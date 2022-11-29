Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
LTL tonnage declines accelerate in November
As forewarned two weeks ago at an investor conference, declines in less-than-truckload tonnage accelerated during November. Wednesday after the market closed, Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) reported tonnage was down 7.7% year over year (y/y) for the month, following a 3% y/y decline in October. The carrier’s daily tonnage first inflected negatively in September (down 4.1% y/y) after modest gains were recorded in July (up 2.9%) and August (up 0.4%).
3 Top Growth Stocks That Could Rise 44.1% to 58.9%, According to Wall Street
The folks who get paid to watch these stocks think they have growth potential that the rest of the market hasn't noticed yet.
Benzinga
Victoria's Secret Clocks 9% Sales Decline In Q3, Misses Street View By A Whisker
Victoria’s Secret & Co VSCO reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 9% year-on-year to $1.318 billion, marginally missing the consensus of $1.32 billion. Comparable sales decreased 11% for Stores and Direct. Gross profit fell 19% to $457.4 million, with a margin of 34.7%. Operating margin was 3.2%, and...
streetwisereports.com
Equipment Dealer Posts Record 88% Increase in Q3 EPS
Agricultural and construction equipment dealer Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN:NASDA), which owns and operates more than 100 full-service stores in the U.S. and Europe, yesterday announced financial results for the third quarter of 2023, which ended October 31, 2022. The company's Chairman and CEO, David Meyer, led off the report by...
Corporate profits hit record high in third quarter amid 40-year-high inflation
Corporate profits in the nonfinancial sector hit a record high of $2.08 trillion in the third quarter even as 40-year-high inflation continues to squeeze American consumers. Profits adjusted for inventories and capital consumption rose $6.1 billion from the second to third fiscal quarters, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday, continuing a red-hot recovery from the flash recession caused by pandemic shutdowns.
Benzinga
A $1,000 Investment In Apple Just After Thanksgiving Could Be Worth This Much By The End Of The Year
Apple, Inc.’s AAPL stock is down about 16.1% in the year-to-date period. The decline is almost in line with the performance of the broader market, with the S&P 500 Index down about 15.5% during the period. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has plunged a steeper 28.2% during the period.
Motley Fool
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
The same trends that allowed Visa to outperform in the past appear to be intact. The company’s dividend is modest, but the growth potential is sky-high. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
Benzinga
3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Over 8%
Income-oriented investors are always on the lookout for real estate investment trusts (REITs) with high-yielding dividends. But share price performance is also important. Can you have strong dividends as well as price appreciation from the same stocks? Take a look at three REITs with dividend yields over 8% that have performed like champions recently:
This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Thinks Its Shares Are a Screaming Bargain
The company significantly ramped up its share repurchases last quarter.
Benzinga
Vaporizing Cannabis: Latest Tech And Its Benefits
Cannabis vaporizers are devices designed to consume medical dry herbs & concentrates in a less harmful way. They allow users to have the option to experience the medicinal effects while reducing possible risks of disease or lung injury. Traditional consumption methods like joints and bongs use combustion, which is an...
Benzinga
After Cramer Called This Stock A Great Inflation Hedge, Buying This Option Would Have More Than Doubled Your Money
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer on CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round" said on Monday that Rio Tinto Plc RIO is a great hedge against long-term inflation. Shares of the company closed over 4% higher on Tuesday on the NYSE as iron ore prices rose above the $100 mark for the first time since September.
Benzinga
Cathie Wood Offloads $8.6M Of Shopify Stock Following Bumper Cyber Monday — Also Trims Stake In This Game Engine Maker
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management sold over 198,000 shares of Shopify Inc SHOP at an estimated valuation of $8.6 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The sale was done through the flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. Shopify is the sixth largest holding of the ETF with a weight of...
msn.com
Crude Oil Rises Sharply; XPeng Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 25 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.50% to 33,684.25 while the NASDAQ rose 0.23% to 11,007.39. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.14% to 3,951.99. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares rose by 0.8%...
Benzinga
Amazon Nears Break Of This Consolidation Pattern: Which Way Is The Stock Headed Next?
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN gapped down about 1% to start Friday’s trading session and after some slight volatility in the morning, the stock settled to trade flat just under the $95 level. Despite the S&P 500 trading higher in an uptrend since Oct. 13, Amazon, which makes up 3.7% of...
Business Insider
Gold Surges Over 3%; Dollar General Profit Misses Views
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling around 175 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.51% to 34,413 while the NASDAQ rose 0.18% to 11,488.56. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.02% to 4,079.32. Also check this: Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Gains;...
Benzinga
General Electric Board Approves Healthcare Division Spinoff, Likely To Begin Trading On January 4
General Electric Co's GE board approved the previously announced spinoff of its healthcare business, GE Healthcare Holding LLC. Before such a spinoff, GE HealthCare will likely be converted into a corporation and renamed GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. The company will likely begin trading on Nasdaq on January 4, 2023, under...
Benzinga
Why These PagerDuty Analysts Are Impressed By Q3 Execution
Following the quarterly release, PagerDuty Inc.’s PD shares continued to gain on Friday. Analyst Matthew Hedberg reiterated an Outperform and a price target of $32. “PagerDuty delivered a strong quarter with revenue and billings outperformance while achieving non-GAAP profitability a quarter ahead of guidance,” Hedberg said in a note.
Benzinga
Marvell Technology Gets Price Targets Cut By Analysts After Downbeat Q3 Results, Shares Drop
Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued weak forecast for the current quarter. Marvell said third-quarter revenue grew by 27% year-over-year to $1.537 billion. The number missed average analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. The company reported third-quarter earnings of 57 cents per share, which also missed estimates.
Motley Fool
Here's Why Five Below Stock Soared Today
Five Below reported financial results that were down in many metrics from last year but better than management previously expected. The company is improving heading into the holiday shopping season, which is good news for shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
