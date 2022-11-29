ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 14

wesley
3d ago

Naacp is a racist organization, they don’t really care about helping blacks unless they can get a big paycheck from it. All they do is try and keep a wedge between all of us Americans weather we’re black whit brown blue or yellow or pink , they don’t care. They should be disbanded and run off so all of Gods children can get along.

Reply(2)
4
Aaron Fralin
3d ago

NAACP. Is always trying to stay relavent. And cause problems to do so. You never hear about them unless they are causing something to get in the paper. I say go sit down do something constructive.

Reply(2)
4
Related
pagevalleynews.com

Governor Youngkin appoints three local officials to statewide committees

LURAY — Newly elected Luray Councilman Alex White is among three local officials getting settled into statewide committee appointments made by Governor Glenn Youngkin late this summer. White, who is finishing his senior year at Harvard University, was appointed to the Public Safety and Homeland Security Advisory Committee on...
LURAY, VA
Virginia Mercury

After $9.5K FOIA bill, NAACP releases records on Virginia’s election integrity unit

A message Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office sent out in late August in response to “election integrity” complaints included a clear statement that state attorneys had no evidence of widespread fraud in 2020 and, therefore, no reason to stop the legally mandated destruction of ballots two years after the election. The Aug. 24 email […] The post After $9.5K FOIA bill, NAACP releases records on Virginia’s election integrity unit appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

What’s next for Virginia’s fourth congressional district

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A truncated election is on the horizon for those living in Virginia’s fourth congressional district after the death of Rep. Donald McEachin. “The action is on the Democratic side. This district is very substantially Democratic and it’s highly highly likely that a Democrat will be elected to succeed Don McEachin,” said Larry Sabato, UVa Center for Politics.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

After recent mass shootings, Democrats are pushing for more gun control measures. But Republicans would rather talk about mental health.

After two mass shootings at the University of Virginia and at a Walmart store in Chesapeake in November that left a total of 10 people dead, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced last week that his administration would push legislation to increase the state’s mental health resources. But some Democratic lawmakers warn that linking these two issues re-stigmatizes people suffering from mental illness.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
13News Now

Federal, state officials explain why it's vital to report hate crimes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It’s something a lot of people in the U.S. can relate to: feeling targeted or bullied because of your faith, skin color, or sexual orientation. "We’ve seen all too often how individuals filled with hate have unleashed horrific violence on our communities," said Raj Parekh with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.
NORFOLK, VA
WDBJ7.com

AG Miyares announces settlement with CarMax over disclosure of safety recalls

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Attorney General’s Office Release) - Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Thursday that a bipartisan settlement has been reached with CarMax Auto Superstores over the disclosure of safety recalls. The settlement stems from an investigation opened due to concerns that consumers weren’t aware of unrepaired and potentially serious...
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious food and excellent service, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

Tech Experts Tapped to Explore Impact of Gold Mining in Virginia

Virginia Tech faculty members William Hopkins and Robert Bodnar were part of a 13-person technical team convened by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) to provide their subject-matter expertise to produce “The Potential Impacts of Gold Mining in Virginia” report released in early November. Recent increases in gold prices and other factors brought renewed […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Blue Ridge Muse

COVID-19 death shows virus is still a threat to Floyd

Floyd County had a new death from the COVID-19 virus in Wednesday’s report, bringing the county’s current death total to 53. Friday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health shows six new infections for the county for a current total of 3,459. In Virginia, the death toll...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy