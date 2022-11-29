Read full article on original website
hudsonvalleyone.com
Saugerties to study allowing more parking space for some apartments
The Saugerties Village Board voted at its regular meeting on Monday, November 21 to act as lead agency in the study of a proposed change in the zoning code that would allow one-and one-half parking spaces for each two apartments in the central business district. The present law specifies one space for every two apartments.
More Pain At The Pumps: Gas Tax Cap Expires in Hudson Valley Counties
We can all agree that our wallets have been feeling the impact of the cost of just about everything increasing lately. From utilities to grocery bills, and especially at the gas pumps, just about everyone has been talking about finances and spending these days. Unfortunately, a program that went into effect over the summer that had been saving New Yorkers some cash at the pumps has expired.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Private company steps in to chip Saugerties brush after county equipment breaks down
Saugerties Village Board member Donald Hackett said he was surprised to find an employee of John Mullen grinding up tree branches and debris in the village. The job has been done by village employees using a grinder loaned from Ulster County. Ulster County’s machine needs repairs, so Mullen has stepped...
townofgoshen.org
Introductory Local Law No. 5 of 2022 – Stop Intersections Amendment
A LOCAL LAW AMENDING THE CODE OF THE TOWN OF GOSHEN, CHAPTER 89 ENTITLED “VEHICLES AND TRAFFIC”, ARTICLE II “STOP INTERSECTIONS”. BE IT ENACTED by the Town Board of the Town of Goshen, Orange County, New York as follows:. Section 1. Code Amendments. ARTICLE II Stop Intersections.
hudsonvalleyone.com
New Paltz Mayor paves the way for lower speed limits on village roads
A new law gives municipal leaders the authority to declare speed limits as low as 25 mph, but there are still a number of potential barriers to realizing that in New Paltz. Mayor Tim Rogers is in favor of all village roads having this lower limit, and trustees started the process at their November 16 meeting. The first step is to formally request that state transportation officials lower the limit on routes 208, 32 and 299 through the village. Historically, the staffers at the transportation department have resisted lower speed limits, more crosswalks or other evidence-based innovations that improve safety, and it’s not clear if this new law has stripped them of that authority.
therealdeal.com
Pulte wins approval for smaller resi lots in Montgomery
Pulte Homes is moving forward with plans to build a single-family residential community in the city of Montgomery, about 55 miles north of Houston. The Atlanta-based homebuilder won approval from the local city council to offer smaller-than-required home lots in the 80-acre development, Montgomery Bend, the Houston Business Journal reported.
Mid-Hudson News Network
New recycling director named in Sullivan County
MONTICELLO – Sullivan County native Kassie Thelman has been named the county’s recycling coordinator. The Monticello resident left a nearly seven-year inspection and operations job is thrilled to be back working in her home County. “It felt right,” says Thelman, who left a nearly seven-year inspection and operations...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh city 2023 budget addresses code violators
NEWBURGH – The 2023 Newburgh city budget adopted by the city council will add seven code enforcement officers to the very small staff in place now. The $63.78 million spending plan will beef up the department that has been understaffed and unable to adequately deal with the deplorable housing conditions in which many residents have to live.
kingstonthisweek.com
Kingston leaders concerned about impact of Bill 23
KINGSTON – Local officials are joining environmentalists in raising concern about the Ontario government’s new housing legislation. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The More Homes Built Faster Act was passed Monday but it’s potential impact on the municipality still concerned...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Marc Delgado lands in Woodstock
Singer-songwriter Marc Delgado has lived in the Woodstock area about eight years now, but the land of California remains deeply ingrained in both the man and his music. If California conjures images of Hollywood and Silicon Valley, think again. Delgado hails from the other California, Steinbeck territory. Back in the...
Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center To Relocate To Thriving Eastdale Village
Over the past several years the Hudson Valley has watched the Eastdale Village Town Center evolve into a city within itself in Poughkeepsie. The 'live, work, play' environment that we have watched transform from a few retail locations with housing construction into the Hudson Valley hotspot that it has become today will soon welcome another major addition to the site. Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center has broken ground and will relocate to Eastdale Village summer of 2023.
COVID Cases Climbing in Hudson Valley After Thanksgiving
You may want to take some extra precautions in the Hudson Valley, as COVID appears to be ramping up throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties. Most of the Hudson Valley has moved on from the pandemic, and for good reason. Effective vaccines and medications have lessened the impact of the virus, allowing those who are protected to quickly recover. Unfortunately, many residents have not received their boosters and that has contributed to an uptick in cases that continues to climb in the wrong direction.
hudsonvalleypress.com
Nelson to Become City of Poughkeepsie Mayor
POUGHKEEPSIE – Mayor Rob Rolison has won election to the State Senate and his two-year term will begin in January. Per the rules of the City’s Charter, City Administrator Marc Nelson will become mayor once Mayor Rolison resigns to assume his Senate duties. Nelson will become mayor in...
Hudson Valley Drivers Go Crazy Over ‘Saved’ Parking Spot
Finding a parking spot close to any store this time of year can be a challenge so what do you do when someone does the unthinkable and blocks you from pulling into one?. This was the situation that was witnessed this weekend at a busy Hudson Valley parking lot. On Saturday afternoon cars were circling the lot desperately trying to find a parking spot as shoppers descended upon a popular Dutchess County shopping destination. It's good to know that retail shopping is back, as Hudson Valley bargain hunters stepped away from their computer screens to spend money locally. But with more local commerce comes more headaches for shoppers.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Serino encouraged to run for Dutchess County Executive
POUGHKEEPSIE – After losing a re-election bid for a state senate seat in November, State Senator Sue Serino (R-Hyde Park), is being encouraged to run for the office of Dutchess County Executive in November of 2023. The county executive seat is being vacated a year early after current Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro was elected to Congress in November.
Former New Paltz Apple Orchard to Become State-of-the-Art Operations Center
There is one piece of land in the New Paltz area that over the years has been rumored to be, the new home of a Walmart, a resort, and a waterpark but it looks like the county has other plans. The Ulster County Legislature has officially approved the purchase of...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hospital workers say Nuvance refuses to recognize federal holiday ending slavery
POUGHKEEPSIE – Hospital workers from three area hospitals held an informational picket and march on Thursday afternoon near Vassar Brothers Medical Center (VBMC). Members of 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers, numbering nearly 1,000 at the Poughkeepsie hospital, have been negotiating with Nuvance Health, the VBMC parent company since their contract expired at the end of September.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Rewind Kingston sells thrifted fashion, supports youth mental health
On the same block in Midtown Kingston as the Ulster Performing Arts Center, on Broadway between Cornell and O’Neil Street, there’s an unassuming storefront that’s easy to pass by without realizing what treasures lie inside. A new LED-lit sign is currently being created to alert the neighborhood that what used to be called Ye Olde Book Shoppe has reopened as Rewind Kingston, with a new focus meant to appeal to a younger clientele: trendy thrift-shop fashion and upcycled clothing and gifts.
Hudson Valley’s Newest McDonald’s Being Built at Lightning Pace
It's highly likely you haven't even noticed the Hudson Valley's newest McDonald's being built right under your nose. At the end of September, we told you that there would soon be a groundbreaking for a new, modern McDonald's restaurant. We all know just how slow many constructions in the Hudson Valley seem to take, so imagine our surprise when we drove by just a couple of months later to find that construction on the exterior of the building is now almost complete.
Multiple Holiday Events Create Weekend Road Closures in Dutchess
This weekend will be the beginning of the many holiday celebration around the Hudson Valley. We have so many communities in the Hudson Valley that deck the halls in order to bring holiday joy to all of us, and most of the celebration kick-off this weekend. Various parades and light...
