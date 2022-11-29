ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors forward Draymond Green gets real on current relationship with Jordan Poole after offseason drama

The Golden State Warriors, despite coming off a championship in June, faced immense offseason drama that threatened to fracture the team beyond repair. Long-time starting power forward Draymond Green threw a punch towards teammate Jordan Poole, facing a team punishment in the process. These are the sorts of moments that could prove to be a contending team’s undoing, but it seems as if Green and Poole now at least have a solid working relationship.
1 Bucks player who must be traded soon

The Milwaukee Bucks are still riding high on the NBA Championship they won in 2021. Anyone could argue that they could have won back-to-back if Khris Middleton did not sustain a knee injury that sidelined him for the rest of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Even without Middleton for the first quarter of this 2022-23 campaign, Milwaukee remains to be the second-best team in the association behind the Boston Celtics. But perhaps a trade around the edges could help the Bucks out.
LeBron James suffers ankle injury scare after Khris Middleton collision in Lakers-Bucks clash

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are starting to build momentum in the win column. The last thing they need is another injury scare. King James, however, suffered just that a few minutes into the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ marquee matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. LeBron got entangled with Khris Middleton, who fell awkwardly on his left ankle:
Ja Morant’s 4-word reaction to ‘crazy’ Mavs game vs. Warriors

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks played an intense battle with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, and sure enough, the whole NBA world was impressed. Even Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant couldn’t help but heap praise on the kind of basketball the two teams played. The Mavs led by as much as 17 […] The post Ja Morant’s 4-word reaction to ‘crazy’ Mavs game vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant ejected from Grizzles playoff rematch vs. Timberwolves

The Memphis Grizzlies were squaring off with a new rival, the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. This was their second meeting this season, with the Grizzlies getting the best of it earlier this season, 114-103. Late in the fourth quarter, with Minnesota looking to put the game away, Dillon Brooks took a hard foul on […] The post Ja Morant ejected from Grizzles playoff rematch vs. Timberwolves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe reaches heights not known to man with unbelievable putback jam

The Portland Trail Blazers had their worst season in recent memory in 2021-22 after they lost Damian Lillard to an abdominal injury. For their troubles, the Blazers selected Shaedon Sharpe with the seventh pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. Seen as a raw prospect with immense potential due to his tantalizing athleticism, Sharpe, once he puts all his tools together, appears to be a hand-and-glove fit alongside Lillard.
‘Best closer in our team’: Giannis has high praise for Khris Middleton ahead of Bucks season debut vs. LeBron James, Lakers

Friday night’s clash between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers was made extra special by the return of Khris MIddleton into the fold. The 31-year-old missed Milwaukee’s first 20 games of the season after undergoing surgery on his wrist during the offseason. He’s back now, though, and Bucks superstar teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo could not be more excited.
WATCH: Lakers star Russell Westbrook goes full savage on Giannis with free-throw countdown right to his face

Friday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks was not short in action. As usual, Russell Westbrook made sure that he was part of the fun, which at one point, involved the Lakers guard going full savage on Giannis Antetokounmpo during one of the latter’s trips to the free-throw line. The […] The post WATCH: Lakers star Russell Westbrook goes full savage on Giannis with free-throw countdown right to his face appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO: Giannis Antetokounmpo obliterates LeBron James’ layup right out of orbit in Bucks vs. Lakers

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo gave Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James a taste of his own medicine on Friday with a monster block at the rim. With the Lakers leading 112-110 midway through the fourth quarter, James probably thought he’s going to extend their lead as he attacked the basket and saw a clear […] The post VIDEO: Giannis Antetokounmpo obliterates LeBron James’ layup right out of orbit in Bucks vs. Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Lakers star Russell Westbrook confronts courtside fan in intense moment vs. Bucks

There was a lot riding on Friday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Lakers, who have been on a roll of late, are set to test their mettle against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the very dominant Bucks. As expected, Russell Westbrook also came into the game with his usual sense […] The post WATCH: Lakers star Russell Westbrook confronts courtside fan in intense moment vs. Bucks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Twitter is utterly stunned over Kanye West dropping Chris Paul-Kim Kardashian bombshell allegations

NBA Twitter thought it was going to be an uneventful night with only one game on the slate. Well, Kanye West had other plans. The matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Detroit Pistons turned out to be a nail-biter, with a shorthanded Pistons side taking down Luka Doncic and Co. in overtime. Killian Hayes […] The post NBA Twitter is utterly stunned over Kanye West dropping Chris Paul-Kim Kardashian bombshell allegations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shaq fires stern message at today’s NBA stars

One point of contention in today’s NBA is the ever-divisive load management issue. The regular season is ever the grind that it was, at 82 games, and yet it takes only a maximum of 28 games to decide an NBA champion. Thus, the risk-reward calculus weighs heavily towards the postseason’s favor. Nonetheless, Shaquille O’Neal and […] The post Shaq fires stern message at today’s NBA stars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
