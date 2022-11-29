ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Silver, NJ

Shore News Network

Family pleads for safe return of service dog stolen at the Jersey Shore

TINTON FALLS, NJ – Police in Tinton Falls are asking the person who initially found Madona, a service dog to come forward and return her to her rightful owner. According to police, a good Samaritan found Madonna wearing a pink harness near Ocean Avenue and Ludlow Avenue in Spring Lake. Despite being microchipped, Madonna’s owner was unable to be contacted at the time of her disappearance. After being released back to the good Samaritan, Madonna was advised to be taken to the SPCA or Humane Society. Unfortunately, this did not happen. Police said security footage is still being reviewed, and The post Family pleads for safe return of service dog stolen at the Jersey Shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Fire Rips Through Toms River Home [PHOTO]

A fire ripped through a Toms River home early this morning. The fire broke out shortly after 5:00 AM on Majorca Court. There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Photo provided by Jersey Shore Fire Response) This content, and any other content on...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore News Network

These adorable puppies were brought in by police in Monroe

MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Monroe Township arrived at the scene on North Main Street on the report of two individuals loitering in the area. When they arrived, they conducted and investigation and found a male and female subject wandering the neighborhood naked and without identification. “These pups were found in the area of North Main Street this morning. The male on the left and the female on the right were not wearing collars. They are currently at the Police Department awaiting animal control,” the Monroe Township Police Department said. At this time, no charges have been filed against The post These adorable puppies were brought in by police in Monroe appeared first on Shore News Network.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

A Fun and Fantastic Holiday Light Drive-Thru in Ocean County, NJ

More and more holiday light drive-thru spectaculars are becoming so popular. This is an awesome idea for a fun way to raise money. You know how much I love these beautiful holiday light spectacular drive-thrus. It is a fun way to spend time with the family, the whole family. It doesn't matter the age of your kids, they will love it.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com

Rumson Police Alert Public to Area Home Burglaries

Stressing that they are “NOT believed to be tied to the ongoing car theft issue that is plaguing the state,” Rumson police alerted the public to a rash of home burglaries in the area. The burglaries, they said in a social media post, have hit some towns in...
RUMSON, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

VIDEO: Thieves Break into Toms River Home, Steal Cars

Authorities are looking for two men who broke into a Toms River home early this morning and made off with expensive vehicles, including a Bentley. One of the vehicles, a wagon, was located down the block, supposedly because they did not know how to operate the vehicle. Surveillance video shows...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Wellspring Church Gift Card Drive-Thru

TOMS RIVER – Wellspring Church is giving away $15,000 in ShopRite gift cards on December 4! Beginning at 9 a.m., the church is hosting a Gift Card Drive-Thru and giving away 300, $50 ShopRite gift cards to those in need. Event location & details: Kohl’s parking lot located on...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Multiple Crashes On Route 9 In Ocean County, One Injured

STAFFORD – One person has been reported injured after several car crashes occurred on Route 9 in the township Wednesday, police said. The first crash occurred around 12:40 p.m. on Route 9 near Marybell Road. Aaron Osborne, 41, of Barnegat, was traveling north on Route 9 in a 2018 Chevy Equinox when the car lost traction. As a result, Osborne ran off the road and struck several trees, police said.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
