‘We are sorry’ county EMA head says as warning sirens down ahead of severe weather

Residents of an Alabama county are being warned they need to find a backup plan for ensuring they are safe as severe weather approaches the area because the county’s severe weather warning sirens are out of commissions.

Officials with the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency are telling residents to find another way to stay informed.

“The weather sirens for the whole county is having technical problems,” Mary Glass, Franklin County EMA Director wrote in a social media post on Monday. “EMA has contacted a company to come and check them out.

“Please make sure with the possibility of severe weather (Tuesday) evening into the night that you have another form of communication to receive weather alerts. We are sorry for any inconvenience that this is causing. We will get them fixed as quickly as possible.”

A weather system that experts say has a high probability of spawning strong thunderstorms and tornadoes is expected to cross Alabama tonight and into early Wednesday.