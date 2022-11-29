ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Brian Kelly sizes up Georgia offense: ‘lethal’ tight ends, confident Stetson Bennett

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wDRm1_0jR8cuFg00

ATHENS — It’s fair to say the Georgia football offense has sputtered of late, with quarterback Stetson Bennett not playing his best football of the season.

But when LSU coach Brian Kelly looks at the Bulldogs’ offense, he sees the best in them, starting with the Bulldogs’ dynamic duo of tight ends.

Kelly said “lethal” is a good word to describe how defenses perceive Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington.

“It’s as talented and as productive of a tandem that you’ll see,” Kelly said, putting the Georgia tight ends’ talents into perspective.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
960 The Ref

Woman shoots neighbor over barking dogs, police say

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Police arrested a woman accused of shooting her neighbor after an argument over barking dogs. The Flowery Branch Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a home just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a woman in the street who had been shot multiple times.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
94K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy