freightwaves.com

LTL tonnage declines accelerate in November

As forewarned two weeks ago at an investor conference, declines in less-than-truckload tonnage accelerated during November. Wednesday after the market closed, Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) reported tonnage was down 7.7% year over year (y/y) for the month, following a 3% y/y decline in October. The carrier’s daily tonnage first inflected negatively in September (down 4.1% y/y) after modest gains were recorded in July (up 2.9%) and August (up 0.4%).
Benzinga

Victoria's Secret Clocks 9% Sales Decline In Q3, Misses Street View By A Whisker

Victoria’s Secret & Co VSCO reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 9% year-on-year to $1.318 billion, marginally missing the consensus of $1.32 billion. Comparable sales decreased 11% for Stores and Direct. Gross profit fell 19% to $457.4 million, with a margin of 34.7%. Operating margin was 3.2%, and...
streetwisereports.com

Equipment Dealer Posts Record 88% Increase in Q3 EPS

Agricultural and construction equipment dealer Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN:NASDA), which owns and operates more than 100 full-service stores in the U.S. and Europe, yesterday announced financial results for the third quarter of 2023, which ended October 31, 2022. The company's Chairman and CEO, David Meyer, led off the report by...
The Hill

Corporate profits hit record high in third quarter amid 40-year-high inflation

Corporate profits in the nonfinancial sector hit a record high of $2.08 trillion in the third quarter even as 40-year-high inflation continues to squeeze American consumers. Profits adjusted for inventories and capital consumption rose $6.1 billion from the second to third fiscal quarters, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday, continuing a red-hot recovery from the flash recession caused by pandemic shutdowns.
Motley Fool

Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

The same trends that allowed Visa to outperform in the past appear to be intact. The company’s dividend is modest, but the growth potential is sky-high. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Benzinga

3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Over 8%

Income-oriented investors are always on the lookout for real estate investment trusts (REITs) with high-yielding dividends. But share price performance is also important. Can you have strong dividends as well as price appreciation from the same stocks? Take a look at three REITs with dividend yields over 8% that have performed like champions recently:
Benzinga

Vaporizing Cannabis: Latest Tech And Its Benefits

Cannabis vaporizers are devices designed to consume medical dry herbs & concentrates in a less harmful way. They allow users to have the option to experience the medicinal effects while reducing possible risks of disease or lung injury. Traditional consumption methods like joints and bongs use combustion, which is an...
msn.com

Crude Oil Rises Sharply; XPeng Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 25 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.50% to 33,684.25 while the NASDAQ rose 0.23% to 11,007.39. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.14% to 3,951.99. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares rose by 0.8%...
Business Insider

Gold Surges Over 3%; Dollar General Profit Misses Views

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling around 175 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.51% to 34,413 while the NASDAQ rose 0.18% to 11,488.56. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.02% to 4,079.32. Also check this: Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Gains;...
Benzinga

Why These PagerDuty Analysts Are Impressed By Q3 Execution

Following the quarterly release, PagerDuty Inc.’s PD shares continued to gain on Friday. Analyst Matthew Hedberg reiterated an Outperform and a price target of $32. “PagerDuty delivered a strong quarter with revenue and billings outperformance while achieving non-GAAP profitability a quarter ahead of guidance,” Hedberg said in a note.
Benzinga

Marvell Technology Gets Price Targets Cut By Analysts After Downbeat Q3 Results, Shares Drop

Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued weak forecast for the current quarter. Marvell said third-quarter revenue grew by 27% year-over-year to $1.537 billion. The number missed average analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. The company reported third-quarter earnings of 57 cents per share, which also missed estimates.
Motley Fool

Here's Why Five Below Stock Soared Today

Five Below reported financial results that were down in many metrics from last year but better than management previously expected. The company is improving heading into the holiday shopping season, which is good news for shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...

