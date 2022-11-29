Read full article on original website
Dog shot by NJ police recovers, stays with SPCA after owners charged
A dog shot and injured by Keyport, N.J., police this year remains with the Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals while summonses are pending against the pit bull’s owners, one of whom has organized a rally to regain custody. Blaze has been living at the...
House Moved Through Several Towns For Family In Need
MANCHESTER – Normally, Northern Habitat for Humanity calls on their volunteer and support sponsors to build a new home for a family in need but they recently had a unique experience thanks to a family who donated a modular home. The house was recently transported from Normandy Beach to...
Seaside Heights police officers make shocking water rescue on Thanksgiving
Two Seaside Heights police officers were out taking the department police boat on Thanksgiving when they spotted an unexpected sight: a small dog, clinging to life in the water.
Family pleads for safe return of service dog stolen at the Jersey Shore
TINTON FALLS, NJ – Police in Tinton Falls are asking the person who initially found Madona, a service dog to come forward and return her to her rightful owner. According to police, a good Samaritan found Madonna wearing a pink harness near Ocean Avenue and Ludlow Avenue in Spring Lake. Despite being microchipped, Madonna’s owner was unable to be contacted at the time of her disappearance. After being released back to the good Samaritan, Madonna was advised to be taken to the SPCA or Humane Society. Unfortunately, this did not happen. Police said security footage is still being reviewed, and The post Family pleads for safe return of service dog stolen at the Jersey Shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Fire Rips Through Toms River Home [PHOTO]
A fire ripped through a Toms River home early this morning. The fire broke out shortly after 5:00 AM on Majorca Court. There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Photo provided by Jersey Shore Fire Response) This content, and any other content on...
Death Of 14-Year-Old Trenton Girl From Cardiac Arrest Prompts Wave Of Community Support
The Trenton community has come together to support a local family after the unexpected death of their beloved 14-year-old daughter from cardiac arrest. Heidy N. Cortez Cruz died on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in a Trenton hospital after suffering from cardiac arrest, according to a GoFundMe created for the family. The...
These adorable puppies were brought in by police in Monroe
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Monroe Township arrived at the scene on North Main Street on the report of two individuals loitering in the area. When they arrived, they conducted and investigation and found a male and female subject wandering the neighborhood naked and without identification. “These pups were found in the area of North Main Street this morning. The male on the left and the female on the right were not wearing collars. They are currently at the Police Department awaiting animal control,” the Monroe Township Police Department said. At this time, no charges have been filed against The post These adorable puppies were brought in by police in Monroe appeared first on Shore News Network.
A Fun and Fantastic Holiday Light Drive-Thru in Ocean County, NJ
More and more holiday light drive-thru spectaculars are becoming so popular. This is an awesome idea for a fun way to raise money. You know how much I love these beautiful holiday light spectacular drive-thrus. It is a fun way to spend time with the family, the whole family. It doesn't matter the age of your kids, they will love it.
Police: Manalapan woman carjacked while waiting for roadside assistance
A Manalapan woman was targeted in a carjacking while waiting for roadside assistance Wednesday morning.
Alleged NJ carjackers caught after stealing car with flat tire: police
ENGLISHTOWN, NJ (PIX11) — Three alleged carjackers in New Jersey didn’t get far in Englishtown on Wednesday morning; they allegedly stole a car with a flat tire. The victim had been parked at an Englishtown Walgreens waiting for AAA, police said. As she waited, three people allegedly forced her from her Mazda. The woman, who […]
Body of missing NJ woman, 56, found in nearby community: police
A missing New Jersey woman was found dead Tuesday in a nearby community a day after she disappeared, authorities said.
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com
Rumson Police Alert Public to Area Home Burglaries
Stressing that they are “NOT believed to be tied to the ongoing car theft issue that is plaguing the state,” Rumson police alerted the public to a rash of home burglaries in the area. The burglaries, they said in a social media post, have hit some towns in...
Rahway Dad's Sudden Death Sparks Rally For Toddler, Wife
A beloved Union County husband and father of a 2-year-old girl died suddenly of cardiac arrest at age 32. Now, Sriram's loved ones are raising money to send him home for a funeral with family members in his native India, according to a campaign page on GoFundMe. In less than...
thelakewoodscoop.com
VIDEO: Thieves Break into Toms River Home, Steal Cars
Authorities are looking for two men who broke into a Toms River home early this morning and made off with expensive vehicles, including a Bentley. One of the vehicles, a wagon, was located down the block, supposedly because they did not know how to operate the vehicle. Surveillance video shows...
Old Bridge, NJ hit and run drags victim 100 feet — cops need your help
OLD BRIDGE — A driver struck a female who was crossing the street, then dragged her approximately 100 feet before fleeing the scene, according to authorities. The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office and the Old Bridge Police Department are seeking the public's help in getting answers related to the hit and run.
Bergen Restaurant Owner, 'Green Book' Actor ID'd As Victim Whose Body Was Found Dumped In Bronx
Bergen County actor and restaurant owner Frank Vallelonga Jr. was identified as the alleged overdose victim whose body was found dumped on a Bronx sidewalk earlier this week, authorities said. Vallelonga, 60, a longtime Paramus resident more recently of Franklin Lakes, lived in a long shadow cast by his late...
Wellspring Church Gift Card Drive-Thru
TOMS RIVER – Wellspring Church is giving away $15,000 in ShopRite gift cards on December 4! Beginning at 9 a.m., the church is hosting a Gift Card Drive-Thru and giving away 300, $50 ShopRite gift cards to those in need. Event location & details: Kohl’s parking lot located on...
Multiple Crashes On Route 9 In Ocean County, One Injured
STAFFORD – One person has been reported injured after several car crashes occurred on Route 9 in the township Wednesday, police said. The first crash occurred around 12:40 p.m. on Route 9 near Marybell Road. Aaron Osborne, 41, of Barnegat, was traveling north on Route 9 in a 2018 Chevy Equinox when the car lost traction. As a result, Osborne ran off the road and struck several trees, police said.
Police offering $10K for information in fatal shooting of 15-year-old NJ boy
Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the fatal shooting of a New Jersey teenager over Thanksgiving weekend.
Home video appears to show dog sitter smacking, screaming at family pet in Morris County
The Hankins, from Randolph, say they went away for Thanksgiving, so they used the app, Rover, to find someone to stay with their dog, Bella.
