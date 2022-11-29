Read full article on original website
Stephen Curry gets real about devastating mistake in loss to Luka Doncic, Mavs
The internet is still buzzing about that barnburner of a game Tuesday night between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks. Led by two generational talents in Stephen Curry for the Warriors and Luka Doncic for the Mavs, both teams exchanged haymakers in the fourth quarter, but it was Dallas that came away with the 116-113 victory.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s brutally honest reaction on Steph Curry’s game-ending travel call
Tuesday night’s game between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks felt like an actual playoff game. Luka Doncic’s 40-point triple-double powered his team to a win, but the Dubs had a good chance of stealing that W away. Unfortunately, the shot was overturned after referees called a travel on Steph Curry’s final shot.
Warriors forward Draymond Green gets real on current relationship with Jordan Poole after offseason drama
The Golden State Warriors, despite coming off a championship in June, faced immense offseason drama that threatened to fracture the team beyond repair. Long-time starting power forward Draymond Green threw a punch towards teammate Jordan Poole, facing a team punishment in the process. These are the sorts of moments that could prove to be a contending team’s undoing, but it seems as if Green and Poole now at least have a solid working relationship.
1 Bucks player who must be traded soon
The Milwaukee Bucks are still riding high on the NBA Championship they won in 2021. Anyone could argue that they could have won back-to-back if Khris Middleton did not sustain a knee injury that sidelined him for the rest of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Even without Middleton for the first quarter of this 2022-23 campaign, Milwaukee remains to be the second-best team in the association behind the Boston Celtics. But perhaps a trade around the edges could help the Bucks out.
Jayson Tatum just broke a three-point record not even Stephen Curry reached
After another win Wednesday night for the red-hot Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum made NBA history. During Boston’s 134-121 win over the Miami Heat, Tatum put up a whopping 49 points and became the youngest player in league history to make 900 3-pointers. The 24-year-old surpassed his friend and fellow...
RUMOR: The 2 players Lakers are now more willing to trade instead of Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook has been on a roll of late. He served as a spark for the Los Angeles Lakers yet again on Monday and the former league MVP proved to be a bright spot for his team amid their devastating last-second loss to the Indiana Pacers. This has been the...
LeBron James suffers ankle injury scare after Khris Middleton collision in Lakers-Bucks clash
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are starting to build momentum in the win column. The last thing they need is another injury scare. King James, however, suffered just that a few minutes into the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ marquee matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. LeBron got entangled with Khris Middleton, who fell awkwardly on his left ankle:
Ja Morant’s 4-word reaction to ‘crazy’ Mavs game vs. Warriors
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks played an intense battle with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, and sure enough, the whole NBA world was impressed. Even Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant couldn’t help but heap praise on the kind of basketball the two teams played. The Mavs led by as much as 17 […] The post Ja Morant’s 4-word reaction to ‘crazy’ Mavs game vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant ejected from Grizzles playoff rematch vs. Timberwolves
The Memphis Grizzlies were squaring off with a new rival, the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. This was their second meeting this season, with the Grizzlies getting the best of it earlier this season, 114-103. Late in the fourth quarter, with Minnesota looking to put the game away, Dillon Brooks took a hard foul on […] The post Ja Morant ejected from Grizzles playoff rematch vs. Timberwolves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe reaches heights not known to man with unbelievable putback jam
The Portland Trail Blazers had their worst season in recent memory in 2021-22 after they lost Damian Lillard to an abdominal injury. For their troubles, the Blazers selected Shaedon Sharpe with the seventh pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. Seen as a raw prospect with immense potential due to his tantalizing athleticism, Sharpe, once he puts all his tools together, appears to be a hand-and-glove fit alongside Lillard.
‘Best closer in our team’: Giannis has high praise for Khris Middleton ahead of Bucks season debut vs. LeBron James, Lakers
Friday night’s clash between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers was made extra special by the return of Khris MIddleton into the fold. The 31-year-old missed Milwaukee’s first 20 games of the season after undergoing surgery on his wrist during the offseason. He’s back now, though, and Bucks superstar teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo could not be more excited.
Lakers star LeBron James surpasses Magic Johnson with latest all-time NBA milestone
LeBron James entered Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks with a specific milestone in sight. It wasn’t long before the four-time NBA champion ended up surpassing another Los Angeles Lakers icon in Magic Johnson for career assists. LeBron came into the match on 10,133 career dimes. Johnson ended...
Jerry Jones responds to LeBron James’ criticism over viral photo from 1957
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James became the latest public figure to speak out against Jerry Jones in a press conference on Wednesday over Jones’ appearance in a controversial photo from 1957. In the photo in question, a high school-aged Jones appears behind a group of students that are...
WATCH: Lakers star Russell Westbrook goes full savage on Giannis with free-throw countdown right to his face
Friday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks was not short in action. As usual, Russell Westbrook made sure that he was part of the fun, which at one point, involved the Lakers guard going full savage on Giannis Antetokounmpo during one of the latter’s trips to the free-throw line. The […] The post WATCH: Lakers star Russell Westbrook goes full savage on Giannis with free-throw countdown right to his face appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO: Giannis Antetokounmpo obliterates LeBron James’ layup right out of orbit in Bucks vs. Lakers
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo gave Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James a taste of his own medicine on Friday with a monster block at the rim. With the Lakers leading 112-110 midway through the fourth quarter, James probably thought he’s going to extend their lead as he attacked the basket and saw a clear […] The post VIDEO: Giannis Antetokounmpo obliterates LeBron James’ layup right out of orbit in Bucks vs. Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Lakers star Russell Westbrook confronts courtside fan in intense moment vs. Bucks
There was a lot riding on Friday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Lakers, who have been on a roll of late, are set to test their mettle against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the very dominant Bucks. As expected, Russell Westbrook also came into the game with his usual sense […] The post WATCH: Lakers star Russell Westbrook confronts courtside fan in intense moment vs. Bucks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Twitter is utterly stunned over Kanye West dropping Chris Paul-Kim Kardashian bombshell allegations
NBA Twitter thought it was going to be an uneventful night with only one game on the slate. Well, Kanye West had other plans. The matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Detroit Pistons turned out to be a nail-biter, with a shorthanded Pistons side taking down Luka Doncic and Co. in overtime. Killian Hayes […] The post NBA Twitter is utterly stunned over Kanye West dropping Chris Paul-Kim Kardashian bombshell allegations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors star Draymond Green’s $25,000 fine for fan altercation takes unexpectedly wholesome twist
Draymond Green got himself in a little bit of trouble again after he told a courtside fan to “shut up” during Tuesday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. The Golden State Warriors ended up losing that game, 116-113, and for his part, Green came away $25,000 poorer after he was slapped with a fine for his fan altercation.
Woj drops truth bomb on Bulls’ Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan trade stance
Amid the Chicago Bulls’ recent struggles, there have been plenty of talks about the team potentially trading the likes of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic to build for the future. And sure enough, a lot of teams are keeping an eye if the Windy City franchise will blow it up.
Shaq fires stern message at today’s NBA stars
One point of contention in today’s NBA is the ever-divisive load management issue. The regular season is ever the grind that it was, at 82 games, and yet it takes only a maximum of 28 games to decide an NBA champion. Thus, the risk-reward calculus weighs heavily towards the postseason’s favor. Nonetheless, Shaquille O’Neal and […] The post Shaq fires stern message at today’s NBA stars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
