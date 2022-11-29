Read full article on original website
30 Women Have Been Found Murdered on the Texas Killing Fields
Have you ever driven down to Houston or Galveston and been on a very popular stretch of Texas interstate known as "I-45 The Highway of Hell" somewhere near League City? If the answer is yes, then you may have passed a very popular field for dumping the murdered bodies of over 30 young attractive females from ages 10 to 25 years old.
Dozens dead and several serial killer suspects: The haunting reality of the Texas Killing Fields
The girls kept vanishing, the bodies kept surfacing, and the families who knew better kept getting told their loved ones were runaways. Just wait, police said. They’ll come back.They didn’t.It’s been decades since young women began turning up dead off stretches of I-45 between Houston and Galveston, a marshy, desolate region near the Gulf of Mexico. At least 30 bodies have been discovered there since the 1970s, most of them female, with very few cases solved; more women have gone missing from the area on top of that.The 80s and 90s tragically saw new waves of bodies, and some...
Texas Woman Sentenced to Death Over Grisly Womb Scalpel Murder
A Texas woman who killed her friend and then kidnapped her unborn child was sentenced to death Wednesday after juror deliberations lasted less than two hours, TXK Today reported. Six men and six women came to the final conclusion on the fate of 29-year-old Taylor Rene Parker, who was found guilty of capital murder last month over the grisly killing of 21-year-old Reagan Michelle Simmons-Hancock and her infant daughter in New Boston on Oct. 9, 2020. Parker attacked Simmons-Hancock with a hammer and stabbed her more than 100 times before using a scalpel to remove the baby from the womb....
Texas Mom, Husband Arrested For Murdering Her Eight-Year-Old Son
Megan Lange and Rodolfo Reyes were arrested for murder on Monday in the strangulation death of her son, Arturo Coca, earlier in November. A Texas mother and her husband are facing capital murder charges for allegedly abusing and then strangling her 8-year-old son to death. Megan Lange, 29, and Rodolfo...
The 7 women on death row in Texas
Only two women have been executed in Texas since 1863 — 7 more now await death.Photo byMaven Shark Media. Seven women are currently on death row in Texas. Three of them have been there for more than ten years. They still have appeals pending, but their avenues of appeal are closing one by one.
22-year-old faces weapons charges in connection with rapper Takeoff's murder
Officials said surveillance video and an anonymous witness tied Cameron Joshua to the scene. Still, no one has been charged with Takeoff's murder.
This Couple Died by Suicide After the DEA Shut Down Their Pain Doctor
It was a Tuesday in early November when federal agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration paid a visit to the office of Dr. David Bockoff, a chronic pain specialist in Beverly Hills. It wasn’t a Hollywood-style raid—there were no shots fired or flash-bang grenades deployed—but the agents left behind a slip of paper that, according to those close to the doctor’s patients, had consequences just as deadly as any shootout.
Girlfriend of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen’s alleged killer admits role in dismembering body
A woman has admitted to playing a role in dismembering and getting rid of the body of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen after she was sexually assaulted and killed at a military base in Texas in 2020. Cecily Aguilar pled guilty to four charges – one count of accessory to murder after the fact as well as three counts of false statement or representation - on Tuesday, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas. “According to court documents, from April 22, 2020 through July 1, 2020, Aguilar assisted Army Specialist Aaron Robinson in corruptly...
Everything to Know About the ‘State of Alabama Vs. Brittany Smith’ Before You Watch the Netflix True Crime Documentary
Here's what happened in the case against Brittany Smith before you watch the Netflix documentary, 'State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith.'
‘I Just Killed My Whole Family’: Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Wife and Two Children
A Texas man who implicated himself in the murder of his entire family last year during a 911 call finally made his admission formal on Friday. “I just killed my whole family,” Michael Paton, 38, told emergency dispatchers on the night of Feb. 19, 2021. He later said his house was on fire but was not sure how any of the events had transpired, saying he “woke up and they were dead and the gun was in my hand.”
Woman Sentenced to Life for Slamming Granddaughter Against Hard Surface, Killing Her
By Xara Aziz. An Alabama woman has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of killing her two-year-old step-granddaughter, according to local news reports. Pamella Shelton was charged and later convicted of felony murder and aggravated child abuse. She was sentenced late last week.
Alabama father arrested after four young sisters disappear from small town
An Alabama father has been arrested after his four daughters vanished from a small town in Talladega County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) sent out an emergency missing child alert on Thursday night, saying that the four girls in the Buchanan family had been missing since 11.35am in Sylacauga, southeast of Birmingham. The four sisters – Aaliyah Grace, 12, Isabella Jane, 9, Lacey Nicole, 7, and Gracelyn Hope, 2 - were confirmed to have been found safe in Clayton County, Georgia, on Friday afternoon. Their father, Clifton Christopher Buchanan, was arrested in Etowah County, Alabama, on Friday. His arrest...
TX v. Ortiz: Border Patrol Serial Killer Trial
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (Court TV) — Opening statements begin Monday, November 28 in the trial of suspected serial killer Juan David Ortiz, a South Texas border patrol agent accused of murdering four women. The deaths of Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Anne Luera, Griselda Cantu and Janelle Ortiz all occurred in...
A Texas attorney told his pregnant wife the water he gave her was cloudy because of dirty pipes, court docs say. He was later indicted for slipping an abortion drug in her drinks.
The wife of Mason Herring, a Houston attorney, began refusing other drinks that he offered her after she became suspicious, court documents said.
Crocodile Mauls Child to Death in Front of Horrified Parents
Julio Otero Fernández was wading through the Matina River in Limón, eastern Costa Rica, in knee-level water when the reptile attacked him.
Texas Executes Man for Killing Ex-Girlfriend and Her 7-Year-Old Son
A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in...
Body found of father who disappeared after travelling to Texas for son’s liver transplant
The body of a young Oklahoma father was found weeks after he travelled with his family to Texas for his son’s liver transplant. The remains of 28-year-old Ridge Cole were discovered in the Brays Bayou River, the recovery nonprofit Texas EquuSearch confirmed to ABC13 on Tuesday. Cole was last seen on Friday in the 1900 block of Holcombe Boulevard in the Texas Medical Center after he went for a walk. He had travelled to Houston with his wife and 13-month-old son, who was receiving a liver transplant. His wife unsuccessfully attempted to locate him as the evening progressed and...
Texas attorney found dead days after taken down by bar patrons in alleged attempted shooting of ex-girlfriend
A Texas attorney was found dead Wednesday, days after being caught on camera trying to shoot his ex-girlfriend in a bar.
She Went Out With Her Friends. Hours Later, She Was Found Dead on a Highway.
The two bikers found the woman’s lifeless body lying face upwards on a Mexican highway near the capital just over a week ago. She was still wearing a beige night dress and a necklace with a heart pendant. After confirming she was dead, they took photos of her tattoos on her shoulders and arms and posted them online, asking people to help identify her.
Texas authorities hunt for 'well-dressed' bank robber who they say walked away with $5,000
Texas police are searching for a well-dressed bank robber who targeted a Bank of America the day before Thanksgiving.
