ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapin, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

Newberry deputies say 16 year-old runaway found safe

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says 16 year-old Natalie Taylor Sauls has been found safe in Florida and is being reunited with her family. It was previously reported that Sauls was last seen around 3 a.m. driving a Silver 2004 Toyota Highlander. The runaway teen disappeared from the Prosperity area of Newberry County.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland County Coroner identifies victim following fatal car chase

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)–The Richland County Coroner Rutherford released the name of the individual who died after being hit by another driver. Shylek Pringle, 25, was involved in a high speed pursuit with deputies when the fatal collision occurred. The victim is identified as Ernest Kenner, 74, of Columbia, say...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED: 1800s pottery made by enslaved citizens stolen in Edgefield

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Midlands Crimestoppers is asking the public’s help regarding a theft of 39 unique pots. The pots were stolen sometime between June 4-6, 2022 at the Tompkins Library in Edgefield, say authorities. Authorities say the historically valuable pottery from the 1800s was made by enslaved citizens...
EDGEFIELD, SC
abccolumbia.com

8 year-old taken by mother safely back with legal guardian, says Sumter Sheriff

SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a child that was taken by his mother is now safely back with the proper custodial parent. Rowan Luke Clemmons, 8, was returned after being taken by his mother, who is not the legal guardian. Authorities say Jessica Peebles decided to cooperate with law enforcement and turned herself in earlier today. She was only charged with the original Custodial Interference charge after cooperating with law enforcement.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Crash kills 1 in Abbeville Co.

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Abbeville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on Old Hodges Road near Fuller Road. Troopers said a Nissan pickup was traveling south when it crossed the center line. The vehicle went off the right […]
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs 18-year-old found dead in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office identified the name of a man who was found dead on Tuesday. Ricke Irick, 18, of Estate Court Orangeburg, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle. Orangeburg County Deputies and EMS responded to...
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Pet dog dies in Columbia house fire; 2 people escape

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say a family pet has died in a fire that caused major damage to a home in a northern Columbia community on Thursday. According to a spokesperson for Columbia-Richland Fire, third-shift crews were called to the 5900 block of Conveyor Street just before 2 p.m. where a house fire had been reported.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter community searching for missing woman

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking the community to help in searching for missing a woman. Officials said 24-year-old Dreyonna Jekia Nelson left her Loring Drive home into a car with an unknown person around 1 a.m. on Saturday, November 26. She has not been seen or heard from since.
SUMTER, SC
coladaily.com

Victim identified in collision caused by high speed pursuit Friday

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has released the name of the individual who died after being hit by another driver involved in a high speed pursuit Friday morning. According to Rutherford, the victim has been identified as Ernest Kenner, 74, of Columbia. A deputy in the Traffic Safety Unit of...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD searching for suspect of stolen vehicle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is currently in the area of Percival Road and East Boundary searching for a suspect. According to officials, deputies attempted to stop a stolen vehicle and the driver fled away in the car. The suspect eventually got out of the car and ran off on foot.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy