies attempted to stop a stolen vehicle and the driver fled away in the car. The suspect eventually got out of the car and ran off on foot.
16-year-old girl reported missing in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating Natalie Taylor Sauls. Sauls, 16, allegedly ran away from her home in the Prosperity area of Newberry County around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29. She was seen wearing black leggings and an...
Deputies use helicopter, drones in search for missing South Carolina man
Kenneth Hughes was reported missing by his family on November 16, according to the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office. The 28-year-old is a father to a little boy.
Comments / 0